ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Dakota M. Jensen, 26, from Mascoutah, was pronounced dead of a fatal accident at 3:25 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, on Interstate 64, eastbound at Rieder Road, Shiloh Valley Township.

Jensen's Chevrolet Trail Blazer overturned several times in the crash.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 11:

WHAT: Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 64 eastbound at Rieder Road, Shiloh Valley Township, St Clair County

WHEN: April 2, 2021 at 3:25 A.M.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 1997 Chevrolet Trail Blazer

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Dakota M. Jensen, 26-year-old male from Mascoutah, IL – Pronounced deceased on scene.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on Interstate 64 near Rieder Road. Unit 1 took the Rieder Road exit and left the roadway to the right. Unit 1 over-corrected and left the roadway to the left. Unit 1 overturned several times. The driver of Unit 1 was ejected from the vehicle. The driver and sole occupant of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

