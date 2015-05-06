It is likely there have never been so many pitching radar guns as there were on Tuesday afternoon when Alton High School's ace pitcher took the mound against Collinsville.

It is also not often that Theo Epstein, the president of the Chicago Cubs baseball operations, attends a high school game, but he did so on Tuesday to watch the acclaimed Hudson pitch.

Alton topped Collinsville 5-1 in the game and Hudson was consistently tossing at 90-91 miles an hour. After a lead-off single, he didn’t allow another hit until the sixth inning. He posted 15 strikeouts in the game and the run was unearned, dipping his ERA to .40. He has an 8-1 mark.

“Bryan was typical Bryan in front of a very exclusive audience,” Alton High School baseball coach Todd Haug said. “Most notably there was Theo Epstein, the highest ranking person with the Chicago Cubs. After it was over, he went back to St. Louis with the Cubs playing the Cards.”

Hudson was crisp on Tuesday, with his fastball working perfectly and curveball up to Major League Baseball scouts' expectations.

“Bryan threw hard,” Haug said. “His breaking ball was on. His 15 strikeouts broke his school record of 114 last year. He has 116 for the season so far with a month to play. He pitched the whole game.”

Haug conversed with many of the scouts during their appearance. Hudson, a 6-foot-8 left-handed hurler, seems to have become one of the most precious gems available in the upcoming Major League draft in June.

When Haug glanced over to the stands he said with each ball Hudson pitched, the radar guns would go up and drop when the pitch was delivered to get a reading. He said it was something to see, watching nearly 30 radar guns on him with each pitch.

“Bryan is a once-in-a-coaching career type of player,” Haug said. “He is a very special talent and special young man. It is almost now that he is starting to loosen up and throw harder. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him throw 95 miles an hour before the season is done.”

Catcher Aaron Bonnell had his best game of the season in front of the Major League scouts, cracking a home run and going three for three at the plate. Steve Nguyen was three for four with a RBI. Drake Hampton was two for three at the plate.

Alton’s team is now 23-4 and starting to rally together, Haug said. The Redbirds have won 18 of its last 20 games.

“We are peaking at the right time and we are trending upward,” Haug added.

Alton travels to Granite City for a 4:30 p.m. game on Thursday.

