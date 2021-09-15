ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Since August 19, 2021, 12 members of the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes commissioned officers and professional staff members in the Division of Patrol (4 Precincts), the Division of Criminal Investigations, and the Division of Operational Support. It is unknown how our staff members contracted it.

There have been a total of 257 positive test results since the global pandemic first directly impacted the personnel of the Department on March 28, 2020. 254 of the 257 have already recovered and returned to duty.

Article continues after sponsor message

The St. Louis County Police Department continues to stand ready to serve and protect.

More like this: