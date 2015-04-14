The Community Cultivators support individuals, families, and neighborhood groups committed to creating successful food-producing gardens are again offering small, organic plots of garden space for the gardening season. The $10 fee is for a 10' X10' section to 'grow their own' health for family and friends, spring, summer, and fall. Members can get one-on-one assistance at free workshops and scheduled workdays, and there is a free water source within the deer-proof garden.

All gardeners will gain advice and area resources on organic gardening in your space, a tour of the garden and tool shed, and meet fellow gardeners at the first educational workshop. The outdoor workshop will be held on Sunday, April 19th at 1pm at the Discovery Garden, 2421 West Delmar in Godfrey, IL. Two stone pillars mark the entrance to the popular La Vista Park.

“Community gardens allow families and individuals without land of their own the opportunity to produce food. We often see gardeners take advantage of the experiential knowledge of fellow gardeners to produce a significant amount of food for their household,” said Chris Patton, lead gardener for the Community Cultivators.

Benefits of community gardens go beyond reduction of family food budgets. Recent studies have shown that community gardeners and their children eat healthier, more nutrient rich diets than do non-gardening families. (Bremer et al, 2003, p.54).

Article continues after sponsor message

“Gardens also offer unique opportunities to establish relationships within and across physical, age, and social barriers,” explained Patton. “We see grandparents working with their grandkids, growing tomatoes and eating them together at the garden – it’s pretty cool.”

The Discovery Garden is ran by the non-profit Community Cultivator’s, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization who will also operate the upcoming Grassroots Grocery in Alton. All donations are tax- deductible

their primary goal is to alleviate food insecurity and restore household economies by providing opportunity structures emerging from local food production, distribution, and consumption.

More like this:

Related Video: