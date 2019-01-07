ALTON - A special Twelfth Night Celebration was held last evening at Haskell Park. Donated Christmas trees were stacked into a huge pile then set ablaze with the help of the Alton Fire Department. The event put on by the Middletown Neighbors of Alton has become a unique tradition for those in the community.

The weather couldn’t have been better at the event. Once everyone moved outside after enjoying their snacks indoors and the fire was lit, it was the perfect temperature to spend some time outdoors with friends.

Article continues after sponsor message

A highlight of the evening was an appearance from the Three Kings who marched through the park and greeted guests. The park was beautifully lined with glowing luminaries leading up to the bonfire. Wassail and cookies were offered inside along with Christmas music performances for community members to enjoy while they congregated to enjoy everything the event had to offer. Once the Three Kings helped start the fire everyone sang Christmas carols as a final farewell to Christmas time.

Twelfth Night is an old tradition symbolizing the end of the Christmas season and the arrival of the Three Wise Men. Traditions are kept alive today by tree-burning ceremonies and gatherings of snacks and wassail, similar to the event hosted by the Middletown Neighbors.

The Twelfth Night celebration was a fun event, enjoyed by all who attended. Guests of all ages had a great time celebrating Christmas one last time before decorations are taken down and we transition out of the holiday season. The Middleton Neighbors did a wonderful job putting on the gathering, from the snacks to the kings themselves, and the wonderful decorations, they did a great job putting on a special event for their neighborhood.

More like this: