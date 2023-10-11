ELSAH - A lecture, Tuskegee Airmen: Brothers in Arms, will be given by John Williams, former president and professor of Political Science at Principia College at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at Farley Music Hall, 37 Mill Street, Elsah. Williams is well-known as a popular and entertaining speaker on the local lecture circuit, a lawyer, journalist, and experienced world traveler.

The Tuskegee Airmen all-black squadron was formed in January 1941, and trained at segregated Tuskegee Army Air Field in Tuskegee, Alabama, months before American entrance into World War II. The Airmen were fighter pilots, later bomber pilots, active in the Mediterranean, Italian, and southern France campaigns. Williams will tell the story of Arnold and George Cisco, brothers growing up in Jerseyville and graduates of Jersey Township High School in the 1930s. Highly decorated, they died tragically in military accidents after the war.

The presentation is free and open to the public, free parking is ample and available. The lecture is also available virtually. Check the Foundation’s website, historicelsah.org, for further information and instructions.

The Hosmer-Williams Lecture Series is supported in part by Liberty Bank of Alton-Godfrey, Illinois, by anonymous donors, and by the membership of Historic Elsah Foundation.

