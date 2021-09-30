WOODSTOCK – Radio talk show host and Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk is endorsing Gary Rabine for Governor and is urging Illinois Republicans to rally around the candidate he says has the best chance of beating JB Pritzker in 2022.

“Gary Rabine has been there from the very beginning in helping me to build Turning Point into what it is today,” Kirk said. “He is a business builder and a true conservative who will stand up for the values we embrace. He is a true outsider who will help Illinois comeback from decades of poor policies that have put a once great state into decline. I care about Illinois, and I want to see my home state thrive. I am tired of seeing people leave Illinois for other states. I am supporting Gary Rabine for Governor because he is the best candidate and the one I know can beat JB Pritzker and as importantly, turn our state around. Gary is a dear friend who has always been there to help me, and I believe firmly in backing my friends. Gary will be a terrific Governor and has my total endorsement.”

To learn more about Gary Rabine, log onto https://rabineforgovernor.com/.

