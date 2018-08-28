BETHALTO – Civic Memorial’s Noah Turbyfill had a good opening game for the Eagles in their 28-13 win over Marquette Catholic at home Friday night.

Turbyfill, a junior who stepped into the starting role this season, threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the first half to help the Eagles to the win; he went 10-for-18 for 152 yards and a touchdown on the night.

“We started off strong and they started to come back,” Turbyfill said; CM had gotten to a 20-0 lead in the third quarter before the Explorers got a late touchdown in the third to cut the lead to 20-7 and scored again on the first play of the final quarter to pull to 20-13. “We started to give up a little bit and we had to hype our team up a little bit; we really came back strong and got that touchdown (from Nick Walker to give CM some breathing room) – it really sparked us back up again.

“We started playing good on defense and shut them down.”

The game was Turbyfill’s first start and his first varsity win. “It felt good to get my first varsity win today,” he said. “I really felt that the season last year motivated us (the Eagles went 1-8 last year, 0-5 in the Mississippi Valley Conference).

“I think we’ll have a good season; we came out 1-0.”

The Eagles head to Wood River to take on another backyard rival in East Alton-Wood River. “I’m feeling pretty confident about going into Wood River next week,” Turbyfill said. “They’re pretty good,” he said of Marquette, “but i felt we came out and really hyped my team up.”

