GRANITE CITY - Sophomore Tullio Zampieri is proving to be a very promising runner for the Civic Memorial High boys cross country team and in the 50th running of the Pete Robinson/Harry Lang Granite City Invitational meet, Zampieri ran a personal record 17:08.2 in helping the Eagles to a seventh-place finish in the meet.

Zampieri is a very hard worker who, as a freshman, was also a key component of CM's 4x800 meter relay team that qualified for the IHSA Class 2A state meet this past spring in Charleston.

Zampieri is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month for CM.

"Tullio had a very solid race for him," said CM cross country coach Jake Peal. "He picked up a lot of confidence in qualifying with the 4x800 team."

The confidence Zampieri gained during the track season has crossed over into the cross-country season as well.

"He's done a great job in cross country," Peal said, "but also was very good in track in both the 400 and 800 meters. He's definitely going to build confidence in cross country and he's going to break 17 minutes soon. We expect him to be a big addition for us."

Zampieri started the season with a 17:59.0 in the Eagles' Twilight Invite on Aug. 26, with his best time as a freshman last year being an 18:03.4 in the Mississippi Valley Conference meet on Oct. 13, 2022. He also ran an 18:09.1 in the IHSA Class 2A regional meet in Highland on Oct. 22 and an 18:32.4 in the Freeburg Invitational meet on Sept. 24, 2022.

