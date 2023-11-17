THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16 SPORTS ROUNDUP

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 12, COLUMBIA 2: Fred Bramstedt and Andrew Moltesky each had a hat trick as Edwardsville won over Columbia at RP Lumber Center.

Luke Thomlinson scored a pair of goals for the Tigers, while Konnor Goclan, Atticus Arth, Joe Viox and Caleb Brune also scored for Edwardsville, who outshot the Eagles 15-4.

It was the third time the Tigers had scored 12 goals this week, going along with 12-0 wins over Bethalto and Alton on Monday and Tuesday nights, respectively. It was also the second time this week Edwardsville had multiple hat tricks, as Bramstedt, Moltesky and Goclan all had had tricks against the Redbirds. It was the first time that had happened to the Tigers since 2021.

Edwardsville is now 4-0-0 on the season, while Columbia slips to 2-2-0.

COLLINSVILLE 6, TRIAD 3: Eric Denny had a hat trick for Collinsville in their win over Triad RP Lumber Center in Edwardsviille.

Denny scored 23 seconds into the second period, then added back-to-back goals in the third for his hat trick, the third goal on a Collinsville power play. Nolan Duffy, Ian Yaksitis and David Hearn also scored for the Kahoks, who outshot the Knights 31-24,

Collinsville improves to 1-2-0, while Triad is now 3-3-0,

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TRIAD 53, WATERLOO 47: In both teams' Mississippi Valley Conference season opener at Rich Mason Gym, Triad came back from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat visiting Waterloo.

The Knights went out to a 17-13 lead after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs jumped to a 28-21 lead at the interval, then led after three quarters 41-37, with Triad outscoring Waterloo in the fourth quarter 16-6 to take the win.

Savannah Hildebrand led the Knights with 23 points, with Delaney Hess scoring nine points, Erica Boyce added eight points, Maddie Hunt came up with six points, Makenna Witham had four points and Addi Jones had three points.

Triad is now 1-1, while the Bulldogs are now 0-2.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC 54, HARDIN CALHOUN 29: In the season opener for both teams, QND raced out to an early lead and was never headed in taking the win over Calhoun at Ringhausen Gym.

The Raiders led from start to finish, holding leads of 12-5, 31-14 and 42-24 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Warriors in the final period 12-5,

Kate Zipprich led Calhoun with 14 points, while Audrey Gilman had 12 points, Anna Oswald had two points and Sadie Kiel had a single point.

QND is now 1-0, while the Warriors are 0-1.

In other games played on Thursday, Edwardsville lost its season opener at Pleasant Plains 47-35, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Metro-East Lutheran 39-14, Roxana won over Valmeyer 51-31, Carlinville got past Athens 36-26, Roxana won over Valmeyer 51-31, Collinsville defeated Granite City 70-24 and Centralia won over Highland 43-38. The results for Maryville Christian at Vandalia and Waterloo Gibault Catholic against Metro-East Lutheran were not available.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DUPO 39, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 36: In the consolation semifinals of the Dupo Cat Classic, the host Tigers jumped out to a nine-point lead on Metro-East before the Knights rallied, but fell short as Dupo advanced to the fifth place game.

The Tigers led after the first quarter 20-11, but in a very rare happening, the second quarter was scoreless, leaving Dupo to hold their nine-point lead. The Knights managed to rally to cut the lead to 28-25 after three quarters, with the fourth quarter score being tied 11-11, allowing the Tigers to take the win.

Isabelle McLeod led the Knights with 14 points, while Alexa Stock added eight points, both Grace Hopp and Audrey Elmer both had five points each and Emily Kober had four points.

Dupo takes its first win of the season and is now 1-1, while the Knights fall to 0-2.

COLLEGE SIGNINGS

EDWARDSVILLE, METRO-EAST ANNOUNCE ATHLETES WHO HAVE SIGNED LETTERS OF INTENT: Both Edwardsville High and Metro-East Lutheran have announced athletes who have recently signed letters of intent to attend and play for colleges, starting next fall.

Girls tennis player Alyssa Wise signed to play at Illinois College in Jacksonville, while girls soccer player Kylie Peel signed a letter to play for Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Baseball player Evan Moore will play for Kaskaskia College in Centralia, with teammate Lucas Huebner casting his lot with Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

Bass fisherman Evan McCormick signed to attend McKendree University in Lebanon, while teammate Richard Skiff signed to fish with Wabash Valley College in Mt. Carmel. Field hockey player Morgan Angle will play for Maryville University in Town and Country, Mo. in west St. Louis County, while swimmer Cohen Osborn signed with Illinois-Chicago. Softball player Grace Blakemore singed to play for Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur, Mo., also in west County, while teammates Jillian Hawkes signed with Kaskaskia College and Jillian Lane will attend Illinois-Springfield.

Metro-East volleyball player Sidnee Schwartz also signed a letter of intent to play for Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo.

