TUESDAY, APRIL 13 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

EDWARDVILLE 6, HIGHLAND 5: Edwardsville scored four times in the top of the fifth inning, and then held off a Highland seventh inning rally, where the Bulldogs scored twice, to win their season opener on the road.

Riley King had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Grant Huebner also had two hits, and both Spencer Stearns and Ty Berumen both had a hit and RBI Hayden Moore also had a hit for Edwardsville.

Quinn Weber pitched three innings in relief to get the win, allowing two runs on four hits while walking two and fanning two, and Moore picked up the save, allowing a run without a hit, walking three and striking out two.

The Tigers open at 1-0, while Highland starts out 0-1.

TRIAD 9, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6: Marquette had a five-run third inning to take the lead, but Triad scored three times in the fifth and sixth innings to take the win in the first game for both teams since 2019.

Connor Bain and John Rea both had two hits for the Knights, while Frank Derner drove in three runs and Triad combined four pitchers, including starter Jordan Donato and closer Bain, to strike out 11 Explorer batters in allowing only two hits, but walking 11.

Matt Lehr had the only two Marquette hits on the day, with Nolan Rea driving in two runs with both Carter Hendricks and Myles Paniagua also having RBIs. Logan Dennis went five innings on the mound for the Explorers, allowing six runs on five hits, walking four and striking out one, while Hayden Garner and Caleb Gardner conceded three hits and two runs combined in the final two innings, walking one and striking out two.

Triad opens the season 1-0, while the Explorers are 0-1.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1 (4-and-a-half innings, 10-run rule): After allowing a run in the top of the first, CM scored three in their half of the first, then six in the second and three more in the third in going on to defeat EAWR at home in both teams' season opener.

Nick Williams had two hits and three RBIs for the Eagles, while Miguel Gonzalez also had three RBIs, Braden and Bryer Arview both had two htis, and Bryer Arview, Nick Brousseau, Matthew Haar, Landon Neilson and Luke Parmentier, all drove in runs.

Neilson started on the mound and pitched three innings to gain the win, allowing only one run on one hit, walking one and striking out eight, while Brendon Smith threw two innings, walking two and fanning five.

CM starts out 1-0, while the Oilers are 0-1.

BOYS SOCCER

TRIAD 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Trent Cissel, Eli Kraabel, and both Tobey and Wyatt Suter all scored for Triad as the Knights went out to a 3-1 first half lead and gained the three points on the road over CM at the Behtalto Soccer Complex in a key Mississippi Valley Conference match.

Gibson Hunt, Ty Presley, Cameron Ramirez and Tobey Suter all assisted on the goals, while David DuPont got the win in goal for the Knights.

Triad is now 14-2-1, while the Eagles slip to 10-4-0.

JERSEY 1, HIGHLAND 0: Andrew Kribs' second half strike was the only goal of the match as Jersey took all three points and home over Highland.

Emilio Hernandez assisted on the goal, while Matthew Wargo kept the clean sheet for the Panthers.

Jersey is now 6-8-1 on the season, while the Bulldogs drop to 3-8-1.

GRANITE CITY 4, FREEBURG 0: Ryan Degonia had a brace (two goals), while Chase Reeves and Elliott Boyer had strikes as Granite took the three points on the road at Freeburg.

Connor Parkinson had an assist for the Warriors, while Issak Coll kept the clean sheet in goal.

Granite is now 5-4-1 on the season, while the Midgets drop to 4-11-0.

BOYS TENNIS

ALTON 9, COLLINSVILLE 0: The Alton boys tennis team shut out Collinsville in both teams' first meet since 2019.

Xavier Carter, Parker Mayhew, Luke Boyd, James McKeever and Victor Humphrey were all double winners on the day for the Redbirds, while Humphrey teamed with Matt Price to win in doubles and Chance Linnefelser won his singles match.

Alton opens the season 1-0 and will play in the Triad Invitational tournament on Saturday. The Kahoks open at 0-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

BELLEVILLE EAST 1, ALTON 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, BELLEVILLE EAST WINS IN PENALTY SHOOTOUT): Sydney Brunaugh had the only goal of the match for Alton as the Redbirds lost in a penalty shootout after ending their season opening match in a draw at Belleville East.

Emily Baker assisted on Brunaugh's first half strike, while Addison Miller was in goal for Alton.

The Lancers start off the year 1-0-0, while the Redbirds are 0-1-0.

GRANITE CITY 12, HIGHLAND 0: Lillian Bloomquist, Ella Hickam, Darcy Popmarkoff and Madison Vasiloff all had braces (two goals each), while Kasey Niedhardt, Emmi Hogan, Peyton Hatfield and Taylor Carson also scored as Granite opened its season by taking the three points over Highland.

Bloomquist also had three assists, Carson and Marianna Jackson assisted twice, and Sophia Dutko, Hatfield, Hogan, Niedhardt and Popmarkoff also assisted on goals, while Alivia Upshaw and Mara Withers shared the clean sheet.

The Warriors open the season 1-0-0, while the Bulldogs are 0-1-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ROXANA 25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 16-16: Roxana led al the way through in defeating Metro-East in a Prairie State Conference match at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Morgan Ashauer served up three points for the Knights to go along with a kill and eight assists, Peyton Ashauer and four kills and a block, Sophia Bold had seven assists, Sarah Henke had three kills and two blocks, Anne Kienle had two points and seven kills, Chloe Langendorf had a single point and an assist, Caitlyn Reynolds had three points, two aces, four kills and a block, Hannah Ritter served up two points, Vivienne Runnells had a block and Melanie Wilson had an assist.

The Shells are now 9-8, while Metro-East goes to 5-6.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 23-25-25, CARROLLTON 25-16-13: Triiopia rallied from being a set down to defeat Carrollton in a Western Illinois Valley Conference match.

Brea Lehr had seven points for the Hawks, while Marissa Cox served up five points to go with seven assists, Becca Pinkerton also served up five points, Layna Mullink had five points and 12 assists, Kylie Kinser had six kills, Ava Uhles had two kills and three blocks and Graci Albrecht had five kills and two blocks.

The Trojans are now 9-5, while Carrollton goes to 3-8.

SOFTBALL

FREEBURG 10, TRIAD 0 (Five innings, 10-run rule); Freeburg scored three times in the opening inning, then added two runs in both the second and third, and closed out the game with three in the fifth to defeat visiting Triad on both teams' first Opening Day since 2019.

Maddy Schwemmer had two hits and three RBIs for the Midgets, while Maleah Bloemenkamp, Lizzy Ludwig, Myah Mense, Lindsey Muskopf and Bailey Stanbaugh all had hits and RBIs.

Ludwig threw a complete game, allowing only a hit to Kelsey Neace while fanning 12.

Freeburg starts the season1-0, while the Knights are 0-1.

