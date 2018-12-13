TUESDAY ROUNDUP

HIGHLAND 57, JERSEY 35

JERSEYVILLE - Tucker Shalley was the only Panther in double figures with 11 as the Bulldogs outscored Jersey 57-22 in the last three quarters to take the 69-35 road win at Haven Gymnasium.

Highland was led by Jake Kruse’s 22 points and Sam LaPorta’s 11 as Highland held Panthers to only single figures in the second through fourth quarters.

Seth Churchman scored seven points for Jersey. Highland Bulldogs advance to 9-1.

Jersey head boys basketball coach Stote Reeder said his team started off in bad position, behind 8-0 after four turnovers, but then settled down and it was a 33-25 game at the half. Unfortunately, as a whole, it was not Jersey’s best game, the coach added.

“It doesn’t matter how good or bad your defense is if you have the turnovers,” he said. “We would have to play close to perfect to beat Highland, they are a really good team.”

BRUSSELS 52, PLEASANT HILL 26: Andrew Robeen and Clayton Stephens each had 11 points in the Raiders’ win over the Wolves on the road.

Joe Vogel added seven for Brussels as the Raiders improved to 6-3 on the season.

RED BUD 55, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 36: Reggie Newtall scored 23 for the Oilers while Zion Adams scored six in EAWR’s loss on at Red Bud.

Carter Wiegard led the way for the Musketeers with 28 points on the night.

The Oilers drop to 4-6 on the season, while Red Bud won its first game of the year in eight starts.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 59, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 54: The Knights got out of the gate fast, building a 10-0 lead at the start and going on to the home win over the Piasa Birds at Hooks Gymnasium.

Jonah Wilson led the way for Metro-East with 13 points, while Cooper Krone added 10.

Sophomore Addis Moore led the Birds with 19 points. Southwestern battled back from a 27-10 halftime deficit to cut the lead to seven early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get closer than 12 points the rest of the way.

The Knights go to 6-3 with their third straight win, while the Birds fall to 2-6.

TRIAD 66, CARLYLE 45: At Rich Mason Gym, Luke Cox connected for 25 points while Nate Winslow and Sam Yager each had 10 points in the Knights’ win over the Indians. Cox hit three treys in his performance, and Triad as a team hit seven in going on to the win.

The Knights go to 5-2 on the season, while Carlyle’s now stands at 2-5.

WEST CENTRAL 70, HARDIN CALHOUN 59: Corey Nelson led the Warriors with 18 points, while Trevor Johnson had 12 in Calhoun’s loss at West Central.

West Central hit six treys in the game, leading throughout in getting the win.

The Warriors drop to 3-2 overall, 2-1 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference.

TRENTON WESCLIN 55, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 17: Kellen Weir was the Griffins’ high scorer with seven points as McGivney trailed throughout in their home loss to the Warriors.

Wesclin evens their record at 4-4, while the Griffins fall to 3-7.

CARROLLTON 78, BUNKER HILL 58: Trey Pickerill led the Minutemen with 24 points, while Jacob Weidner had 14 and Coy Sellars 11 in Bunker Hill’s loss at Carrollton.

The Minutemen drop to 0-5, while the Hawks are now 3-3.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 59, GRANITE CITY 23: At Granite’s Memorial Gym, Adrenna Snips led the Explorers with 14 points, while Kamryn Fandry had 13 in Marquette’s win over the Warriors.

Granite City was led by Azaria Moore’s seven points, while Erika Hurst and Toni Rush each had four.

Marquette is now 7-3 while the Warriors fall to 0-7.

O’FALLON 57, TRIAD 37: Ali Barisch and Heather Rood each had six points as the Knights lost to O’Fallon at the Panther Dome. Avery Bohnenstiehl and Krista Cochran each added five for Triad

Amelia Bell led the way for the Panthers with 13 points, while Makayla Best had 12 and Kayla Gordon scored 10.

O’Fallon goes to 5-3, while the Knights go to 3-5 on the year.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 53, VALMEYER 14: In the Gibault Catholic High tournament, the Oilers jumped to a 30-8 lead at quarter time, and were never headed in their win over the Pirates.

Kayla Brantley led EAWR with 12, while Jayden Ulrich had 11 and Aubrey Robinson 10. The Pirates were led by Tinley Jakimauskas with 12 points.

The Oilers improve to 6-3, while Valmeyer is now 1-6 on the year.

MVCHA HOCKEY

COLUMBIA 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: At the East Alton Ice Arena, Elijah DeFosset and Cameron Hicks each had hat tricks to help the Eagles defeat the Oilers.

Kaleb Harrop had a hat trick for EAWR’s only three goals of the game.The Oilers fall to 1-8-1 on the season, while the Eagles advance to 8-2-0.

EDWARDSVILLE 5, ALTON 4: The Redbirds rallied from a 5-1 deficit to pull with in 5-4 in the third, but the Tigers held off the rally to record the win.

Aidan Stevens had a hat trick for the Tigers, who also got goals from Tyler Jansen and Adam Nava. The Redbirds got a hat trick from Nick Jones and another goal from Cayden Barton, but couldn’t come up with an equalizer.

The Tigers are now 3-5-2 on the year, while the Redbirds fall to 3-7-2.

BOWLING

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Alton’s boys and girls teams did very well in the third day of the SWC tournament. The boys team had games of 1,112, 1,017 and 950, while the girls had games of 443. 408 and 405.

Chris Duke led the boys team with a 750 series, while Jared Cochran rolled a 683 set. The girls were bowling shorthanded, with Ashley Westbrook and Alex Bergin out because of illness. The Dublo sisters led the charge for the Redbirds, with Robi having a 495 series, and Sami throwing a 476.

The final day of the boys’ conference tournament will be Thursday at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 4, FLORIDA 3: At Enterprise Center, the Blues exploded for four third period goals, getting the winner from Brayden Schenn with 3:55 left to give St. Louis a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers.

Florida had scored first on a goal by Evgenii Dadonov in the first, and it held up until the Blues got goals 11 seconds apart from Ivan Barbeshev and David Perron. Perron scored again at 11:12 of the third to give the Blues a 3-1 lead, but MacKenzie Weegar and Mike Hoffman scored in a 1:28 span to tie the game, setting up Schenn’s heroics.

Jake Allen had 22 saves in the Blues’ first win this season when trailing after two period. Roberto Luongo had 29 saves for the Panthers.

The Blues, now 11-14-4 on the year, host Colorado Friday night in a 7 p.m. faceoff.

