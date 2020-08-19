Tuesday Sports Roundup: Roderfeld Is Fifth, Moore, O'Keefe Lock In At Seventh In Alton Tee-Off, Cards Fall 6-3
TUESDAY, AUGUST 18, 2020 SPORTS ROUNDUP
BOYS GOLF
ALTON TEE-OFF CLASSIC AT SPENCER T. OLIN GOLF COURSE
RODERFELD TIES FOR FIFTH, MOORE, O'KEEFE TIE FOR SEVENTH AS EXPLORERS TIE FOR THIRD, TIGERS COME IN SEVENTH AT ALTON TEE-OFF: Marquette Catholic's William Roderfeld came in a fifth-place tie with Breese Mater Dei Catholic's Carter Goebel, with both shooting a six-over-par 78, while Edwardsville's Hayden Moore and the Explorers' Aiden O'Keefe tying for seventh with identical 79s as the Explorers finished third, the Tigers coming in seventh, and the host Redbirds 13th at the Alton Tee-Off Invitational tournament Tuesday afternoon at the Spencer T. Olin course at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
Belleville Althoff Catholic won the tournament with a team score of 239, two strokes ahead of runner-up Highland, who had a score of 241. The Explorers tied for third with Belleville East, with scores of 244, O'Fallon was fifth with a score of 246, the Tigers were seventh with a 257, Waterloo and Columbia tied for eighth with scores of 262, 10th place Triad had a 270, Belleville West was 11th at 287, Collinsville 12th with a 302, the Redbirds in 13th at 304, and Granite City was 14th with a score of 309.
The Bulldogs' Evan Sutton won the individual title with a one-over-par 73, with runner-up Avery Irwin of the Crusaders shooting a 75, Caden Cannon of O'Fallon was third at 76, Hogan Messinger of the Lancers was fourth with a score of 77, Drew Boone of the Panthers was ninth with an 81, and a three-way tie for 10th saw Althoff's Parker and Max Bruening, along with Thai Prakit of East all shooting 82.
Besides Roderfeld and O'Keefe, the Explorers' Grant Heinz shot an 87, and Andrew Julian had a 103. Besides Moore, Kolton Wright and Bennett Babington each had an 89 for the Tigers, while Carter Crow shot a 92.
The Knights were led by Garrett Wood's 84, with Bode Vanderbunt firing a 90, Connor Bain had a 96, and Connor Keith shot 111. Brady Charbonnier led the Warriors with an even 100, while Chase Reeves had a 104, Simon Maxfield fired a 105, and Komray shot an 112. The Redbirds' leading golfer was Charlie Coy, with a 103, Jackson Kenney carded a 114, and Pierce shot a 130.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS GOLF
MADISON COUNTY TOURNAMENT AT THE LEGACY GOLF COURSE, GRANITE CITY
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
SMALL SCHOOLS
Marquette Catholic --- 344
Father McGivney Catholic --- 414
Civic Memorial --- 429
Roxana --- 475
LARGE SCHOOLS
Edwardsville --- 308
Alton --- 346
Triad --- 376
Collinsville --- 388
Highland --- 407
Granite City --- 446
BOYS GOLF
ALTON TEE-OFF INVITATIONAL AT SPENCER T. OLIN GOLF COURSE, ALTON
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
Belleville Althoff Catholic --- 239
Highland --- 241
Marquette Catholic --- 244
Belleville East --- 244
O'Fallon --- 246
Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- 253
Edwardsville --- 257
Waterloo --- 262
Columbia --- 262
Triad --- 270
Belleville West --- 287
Collinsville --- 302
Alton --- 304
Granite City --- 309
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis Cardinals 3
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers 2, Montreal Canadiens 0 (PHI leads 3-1)
Washington Capitals 3, New York Islanders 2 (NYI lead 3-1)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas Stars 2, Calgary Flames 1 (DAL leads 3-2)
Vegas Golden Knights 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3 (VGK wins 4-1)
