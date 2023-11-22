MULBERRY GROVE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 54, COWDEN-HERRICK/BEECHER CITY 49: In the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving tournament, McGivney led a close game throughout to take its first win of the year over Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City.

The Griffins led in all four quarters, holding edges of 18-12, 28-24 and 37-33 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Bobcats in the fourth quarter 17-16 to take the win.

David Carroll led McGivney with 14 points, while Noah Garner scored 11 points, Ryker Keller scored nine points, Drew Kleinheider had eight points, Nolan Keller added seven points and Spencer Sundberg and Chase Jansen both had two points each.

The Griffins are now 1-1, while CHBC is 0-1.

ROXANA HOOPSGIVING TOURNEY

FREEBURG 64, STAUNTON 57: Staunton had a very strong first and fourth quarters, but the middle periods proved to be decisive as Freeburg took the win over the Bulldogs.

Staunton held a 24-14 first quarter lead, but the Midgets rallied in the second to go ahead 33-30 and extended the advantage to 52-37, with Staunton outscoring Freeburg in the fourth quarter 20-12, with the Midgets taking the win.

Braden Buffing ton led the Bulldogs with 21 points, while Isiah Laux added 14 points, Lucas Dillon had eight points, Ethan Sharp added six points, Jeremiah Graham scored four points and both Aaron Bodner and Ben Atkins had two points each.

The Midgets open their season 1-0, while Staunton drops to 0-2.

COLLINSVILLE 67, HERRIN 39: Collinsville jumped out tot a quick 10-0 lead en route to their 2,200 career win in the season opener at Herrin.

The Kahoks led all the way, holding leads of 22-12, 33-18 and 49-25 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Tigers in the fourth quarter 18-14.

Zach Chambers led Collinsville with 20 points, with Jamorie Wysinger scoring 16 points, Nick Horras had 10 points, Stanley Carnahan scored seven points, both Tyree Brister and Chase Reynolds had five points each and both Solomon Talbot and Evan Wilkinson scored two points apiece.

The Kahoks start off 1-0, while Herrin begins its season 0-1.

CARLINVILLE 39, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 37: Carlinville rallied from a first quarter deficit to take their season opener at North Greene.

The Spartans led after the first quarter 7-3, but the Cavaliers roared back to take a 21-9 halftime lead, then led after three quarters 29-22, with North Greene outscoring Carlinville 15-10 in the final period, but the Cavies taking the opening win.

Dom Alepra led the Cavaliers with 16 points, while Sawyer Smith had eight points, Matt Dunn scored six points, Triston Thompson came up with four points, Tate Duckles scored three points and Camden Naugle had two points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jacob Hinsey led the Spartans with 13 points, while Garrett Hazelwonder had 11 points, Luke Farris scored eight points and Brody Berry scored five points.

Carlinville opens its season 1-0, while North Green starts at 0-1.

The result for Red Bud at Valmeyer was not available.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 45, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 23: Carlinville won its second straight game in as many days in gaining the win over Northwestern at the Carlinville Big House.

The Cavaliers led all the way through, with edges of 10-5, 27-7 and 34-17 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Tigers in the fourth 11-6.

Kaitlyn Reels led Carlinville with 11 points, while Isabella Tiburzi had 10 points, both Jordyn Loveless and Braley Wiser had six points each, Madeline Murphy and Hannah Gibson had five points apiece and Addy Jines scored two points.

The Cavies are now 3-1, while the Tigers start off 0-1.

HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 62, GILLESPIE 49: Three players scored in double figures as Calhoun/Brussels won over Gillespie at Ringhausen Gym.

The Warriors led all the way, holding leads of 11-2, 26-14 and 44-35 after the first three periods, outscoring the Miners in the fourth quarter 19-14.

Kate Zipprich led Calhoun with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Audrey Gilman had 19 points and five steals, Sadie Kiel had 10 points, Gracie Klass had seven points and five assists and both Bralyn Lammy and KIera Sievers had two points each.

The Warriors are now 1-1, while Gillespie goes to 2-1.

EAST ST. LOUIS 47, TRIAD 45: In a close affair, East St. Louis came from behind to take the win over Triad in the home opener at the newly renovated East St. Louis High gym.

The Knights held a 10-9 lead after the first quarter, then increased the lead to 24-22 at halftime, then upped the advantage to 39-34 after three quarters. The Flyers outscored Triad 13-6 in the final quarter to get the win

Makenna Witham led Triad with 20 points, while Erica Boyce hit for 11 points, Savannah Hildebrand scored nine points and Delaney Hess, Maddie Hunt and Lexi Metcalf all had two points each.

Ryale Mosly was the top scorer for East Side with 15 points, while Imari Box added three points.

The Flyers are now 3-0, while the Knights slip to 2-2.

In the Nashville Thanksgiving Tip-Off tournament, Mt. Vernon defeated Collinsville 57-37.

More like this: