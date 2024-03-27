TUESDAY, MARCH 26 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS SOCCER

MARQUETTE 2, BREESE MATER DEI 0: Marquette Catholic Girls Soccer notched the win 2-0 vs Breese Mater Dei at Gordon Moore on Tuesday, March 26. Sophomore Jessica Eales notched her first varsity shutout and freshman Alex Stephan scored her first varsity goal, assisted by Izzi Hough. Emma Dempsey had the second goal for the Explorers, unassisted. Marquette will host Althoff on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park.

WATERLOO 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: Avery Huddleston had a brace (two goals), and Aubrey Voyles also found the back of the net, but it wasn't enough as undefeated Waterloo took the three points in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Hauser Field.

Abrianna Garrett assisted twice for the Eagles, while Huddleston also had an assist, with Sydney Moore making 15 saves in goal.

The Bulldogs are now 4-0-1, while the Eagles go to 3-3-0.

BASEBALL

TRIAD 14, FT. ZUMWALT EAST 4: In an early afternoon start for spring break, Triad scored in every inning to take a 10-run rule win over Ft. Zumwalt East of St. Peters, Mo, in St. Charles County.

Brady Coon had four hits and a RBI for the Knights, while Wyatt Suter hit two home runs and drove in five runs. Coon also struck out eight while on the mound, with Hunter Winkles fanning one.

Triad is now 6-1, while the Lions slip to 5-2.

JERSEY 10, CARLINVILLE 0: Jersey opened with four runs in the first, and went on to a 10-run rule win over Carlinville

Gage Walker led the Panthers with three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs, while Zach Weiner had three hits and three RBIs, and Abe Kribs had a pair of hits. Jude Jones pitched a complete game for Jersey, scattering two hits and striking out 10.

Mason Wise and Dom Alepra had the hits for the Cavaliers, with Bryce Widner striking out four on the mound, and Alepra fanning three.

Jersey is now 4-3, while Carlinville goes to 0-4.

ST. LOUIS HOME SCHOOL PATRIOTS 11, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3: The Patriots, a home school team, scored the first eight runs of the game in going on to a win over Marquette at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

Mikey Wilson had two hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while Keller Jacobs had a pair of hits. Joe Stephan struck out three while on the mound, with Mathew Cain setting down two batters, and Cohen Green fanning one.

The Patriots are now 8-5, while Marquette is now 3-3.

VALMEYER 6, NEW ATHENS 1: After spotting New Athens a 1-0 lead in the first, Valmeyer scored two in the first, three in the second, and one in the third in their win over the Yellowjackets at home.

Jake Killy had two hits and two runs for the Pirates, while Landon Roy also had a pair of hits. Luke Blackwell struck out nine while on the mound, with Ripken Voelker fanning four.

Valmeyer is now 7-2, with the Yellowjackets going to 1-5.

SOFTBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 16, COLLINSVILLE 1: West hit Collinsville for nine runs in the second and six more runs in the fourth to take a 15-run rule win over visiting Collinsville.

Bailey Demick had two hits and the Kahoks' only RBI, while Emma Hylton had the other hit. Marissa Thomas struck out three while in the circle.

