TUESDAY, JUNE 8 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

In the IHSA regional semifinals, Marquette Catholic lost to Belleville Althoff Catholic in the Belleville West regional 25-11, 25-18 and will play Edwardsville in the final on Thursday at the West gym. The Explorers end their successful first season 9-7.

In the semifinals of the O'Fallon regional, Belleville East eliminated Alton 25-9, 25-14, and will play the winner of the second semifinal between the host Panthers and Father McGivney Catholic on Thursday at the OTHS Panther Dome. The score of the match between O'Fallon and the Griffins was not available at press time.

The Redbirds end their season 1-9.

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

BELLEVILLE EAST-EDWARDSVILLE GAME POSTPONED: The IHSA Class 4A sectional softball game between Belleville East and Edwardsville, set for the Edwardsville Sports Complex, was postponed on Tuesday after the strong downpours that came through the area on Tuesday afternoon.

The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Edwardsville, but if Edwardsville's field isn't playable, the game will be moved to East's park.

The winner will play at Minooka, who defeated Pekin 7-6 in their sectional semifinal, on Thursday. The sectional winner advances to the last eight, and will play in the Illinois State University super-sectional on Monday against either Naperville Neuqua Valley or Yorkville. Neuqua Valley defeated Plainfield North 11-1, while Yorkville won over Oswego East 9-4 in the sectionals on Tuesday.

The sectional final and the supersectional games are both set for 4:30 p.m.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 1, HARDIN CALHOUN 0: Christ Our Rock scored the game's only run in the third, and the Silver Stallions made it hold up to eliminate Calhoun in the IHSA Class 1A sectional semifinal in Centralia.

Elly Pohlman and Lucy Kallal both had two hits each for the Warriors, while Charleigh Wilson had the other hit on the day.

Kylie Angel pitched a complete game in the circle for Calhoun, striking out 11.

COR advances to the final, where they'll play at Valmeyer who defeated Pleasant Hill 5-0 in the other semifinal, for the right to go on to the supersectional on Monday at the University of Illinois-Springfield against the winner of Mt. Sterling Brown County and Glasford Illini Bluffs. Brown County defeated Havana 13-6, while Illini Bluffs won over Camp Point Central 9-0.

The Warriors finish their season 14-9.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

TRIAD 7, MARION 0: In a Class 2A sectional semifinal at Triad, Laney Harshany and Ezra Wilder both had braces (two goals each), while Gina Catanzaro, Kinlee Lippert and Karen Speer also scored as the Knights eliminated Marion to go through to the last 16.

Abigail Schaft had two assists, while Carson Bohnenstiehl, Harshany, Maddie Milligan and Gabbie Wood also assisted. Reagan Chigas had the only save in goal as she and her sister Kendall shared the clean sheet.

The Knights are now 20-0-1, and will play at home against Waterloo, who defeated Mascoutah 1-0 after extra time, in Friday's sectional final. The winner meets either Rochester or Chatham Glenwood in Monday's supersectional match at Urbana High School. Rochester defeated Mahomet-Seymour 4-0 in their sectional semifinal, while Glenwood won over Champaign Central 8-0 in the other semifinal.

The kickoff time has yet to be announced.

