CLASS 2A REGIONALS

BOYS SOCCER



IHSA PLAYOFFS



AT MARQUETTE CATHOLIC – SEMIFINALS

HIGHLAND 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Jacob Lewis, Caden Newman and Alex Roach all scored for Highland as the Bulldogs scored in the second half of extra time to defeat Marquette in the second semifinal and advance to the final against Triad.

Zane Korte, Luke Morris and Owen Morris all assisted on the Highland goals.

The Bulldogs are now 10-14-1 and play the Knights in the regional final Friday evening at 6 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park. The Explorers' season ends at 11-8-1.

TRIAD 11, JERSEY 0: Roger Weber had a hat trick, Trent Cissell had a brace (two goals) and Sam Beeman, Jake Ellis, Cameron Ramirez, Porter Reynolds, Tobey Suter and Tanner Vosholler all scored as Triad eliminated Jersey in the first semifinal of the Marquette regional at Gordon Moore Park.

Ellis had four assists, Jake Stewart had three assists and Ramirez, Tobey Suter and Wyatt Suter also assisted as David DuPont had three saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

The Knights are now 20-0-1, while the Panthers' season ends at 5-15-0.

CLASS 1A SECTIONALS --- SEMIFINALS



AT CARLINVILLE



BEARDSTOWN 1, CARLINVILLE 0: A goal by Cesar Huerta in the 51st minute was the only goal of the match as Beardstown eliminated Carlinville in the IHSA Class 1A sectional semifinal.

Will Meyer made five saves in goal for the Cavaliers, who played well but were unable to score as the Tigers advanced to the Round of 16.

Beardstown is now 16-1-2, and will face the winner of Wednesday's match between Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic and Hillsboro for the right to advance to next week's supersectional. Carlinville's season finished at 18-3-0.

CLASS 3A REGIONALS

AT EDWARDSVILLE - SEMIFINALS



O'FALLON 3, GRANITE CITY 1: Edgar Lopez and Ian Schilling scored two of the goals as O'Fallon defeated Granite City to advance to the final against the host Tigers.

Andre Robertson had an assist for the Panthers, who got four saves in goal from Ben Eckell to help eliminate Granite.

O'Fallon goes to 12-6-0 and meets Edwardsville int the final Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. The Warriors' season ends at 11-9-2.

IACS REGIONALS



FIRST BAPTIST CHRISTIAN 4, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 0: The MVCS season ended on Tuesday with First Baptist Christian of Danville eliminating the Warriors with a win in the opening round of an Illinois Association of Christian Schools regional at First Baptist.

The MVCS season ends 0-13-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TRIAD 25-28, JERSEY 13-26: The second set was close, but it was Triad who too a two-set sweep over Jersey in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Rich Mason Gym.

Brooke Anderson had 14 assists for the Panthers, while Kari Krueger had six kills and five digs and Kendal Davis had eight digs on the evening.

The Knights are now 17-16, while Jersey goes to 9-19.

BELLEVILLE WEST 25-25, ALTON 12-19: West led all the way through in taking a two-set win over Alton at the Redbirds Nest.

Grace Carter had a point, a kill, a block and an assist for the Redbirds, with Audrey Evola serving up five points, Taylor Freer had two points, an ace, a kill, a block and eight assists, Peyton Olney served up a single point, Reese Plont had a point and three kills, Renee Raglin had three kills and three blocks, Taryn Wallace had a kill and a block and Alyssa Wisniewski came up with a point and a kill.

The Maroons improve to 18-11, while Alton is now 12-15-2.

CARLINVILLE 25-25, HILLSBORO 13-13: Carlinville jumped out early and led all the way in its two-set win over Hillsboro in a South Central Conference match at Carlinville's Big House.

Makenah Dugan had four points and an ace for the Cavaliers, while Melanie Murphy served up a point, Addie Ruyle came up with four points and an ace, Catie Sims had five points and an ace, Jill Slayton had two points, an ace, seven kills and an assist, Isabella Tiburzi had three points, four kills and 10 assists and Ella Walker had 14 points, eight aces and four kills against the Hilltoppers.

Carlinville is now 20-14 on the season.

In another MVC match on Tuesday evening, Mascoutah won at Civic Memorial 25-23. 25-23. The Indians are now 25-8, while the Eagles go to 26-7-1.

IACS REGIONALS AT DANVILLE

FIRST BAPTIST CHRISTIAN 25-25, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 19-19: In the first round of the Illinois Association of Christian Schools regional at First Baptist Christian of Danville, the hosts eliminated MVCS in straight sets.

Anna Gaworski had five kills and five assists for the Warriors, while McKinzie Wright had 14 digs and Sarah Markel served up a pair of aces.

MVCS' season concludes with a record of 5-16.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

