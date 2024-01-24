TUESDAY, JANUARY 23 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BOYS BASKETBALL

GILLESPIE 63, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 44: Gillespie took an early lead and held it all the way through in defeating EAWR at the Gillespie Pit.

Tookie Smith and Malyk Spiller led the Oilers with 13 points each, while Kiyu Stilts hit for six points, Tamarion Marshall scored five points, Devon Green had four points, and Chaise Mazzarella had three points.

The Miners are now 7-17, while the Oilers fall to 3-20.

HIGHLAND 62, COLLINSVILLE 57 (OT): Highland came back from an 11-point halftime deficit to force overtime, then scored the last five points of the game to upset Collinsville at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Kahoks took a 20-16 lead after the first quarter, then led at halftime 32-21. The Bulldogs cut the lead to 40-37 after three quarters, then tied the game 53-53 at the end of regulation. In the overtime, Highland outscored Collinsville 9-4 to take the win.

Jake Ottensmeier had a big game for the Bulldogs, scoring 26 points, while Grant Fleming had 14 points, Garrin Stone came up with 12 points, and both Brandon Decker and Trey Koishor had five points each.

Jamorie Wysinger led the Kahoks with 21 points, while Nick Horras added 18 points, Zach Chambers had nine points, Tyree Brister scored five points, and Stanley Carnahan had four points.

Highland is now 12-10, while Collinsville goes to 21-3.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 74, EAST ST. LOUIS SIUE CHARTER 47: McGivney took an early lead and went on to the win over SIUE Charter at the McGivney gym.

Chase Jansen led the Griffins with 21 points, with Noah Garner adding 14 points, Issac Wendler had 12 points, David Carroll hit for eight points, and Jack Bukovac, Drew Kleinheider and Spencer Sundberg all scored two points apiece.

McGivney is now 8-15, while the Cougars go to 10-9.

LADUE, MO. HORTON WATKINS 55, TRIAD 37: Ladue Horton Watkins, of west St. Louis County, went out in front early to take the road win over Triad at Rich Mason Gym.

Drew Winslow led the Knights with 11 points, while Landon Zawodniak had eight points, Ethan Stewart hit for seven points, Owen Droy scored five points, Tyler Thompson had four points, and Donny Becker came up with two points.

The Rams are now 16-1, while Triad slips to 15-7.

CARLINVILLE 55, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 51: In a close, see-saw matchup, Carlinville took a narrow win over Springfield Lutheran.

The Cavaliers led after one quarter 15-13, but the Crusaders went ahead at halftime 26-25. Carlinville took a very narrow lead 39-38 after three quarters, then outscored Lutheran 16-13 in the fourth quarter to gain the win.

Sawyer Smith led the Cavies with 21 points, while Camden Naugle added 11 points, Tristan Thompson had nine points, Tate Duckles scored eight points, and Cole Sullivan hit for six points.

Carlinville is now 10-12, while the Crusaders go to 8-12.

In other games played on Tuesday, O'Fallon won at Metro-East Lutheran 72-48, Roxana defeated Bunker Hill 73-41, Belleville Althoff Catholic ended Granite City's nine-game winning streak with a 66-55 win, Staunton got past Greenfield Northwestern 46-44, Edwardsville got by Mascoutah 54-52 in overtime, Civic Memorial won at Hillsboro 58-51, and New Athens took a 72-65 decision at Valmeyer.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 33, GRANITE CITY 30: In the first game of the day at the Carrollton Invitational Tournament, Lincolnwood took a narrow win over Granite City to advance to the consolation semifinals.

Emily Sykes led the Warriors with 14 points, while Kailee Bastean came up with nine points, Hailee Wyatt had four points, Sophie Mangi scored two points, and Megan Sykes had a single point.

The Lancers are now 7-17, while Granite goes to

In other games from the Carrollton Invitational, Greenfield Northwestern defeated Metro-East Lutheran 43-17, Father McGivney Catholic downed Beardstown 54-35, and the host Hawks downed Jersey 51-38.

COLLINSVILLE 62, BELLEVILLE WEST 51: In a regular season Southwestern Conference game, Talesha Gilmore had one of the best performances of the season as Collinsville held off West, who played their best game of the season, at the Maroons' gym.

The Kahoks and West were tied after the first quarter, 17-17. Collinsville then took a 32-26 lead at halftime, then extended their lead to 49-39 after three quarters, outscoring the Maroons in the final quarter 13-12 to take the win.

Gilmore had 33 points in the game for the Kahoks, while Lilly Carlisle added eight points, Ashley Janini hit for seven points, Carsyn Moad scored six points, Karley Call had four points, Katie Bardwell hit for three points, and Ella Guerrero scored a single point.

Collinsville returned to the break-even level on its record, and is now 11-11, while the Maroons go to 2-20.

CARLYLE 50, TRIAD 32: Carlyle took an early lead and stretched it out in taking a win at home over Triad.

The Indians led from start to finish, with the quarter scores reading 13-5, 21-12, and 39-24, outscoring the Knights in the final term 11-8 to take the win.

Savannah Hildebrand led Triad, with Makenna Witham scoring 12 points, and Delaney Hess had four points.

Carlyle is now 21-2, while the Knights are 11-11.

HIGHLAND 60, HILLSBORO 29: Highland broke out on top early and took the win over Hillsboro at the Highland gym.

Larissa Taylor led the Bulldogs with 20 points, with Jordan Bircher chipping in with 16 points, Abby Schultz scored eight points, Sophia Fleming had four points, Sydney Coziar and Lauren Maas each had three points, and Payton Frey, Paige Kleiboeker, and Sophie Schroeder all had two points apiece.

Highland is now 18-8, while the Hilltoppers sink to 11-14.

In another game played on Tuesday, O'Fallon won at home over Edwardsville 52-32.

