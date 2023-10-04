TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 21-25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 25-22-17: Marquette fell in the first set, but rallied to take the next two sets and the match over Metro-East Lutheran in a highly contested match on Tuesday night.

Kendall Meisenheimer had five kills and two aces for the Explorers, Abby Taylor and eight points and nine assists, Lily Covert had seven points, two aces and 20 digs, Taelor Williams had eight kills, Rose Brangenberg served up 10 points to go along with five kills and 13 digs, Arista Bunn had six points and eight assists and Makaila Irby had 15 digs.

Marquette is now 13-14, while the Knights go to 10-16.

CARLYLE 25-25, ROXANA 14-19: Carlyle started out fast and led from start to finish in taking a straight-set win over Roxana.

Abby Gehrs had six kills for the Shells, while Laynie Gehrs came up with five kills and Sarah Baldwin had three kills, Daisy Daugherty had seven assists and Genna Pruett had four digs.

The Indians are now 22-5, while Roxana goes to 8-11.

In other matches on the Tuesday slate, Highland defeated Triad 25-15, 25-21, Belleville West defeated East St. Louis 25-17, 25-12, Wateloo won over Civic Memorial 25-11, 21-25, 33-31, Mascoutah won over Jersey 25-11, 25-11, Belleville Althoff Catholic got past Father McGivney Catholic 25-11, 25-19, Valmeyer won over Okawville 25-15, 25-19 and Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran won over Maryville Chirstian 13-25, 25-15, 25-23.

BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 1: Quinn Copeland and Caleb Hartles scored in each half to give Marquette the three points in a Gateway Metro Conference match at Maryville Christian.

Ryan Klasner and Max Silver had assists for the Explorers, with Will Fahnestock making three saves in goal to preserve the win.

Marquette is now 12-4-1, while the Lions are now 8-10-0.

TRIAD 3, MASCOUTAH 0: Wyatt Suter had a brace (two goals), while Drew Neu also scored as Triad kept their 100 percent Mississippi Valley Conference record alive with a win at Mascoutah's Alumni Field.

Gibson Hun assisted twice for the Knights and Cory Warren also had an assist, with Courtlan Dellamano making two saves in goal to have the clean sheet. Alex McKinley had nine saves in goal for the Indians.

Triad is now 15-0-1, while Mascoutah goes to 8-6-3.

WATERLOO 5, JERSEY 1: Eli Schwehr had a hat trick, while Brenden Eschmann and Konnor Stephens also had goals as Waterloo won their MVC match at Jersey.

Ethan Gardner had a pair of assists for the Bulldogs, while Ty Kinzinger, Schwehr and Drew Stafford also had assists. Alex Hubbell had the only goal for the Panthers, while Parker LaCroix had two saves in goal for Waterloo and Abram Kribs made six saves for Jersey.

The Bulldogs improve to 14-2-0, while the Panthers are 2-12-2.

GRANITE CITY 1, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 0: Armando Hernandez had the only goal of the match in the first half as Granite held off Gibault at Gene Baker Field.

Andy Altes only made one save in goal for the Hawks.

The Warriors are now 2-7-2, while Gibault goes to 4-10-1.

HIGHLAND 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Logan Mollet led the way for Highland with a hat trick, while Easton Belford, Jacob Lewis and Luke Morris also scored as the Bulldogs took their MVC match at home from CM.

Zane Korte had three assists for Highland, while Evan Feeny assisted twice and both Lewis and Max Walker also had assists. Tyler Wilson, assisted by A.J. Garrett, had the only strike for the Eagles.

Both Cole Ellis of Highland and Devyn Ambrose of CM had three saves each.

The Bulldogs are now 10-5-0, while the Eagles go to 12-7-0.

COLLINSVILLE 4, ALTON 0: Landon Mahat had a brace (two goals), while Sam Garafalo and Juan Carlos Doria also scored as Collinsville won over Alton at Public School Stadium.

The Kahoks are now 7-6-1, while the Redbirds go to 2-11-0.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Edwardsville won at O'Fallon 2-1, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Metro-East Lutheran 9-0 and Trenton Wesclin defeated Valmeyer 4-0.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CARLINVILLE INVITATIONAL AT LOVELESS PARK

QUARTON WINS INDIVIDUAL RACE, ROCHESTER WINS TEAM TITLE AT CARLINVILLE INVITE: Litchfield's Camden Quarton was the winner of the race, while Rochester won the team title at the Carlinville Invitational meet at Loveless Park.

The Rockets won the team title with 81 points, with Shelbyville coming in second with 86 points, the Purple Panthers were right behind in third with 87 points, Lincoln was fourth with 88 points and Auburn rounded out the top five with 121 points. The host Cavaliers were sixth with 125 points, Staunton came in ninth with 201 points and Piasa Southwestern was 10th with 235 points. Carrollton also had runners who competed, but didn't have enough runners to record a team score.

Quarton won the race with a time of 15:48.99, while the top runner for Carlinville was Sam Wilson at 18:05.30, with Nicholas Monahan the top runner for the Bulldogs at 17:50.95, Thor Springman led the Piasa Birds with a time of 18:53.70 and John Vandersand led the Eagles with a time of 20:39.74.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CARLINVILLE INVITATIONAL AT LOVELESS PARK

BOWERS WINS RACE FOR SHELBYVILLE, SOUTHWESTERN'S WYMAN PLACES FIFTH AS ROCKETS WIN GIRLS CARLINVILLE INVITE: Tessa Bowers of Shelbyville won the individual title, while Rochester won the team championship of the Carlinville Invitational meet Tuesday afternoon at Loveless Park.

The Rockets won with 27 points, with the Rams right behind in second place at 34 points, Piasa Southwestern came in third with 104 points, the host Cavaliers were in fourth with 118 points, Staunton came in fifth with 124 points and Greenville finished sixth with 130 points. Carrolton also had runners in the race, but not enough for a team score.

Bowers' winning time was 18:14.08, while Wyman led the Piasa Birds with a fifth-place time of 19:47.55. Mallory Lucykow was the leading runner for Staunton with a time of 23:37.99 and Hannah Truax was the Cavies' top runner at 23:02.11. Darci Albrecht led the Hawks with a time of 26:25.14.

GIRLS TENNIS

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: McGivney got a sweep of all the matches in taking their Gateway Metro Conference match over Marquette.

In the singles matches, the Griffins' winners were Natalie Beck 6-1, 6-1, Kennedi Taylor 6-1, 6-1, Lilly Forneris 6-0, 6-0, Maddie Beck 6-4, 6-4, Katherine Empson 6-1, 6-2 and Kylie Becker 6-0, 6-2.

In the doubles, Natalie Beck and Taylor won 8-0, Forneris and Empson took an 8-2 win and Brynn Hawkins and Maddie Beck also won 8-0.

