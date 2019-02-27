TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT BREESE CENTRAL

EAST ST. LOUIS 85, CIVIC MEMORIAL 53: Terrence Hargrove, Jr. led the way for East St. Louis with 26 points, while Cornellious LeFlore added 11 as the Flyers eliminated CM in the regional semifinal at Breese Central.

Bryce Zupan, the leader all season for the Eagles, scored 13 points, while Travis Hilligoss added eight.

East Side is now 24-6 on the season, and advances to Friday night’s final, where the Flyers will play the winner the Breese Central-Breese Mater Dei semifinal set for Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The Eagles end their season 11-22.

CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT BELLEVILLE WEST

BELLEVILLE WEST 71, O’FALLON 32: E.J. Liddell led with 14 points, and both Jaylin Mosby and Tommie Williams had 11 points as the Maroons started their defense of their IHSA Class 4A championship with a win over O’Fallon in their regional

Shaun Riley II led the Panthers with 12 points, while Caleb Burton added six.

West is now 28-4 and moves on to the final, where they will play the winner of the second semifinal between Chatham Glenwood and Quincy on Friday night. The game is set for a 7 p.m. start. O’Fallon finishes at 12-18.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 2, NASHVILLE 0: Rookie goalie Jordan Binnington made 19 saves in recording his fifth shutout of the season, a St. Louis rookie franchise record, as the Blues defeated the Nashville Predators in a key Central Division game 2-0 Tuesday night at Enterprise Center.

Tyler Bozek broke a scoreless tie in the third with a goal at 12:35, and Alex Pietrangelo added some insurance with an empty-net goal on the power play at 19:56 to give the Blues the win.

The win tied a franchise record for most wins in a month with 12, first set in April, 2013.

Juuse Saros had 42 saves for the Predators.

The Blues are now 34-23-6 for 74 points, six points up on Minnesota in third place in the division, and are now five points behind Nashville for second place and six behind the division-leading Winnipeg Jets.

The Blues next play at Carolina Friday night in Raleigh in a 6:30 p.m. face-off, then return home Saturday night for another big division game against Dallas. Game time is 7 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL AT OKAWVILLE

Madison 47, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 43

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL AT DU QUOIN

Marquette Catholic 60, Pinckneyville 34

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT BREESE CENTRAL

East St. Louis 85, Civic Memorial 53

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT FREEBURG

Belleville Althoff Catholic 65, Freeburg 51

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT METROPOLIS MASSAC COUNTY

Mascoutah 60, Marion 54

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT SALEM

Highland 53, Centralia 35

CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT BELLEVILLE WEST

Belleville West 71, O’Fallon 32

CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT COLLINSVILLE

Collinsville 54. Edwardsville 34

Alton 66, Springfield 61

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 2, Nashville Predators 0

MAJOR LEAGU BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE

AT WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.

St. Louis Cardinals 6, Washington Nationals 1

