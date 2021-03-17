TUESDAY, MARCH 16 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, WATERLOO 0: Bryce Davis scored his second straight hat trick in as many days in helping CM go on to the shutout win over Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The Eagles struck twice in the first half, then added four more goals in the second half.

Lucas Ambrose, Ian Heflin and Kameron Tharp also had strikes for CM. with Brayden Zyung having four assists and Joey Aiello assisting twice.

Tommy Strubhart had six saves in goal in recording his second straight clean sheet.

The Eagles maintain their100 percent record at 4-0-0, while the Bulldogs drop to 1-2-0.

TRIAD 4, HIGHLAND 0: Triad scored twice in each half in going on to the home win over Highland in their MVC conference opener.

Sam Beeman had a brace (two goals) for the Knights, while Eli Kraabel and Tobey Suter also had strikes. Cameron Ramirez also added an assist.

David DuPont had two saves in goal in recording the clean sheet.

Both Triad and the Bulldogs are 1-1-0 on the year.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 2, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Ethan Derhakke and Hall Triplett scored the goals for Mater Dei in going on to take the three points on the road over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Andrew Weir had eight saves in recording the clean sheet for the Knights.

Mater Dei is now 3-0-0, while the Explorers fall to 2-1-1.

JERSEY 5, MASCOUTAH 5 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, MASCOUTAH WINS IN PENALTY SHOOTOUT): It was goals galore at Mascoutah as Jersey rallied from a 4-2 halftime deficit to draw level in the second half, but lost in a penalty shootout after extra time failed to produce a goal.

Article continues after sponsor message

Emilio Hernandez had a hat trick for the Panthers, while Andrew Kribs and Zack Wargo also had goals in regulation for Jersey. Caden Cox, Tommy Fisher, Nathan Hippard, Caleb Slago and Matthew Tucker all scored for the Indians during the match. The penalty shootout result was not available.

Mathew Wargo had six saves in goal for the Panthers, while Mascoutah's Oliver Hoybach had five saves.



The Indians are now 2-0-1, while the Panthers go to 3-1-1.

CARLINVILLE 5, GILLESPIE 0: Levi Yudinsky's double brace (four goals) led the way for Carlinville's home win over Gillespie in a South Central Conference match.

Trieton Park had a goal and four assists for the Cavaliers, while Asher Barbre and Matt Dunn also had assists.

Will Meyer only needed to make one save in recording the clean sheet for Carlinville.

The Cavvies improve to 2-1-0 on the year.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 25-25, ALTON 21-16: Brooke Wolff had a great opening mach for Alton in their two-set loss at Belleville East in the season opener for both sides.

Wolff had four points, two aces, six kills and two blocks int the match for the Redbirds, while Renee Raglin had three kills, Taryn Wallace had two points, an ace and two kills, Taylor Freer had three points, a kill and seven assists, Audrey Evola came up with a point and a kill and Olivia Ducey had two points, a kill, a block and seven assists.

The Lancers open up at 1-0, while Alton is 0-1.

CARLINVILLE 25-25, GILLESPIE 19-10: Jill Slayton had seven kills for Carlinville, while Lexy West had 14 assists as the Cavaliers opened their season with a win over Gillespie at the Carlinville Big House.

Maycee Gall scored 14 points off service, with two aces and three kills, Gracie Reels had two points, an ace and four kills, Catie Sims scored six points, Slayton scored six points and had a block to go along with her seven kills, Ella Walker had two points, with an ace and a kill, West added two kills and Loralei Wofford had two points.

Carlinville opens the season 1-0, while the Miners are 0-1.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5390, and it will be included in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: