TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 19-17: Civic Memorial won its 10th straight match to open the season with a win over Southwestern at home.

Annabelle Reno led the Eagles with six kills, while both Lauren Dunlap and Courtney Picklesimer had five each and Camryn Gehrs, Bella Thein and Meredith Brueckner had one each. Maddie Brueckner had 13 assists, while Ella Middleton had two and both Dunlap and Emily Williams had one apiece. Gehrs led with five blocks, while Dunlap and Picklesimer also had a block each, Dunlap and Toni Reynolds each served up an ace and Middleton led with seven digs, while Williams had six, Maddie Brueckner had five, Thein came up with three, Reynolds and Reno both had two and Gehrs had a single dig.

CM is now 10-0, while the Piasa Birds fall to 3-5.

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, BELLEVILLE EAST 11-17: Edwardsville bounced back from its first loss of the year on Saturday in the final of the Tiger Classic to Eureka to pick up a Southwestern Conference win at Belleville East.

Kaitlyn Conway served up nine points for the Tigers, while Sydney Davis had a point and a block, Emma Garner had two points, six kills and a block, Lexie Griffin had six points and 13 assists, Sydney Harris served up four points an an ace to go along with two blocks, Rachel Heflin and Vyla Hupp each served up a point, Kloi Karban had three kills, Gabby Saye had eight kills and a block, Maddie Vieth had three points and seven assists and Ava Walternberger had five kills.

The Tigers improve to 7-1, while the Lancers are now 2-3.

FREEBURG 25-25, ROXANA 22-19: Roxana played well on the road, but lost to Freeburg in the Midgets' gym.

Laynie Gehrs had five kills for the Shells, while Abby Gehrs came up with four kills and Peyton Petiti had three. C.J. Ross had 12 assists, Lily Daughtery had 14 digs, while Kaylyn Dixon had nine and Genna Pruitt had five, Daughtery served up three aces and six points, while Ross also had six points.

Freeburg is now 7-3, while Roxana goes to 4-3.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, HILLSBORO 10-19: Marquette played very well in winning over Hillsboro at the Hilltoppers' gym.

Allison Woolbright had nine points, two aces and nine assists for the Explorers, while Olivia Ellebractht had six kills, Abby Williams had four kills and nine digs, Torrie Fox had six points, an ace and eight assists and Kylie Murray had three kills and four blocks.

Marquette is now 9-1 on the season.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, NOKOMIS 12-19: Metro-East won their second match of the season as the Knights took the measure of Nokomis on the road.

Lexi Bozarth had seven points and a block for Metro-East, while Tay Heard had five points, two aces, four kills and a block, Sarah Henke had two points, three kills and three blocks, Aprile Hepner had six points, an ace, five kills and three blocks, Emma Lorenz had a block, Vivienne Runnalls had four points, an ace, a block and 11 assists and Sidnee Schwarz had six points and two aces.

The Knights improve to 2-6.

JERSEY GOLF RESULTS

Varsity Girls Golf played in the Lady Panther Invite.

Bria Tuttle - 52

Jerra LaPlant - 48

Madi Darr - 56

Lindsey Duggan - 64

Miranda Raymond - 66

Annie Hansen - 67

Boys Varsity Golf won at home.

Jersey 171

EAWR 195

Roxana 215

Medalist: Mason Seymour - 41

Co- Runner up: Austin Hayes and Tyler Noble - 43

Par 35

Other scores:

Garret Smith 45

Sean Churchman 44

Bradley Isringhausen 50

JV Medalist was Logan Huitt - 46 and Runner up was Danny Towell - 51.

Record 5-2

BOYS SOCCER

MONDAY'S RESULT

QUINCY NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Leo Cann's goal in the 50th minute off a corner by Tanner Anderson proved to be the difference as Marquette lost to QND on Labor Day at Quincy.

The Explorers played well and controlled large portions of the match, but couldn't score in snapping their three-game winning streak..

The Raiders are now 6-1-1, with Marquette falling to 3-5-0.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, WATERLOO 0: In another MVC match, Parker Scottberg had a brace (two goals), while Bryce Davis and Robbie Kitzmiller also found the back of the net as CM won over Waterloo at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Davis, Scottberg, Josh Teems and Brayden Zyung all has assists, while Tommy Strubhart had three saves in recording the clean sheet for the Eagles. A.J. Sensel made seven saves for the Bulldogs.

CM is now 6-0-0, while Waterloos drops to 2-2-0.

CARLINVILLE 6, STAUNTON 0: Paeton Brown connected on a hat trick, while Matt Dunn, Treiton Park and Levi Yudinsky also scored as Carlinville won over Staunton at Carlinville's park.

Asher Barbre, Ian Bethard, Brown, Dunn, Tyler Summers and Yudinsky all had assists for the Cavaliers, while Will Meyer made two saves in recording the clean sheet. Grant Neuhaus had 10 saves for the Bulldogs.

Carlinville advances to 8-0-0, while Staunton is now 1-4-0.

MASCOUTAH 8, JERSEY 0: Jackson Daniels, Derek Frerker and Caleb Slago all had braces (two goals each), while Adam Kowalski and Chase Rottmann also scored as Mascoutah took all three points at home in a Mississippi Valley Conference match over Jersey.

Myles Etling had two assists for the Indians, while Darian Kucharski, Slago and Matthew Tucker also assisted, and Oliver Hoybach had three saves in goal as he and Mark Levrault shared the clean sheet.

Mascoutah is now 4-1-0, while the Panthers go to 3-2-0.

TRIAD 3, HIGHLAND 0: Sam Beeman, Tobey Suter and Roger Weber all scored for Triad in their win at Highland in a MVC match.

Trent Cissell and Wyatt Suter had assists for the Knights, while Brayden Tonn only needed to make one save in recording the clean sheet.

Triad is now 4-0-1, while the Bulldogs go to 4-2-0.

ROXANA 7, CARLYLE 0: Garrett McBride had a hat trick, while Donovan Zeller, Nolan Tolbert, Ty Schmidt and Owen Wieneke also scored as Roxana won their inaugural game at the new Norman Lewis Field.

The game on the newly opened turf field, located next to Charlie Raich Field, was the first game on campus for the Shells since 2002. The team had been playing at the Wood River Soccer Park before Tuesday's opening game.

Roxana is now 1-4-0 on the year, while the Indians fall to 1-2-0.

COLLINSVILLE 1, O'FALLON 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, COLLINSVILLE WINS PENALTY SHOOTOUT 5-4): Collinsville goalie Jackson Parrill scored on the decisive penalty kick in the shootout to give the Kahoks the win at OTHS Panther Stadium after the Kahoks and Panthers ended in a deadlock.

Evan Weber had given O'Fallon the lead right before halftime, but Jaylen Wade's goal after 57 minutes drew Collinsville level, with neither team being able to score the rest of the way, setting up the shootout.

Parrill also stopped the Panthers' first shooter, while the Kahoks scored all five times in the shootout.

Collinsville is now 3-2-2, while O'Fallon goes to 5-2-0.

