GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY CLASSIC

HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 49, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 19

In their opener in the Red Group, Calhoun got off to a bit of a slow start, but otherwise had little trouble in defeating Northwestern.

The Warriors jumped out to a 9-6 first quarter lead, which was extended to 22-12 at halftime, then to 41-13 after three quarters, with Calhoun outscoring the Tigers in the final quarter 8-6.

Audrey Gilman led the Warriors with 18 points, while Kate Zipprich came up with 11 points, Sadie Kiel scored seven points, Kiera Sievers had six points, Gracie Klaas came up with five points and Stella Gress had two points.

Calhoun is now 9-3, while Northwestern drops to 1-6.

In the other three games on Tuesday, in the Red Group, Gillespie defeated Williamsville 58-40, while in the Green Group, Nokomis won over Franklin South County 49-42 and the host Cavaliers won over Raymond Lincolnwood 52-17.

WATERLOO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT (GROUP B)

COLUMBIA 56, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 42

In the opening day of the group stage of the Waterloo Holiday Tournament, Columbia outscored Marquette 41-27 over the final three quarters after the first quarter ended in a tie, in going on to the win.

The first quarter ended in a 15-15 stalemate, but the Eagles took a 30-23 lead at halftime, then extended the advantage to 42-31 after three quarters, and outscored the Explorers in the fourth 14-11.

Allie Weiner led Marquette with 13 points, while Kel'c Robinson hit for nine points, Addison Pranger had eight points, Meredith Zigrang hit for seven points, Sharon Dugas had three points and Jami Jones scored two points.

Columbia goes to 11-4, while the Explorers are now 2-7.

In the other three group games, in Group B, the host Bulldogs got past Marissa-Coulterville 40-39, while in Group A, Roxana won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 39-31, and Carlyle defeated Red Bud 61-39.

DON MAUER INVITATIONAL AT MICDS

Article continues after sponsor message

KIRKWOOD 47, COLLINSVILLE 39

In the opener of the Don Mauer Invitational at Mary Institute-Country Day School in Ladue, Mo., Collinsville held a slight lead at both halftime and the end of the third quarter, but Kirkwood rallied to defeat the Kahoks to advance to the semifinals.

Collinsville led at halftime 18-17 and after three quarters 33-32, but the Pioneers outscored the Kahoks in the fourth 15-6 to take the win and advance.

Talesha Gilmore led Collinsville with 23 points, adding 15 rebounds and five blocked shots.

The Pioneers are now 4-2, while the Kahoks go to 7-6 and play in the consolation semifinals on Wednesday against Rockwood Lafayette of Wildwood, Mo., who lost to Ft. Zumwalt West 69-40, at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In the other two first-round games of the tournament, Rockwood Marquette of Chesterfield, Mo., won over the host Rams 63-44, and Clayton won over Ladue Horton Watkins 58-54.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY CLASSIC

CARLINVILLE 62, GILLESPIE 36

In their opener of their own Holiday tournament, the hosts took the early lead and had little trouble in winning over Gillespie at the Carlinville Big House.

The Cavaliers led after one quarter 11-10, then extended the lead to 33-17 at halftime and 49-25 after three quarters, outscoring the Miners in the fourth 13-11 to take the win.

Dom Alepra had a big gave for Carlinville with 23 points, while Sawyer Smith added 13 points, Tristan Thompson scored 11 points, Camden Naugle added six points, both Matt Dunn and Cole Sullivan had three points each, Tate Duckles scored two points and Auggie Rowe had a single point.

The Cavies are now 5-6. while Gillespie goes to 4-9.

In the other result from the Green Group, Litchfield defeated East Alton-Wood River 70-36, while in the Red Group, Hardin Calhoun/Brussels won over Hillsboro 60-47, and Staunton defeated Bunker Hill 60-31.

MVCHA HOCKEY

In pre-Christmas MVCHA games on Tuesday and Thursday, in the Tuesday results, at East Alton Ice Arena, Granite City nipped Alton 4-3, and Highland defeated Bethalto 5-1. At the McKendree Rec-Plex in O'Fallon, Belleville won over East Alton-Wood River 4-0, and O'Fallon defeated St. John Vianney Catholic 6-1.

In Thursday's results, at RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville, Columbia and Collinsville ended in a 4-4 tie, while Triad got past Alton 4-2. In a game played at the Fenton, Mo., Forum, Edwardsville defeated Vianney 7-0.

More like this: