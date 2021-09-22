TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS GOLF

JERSEY 188, CIVIC MEMORIAL 235: Bria Tuttle won the medalist honors with a nine-hole score of seven-over-par 42 to help Jersey win a Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet with CM at Westlake Country Club.

Jerra LaPlant shot a 43 for the Panthers, while Madi Darr's round was a 46. Lindsay Duggan fired a 57, Emma Brietweiser had a round of 58 and Miranda Raymond came up with a 60.

Peyton Mormino led the Eagles with a 55, while Madeline Woelfel shot a 56, Payton Whaley came up with a 58, Allie Roberson fired a 66 and Danielle Milazzo shot a 71.

BOYS SOCCER

TRIAD 13, JERSEY 0: Carter Neu and Tanner Vosholler both had braces (two goals each), while Aiden Baker, Luke Beeman, Jake Ellis Charlie Gentemann, Cameron Ramirez, Jake Stewart, Wyatt Suter, Cory Warren and Roger Weber all scored in Triad's Mississippi Valley Conference win at home over Jersey.

Gibson Hunt and Neu both had two assists each, while Baker, Trent Cissell, Gentemann, Ramirez, Stewart, Tobey Suter and Vosholler also assisted, while Max Rader and Brayden Tonn each had one save apiece in sharing the clean sheet.

The Knights are 10-0-1, while the Panthers go to 4-7-0.

CARLINVILLE 9, VANDALIA 0: Levi Yudinsky came up with a hat trick, while Paeton Brown, Keelen Furness, Evan Gahr, Will Meyer, Trieton Park and Tyler Summers all found the back of the net as Carlinville took all three points in a South Central Conference match at Loveless Park over Vandalia.

Park had two assists, while Brown and Henry Kalaher also had assists. Meyer and Caleb Kosto both shared the clean sheet in goal for the Cavaliers.

Carlinville improves to 11-2-0 with the win over the Vandals.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 20-15: Edwardsville played their first match in a week, and played well in their two-set sweep at Althoff.

Kaitlyn Conway had seven points, two aces and three assists for the Tigers, while Sydney Davis had four points, an ace and five kills, Emma Garner served up nine points and an ace to go along with five kills, Lexie Griffin had six points and 12 assists, Sydney Harris had three kills, Kloi Karban had five kills, Gabby Saye came up with six kills and a block, Maddie Vieth had a point and 11 assists and Ava Waltenberger had a point, an ace, two kills and a block.

The Tigers are now 12-5 on the year, while the Crusaders slip to 4-7.

BELLEVILLE WEST 25-25, ALTON 22-15: Alton played well and hung tough, but Belleville West came up with a two-set win at home in a Southwestern Conference match.

Ella Artis had an assist for the Redbirds, while Grace Carter had four points, a kill and a block, Taylor Freer had seven assists, Payton Olney served up five points and an ace, Reese Plont had four points, a kill and an assist, Renee Raglin had three kills and two blocks and Alyssa Wisniewski had six points and four kills.

The Maroons improve to 11-6, while Alton is now 8-7-2.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 18-14: Metro-East went on the road and came away with a good win over Southwestern.

Lexi Bozarth had two points and seven kills for the Knights, while Sarah Henke had four points, two aces, 10 kills and three blocks, Aprile Hepner had 12 points, an ace and three kills, Vivienne Runnalls had two points, an ace, a block and 20 assists, Sidnee Schwarz came up with six points, an ace, a kill and an assist and Melanie Wilson had three points and a kill.

Metro-East ups it mark to 7-10, while the Piasa Birds drop to 3-12.

TRENTON WESCLIN 25-25, ROXANA 16-21: Roxana played well, but dropped a two-set match to Wesclin at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Peyton Petit had eight kills for the Shells, while Laynie Gehrs came up with five, C.J. Ross had 15 assists, Kaylyn Dixon led Roxana with 11 digs, while Genna Pruitt and Ross had 10 each and Bailey Hill had seven, Destiny Vuylsteke had two blocks, Pruitt had three aces, while Petit served up two, and Pruitt served for seven points.

The Shells are now 9-9 on the season.

HIGHLAND 25-25, JERSEY 20-9: Highland held off visiting Jersey in the first set, then had complete control of the second in their win over the Panthers in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Highland's gym.

Sammie Malley had an ace and seven digs for Jersey, while Brooke Anderson had seven assists and Carly Daniels had four kills and a dig.

The Panthers are now 8-7 on the season.

