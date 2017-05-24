SOFTBALL

IHSA CLASS 4A SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN

REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 9, ALTON 6: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin held off Alton 9-6 in an IHSA Class 4A SH-G Regional semifinal game in Springfield Tuesday; the Cyclones advanced to Saturday’s regional final against Belleville East, who eliminated Springfield 10-0 in the day’s opening game, at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the winner moving into next week’s Normal West Sectional.

The Redbirds were eliminated at 22-11 on the year; the Cyclones moved into Saturday’s final at 26-6. Abby Scyoc had one strikeout in taking the loss for AHS.

IHSA CLASS 3A HIGHLAND REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

HIGHLAND 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: A six-run fifth inning was the difference as Highland eliminated Civic Memorial 8-2 in an IHSA Class 3A Highland Regional semifinal Tuesday afternoon. The Bulldogs moved to 27-3 on the year, while the Eagles were eliminated at 9-19.

Article continues after sponsor message

Susan Buchanan went 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs, while Jenna Christesson was 1-for-3 with a double, Cassie Reed was 1-for-3 and Isabella Roberts was 1-for-2.

Kaitlynn Wrenn took the loss, striking out one in 5.2 innings of work; Ryan Allison saw time in the circle for the Eagles.

The Bulldogs take on today’s Triad-Jersey winner at 11 a.m. Saturday in the regional final for a spot in next week’s Columbia Sectional. The Knight-Panther clash begins at 4:30 p.m.

IHSA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

RAIN PUSHES GAMES BACK: Afternoon showers that hit the area Tuesday forced several scheduled games in the IHSA softball playoffs to be postponed.

Among the games postponed Tuesday included the Class 1A Hardin-Calhoun Sectional semifinal game between Camp Point Central and Springfield Calvary and the Class 4A O'Fallon Regional semifinal game between Granite City and Edwardsville.

Tuesday's Hardin-Calhoun semifinal was pushed back to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the scheduled game between the host Warriors and Mendon Unity pushed back to 4:30 p.m. Thursday; the Granite City-Edwardsville clash was pushed back to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, while Wednesday's originally scheduled game between the host Panthers and Belleville West postponed to 4:30 p.m. Thursday; the O'Fallon final is still set for 4 p.m. Friday, while the Hardin-Calhoun final is still set for 11 a.m. Saturday.

More like this: