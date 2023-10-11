TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

REGULAR SEASON

ALTON 2, GRANITE CITY 2 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, ALTON WINS PENALTY SHOOTOUT 5-3): Dillon Cowan and Logan Rynders both scored in regulation time, then both scored again in the shootout, while Miles Martin, Jack Lombardi and Alex Tuetken also scored in the shootout as Alton won at Granite CIty's Gene Baker Field after the regular game ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Redbirds are now 5-12-0, while the Warriors go to 2-8-1.

TRIAD 9, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Wyatt Suter came up with a double brace (four goals), while Jack Bagwell, Charlie Gentemann, Gibson Hunt, Drew Neu and Brendan Smith all had the other goals as Triad won over CM at home.

Hunt also had two assists, while Reid Heffren, Landen Travnicek and Cory Warren for the Knights, while Nolan Drabing had one save as he and Brayden Kirby shared the clean sheet.

Triad is now 17-1-1, while the Eagles go to 14-8-0.

HIGHLAND 8, JERSEY 2: Luke Morris scored five goals, while Alex Bohnenstiehl, Jacob Lewis and Logan Mollet also scored as Highland took the Mississippi Valley Conference win at Jersey.

Morris and Zane Korte both added on two assists for the Bulldogs, while Max Walker, Jacob Olive and Evan Feeny also had assists. Alex Hubbell and Adam Kribs scored the goals for the Panthers, with assists going to Dax Goetten and Dylan Molloy having assists.

Cole Ellis had five saves in goal for Highland, while Brady Maxeiner had five saves and Ryker Gilbertson had two saves for Jersey.

The Bulldogs are now 11-8-0, while the Panthers are 2-14-2.

COLLINSVILLE 5, O'FALLON 2 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Adam Reiniger scored a hat trick in extra time, while Juan Carlos Doria and Chris Munoz scored in regulation as Collinsville clinched the Southwestern Conference title with a dramatic win over O'Fallon at Kahok Stadium.

Jordan Beauchamp and Bradley Rosborg scored for the Panthers.

The Kahoks are now 10-6-1, while O'Fallon is now 11-7-0.

CLASS 1A - REGIONAL PLAY-IN GAMES

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3: Devon Green had a hat trick to give EAWR the win, allowing the Oilers to advance to the semifinals of the Marquette Catholic regional.

Bram Beuttel also had a hat trick for the Piasa Birds.

The Oilers are now 7-13-0, while Southwestern ends its season 3-11-0

In another score, in the Murphysboro regional, Mt. Carmel eliminated Erlenmeyer 7-1, with the Pirates' season ending at 1-13-0 and the Golden Aces improving to 4-10-0.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

KIRKWOOD 4, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Allie Bert scored twice, while Ella Harris and Madeleine Kruwit also scored as Kirkwood defeated Edwardsville at Kirkwood High.

Emma Appel, Ryan Cook, Hadley Kruwit and Georgia Torpey all had assists for the Pioneers, while Ellie Hubbard had three saves in goal to record the shutout.

Kirkwood is now 14-4-0, while the Tigers slip to 6-9-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

In a Southwestern Conference dual meet, Belleville West defeated Alton 8-1. The Redbirds are now 7-5 on the season.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-19-25, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 22-25-19: Marquette won a hard fought three set match over Gibault at Marquette Family Arena.

Kendall Meisenheimer served up a point and an ace for the Explorers, while also having four blocks and four kills, Lily Covert had 22 digs, Rose Brangenberg had nine points and 19 assists, Taelor Williams came up with 12 kills and three blocks, Samantha Booth had seven kills and Makaila Irby served up 10 points and three aces to go along with six digs.

Marquette is now 15-16, while the Hawks fall to 15-12.

CARLINVILLE 25-26, GILLESPIE 14-24: Carlinville went on the road and took a straight-set win, especially in a very close second set, over Gillespie at The Pit.

Ella Clevenger had four kills and a block for the Cavaliers, while Makenah Dugan had two points and an assist, Hannah Gibson had 10 kills and a block, Kallie Kimbro came up with a kill, Jordyn Loveless had six points and three kills, Maddie Murphy had a kill and a block, Chloe Pope had two points and two assists, Isabella Tiburzi had 12 points, seven kills and 13 assists, Karly Tipps served up two points and two aces and Braley Wiser came up with five points and five assists.

Carlinville is now 18-9, while the Miners go to 9-15.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Valmeyer won over Dupo 25-10, 25-6, Belleville West won over Collinsville 25-13, 25-15, Maryville Christian won in four sets over the St. Louis Ignite, a home school team, 25-11, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, Columbia won over Roxana 25-12, 25-15 and Piasa Southwestern defeated Vandalia 25-17, 25-17. The results of Highland and Jersey, Granite City at Father McGivney Catholic. Civic Memorial at Triad and East Alton-Wood River at Salem were unavailable.

