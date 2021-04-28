TUESDAY, APRIL 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

NEW ATHENS 2, VALMEYER 1: Both teams traded runs in the second before New Athens pushed the winning run across in the sixth to take the win at Whitey Herzog Field.

Kaden Vielweber had a hit and RBI for the Yellowjackets, while Grant Harriss and Owen Tolson had the other hits and Guage Birkner had the other RBI.

Aiden Brewer had the only hit and RBI for the Pirates, with Jacob Kempfer going five innings on the mound, striking out five.

Vielweber went all the way for New Athens, walking one and fanning six.

Both teams are now 1-3 on the season.

ALTON 11, ROXANA 9: Alton scored three runs in each of the first three innings, but Roxana rallied to within a run with a six-run fifth before the Redbirds got an insurance run in the sixth in going on to defeat the Shells at Roxana's park.

Jackson Brooks had two hits and four RBIs for Alton, including a home run, while Jayden Diaz and Owen Macias both had two hits and a RBI, Preston Schepers had two hits, Caden Laslie got a hit to go with driving in three runs, James Vambeketes had a hit and a RBI and Quentin Renfrow also had a hit.

Gavin Huffman had two hits and two RBIs for Roxana, while Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett had a pair of hits, Connor House and Braeden Wells each had a hit and two RBIs, Holden Jones had a hit and RBI and Ted Webb had a hit.

Dylan Bristow had five strikeouts for the Redbirds, while Ian Barnard fanned three, Lawson Bruce struck out two and Brad Taul had a single strikeout.

Hinkle-Pruett struck out six for the Shells, while Ty Renaud fanned three.

Alton is now 3-4, while Roxana drops to 3-3.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 6, NOKOMIS 3: Metro-East scored four times in the fifth and twice in the sixth, then held off a Nokomis rally in the seventh to get the Prairie State Conference win at Martin Luther Field.

Logan Johnson had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Erik Broekemeier and Ethan Ashauer each had a hit and two RBIs and Seth Linnebrink had a hit.

Broekemeier allowed one run on four hits for Metro-East, walking two and striking out 15, while Tommy Hockethal fanned two.

The Knights are now 2-3 on the year.

GRANITE CITY 15, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3: Granite City scored in every inning from the third on, putting up four in the sixth and six in the seventh in going on to the win at Gordon Moore Park.

Mason Roher had a big day at the plate for the Warriors, getting four hits and driving home three runs, Brennan Cochran had three hits and a RBI, Brendan McKechan had two hits and drove home two, Caden Hibbets and Alex Wright both had a hit and two RBIs, Mason McMurray and Aiden Tongay had a hit each and Cameron Merz also drove in a run.

Matt Lehr had two hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Explorers, while Carter Hendricks also had two hits and Charlie Fahnestock also drove home a run.

Tongay struck out five for Granite, while Grant Wright fanned three. Logan Sternecke had four strikeouts for Marquette while Myles Paniagua and Caleb Gardner fanned two each.

The Warriors improve to 5-3, while the Explorers are now 0-6.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 11, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1 (6 innings, 10-run rule): McGivney stayed unbeaten with a three-run six ending the game early in their win over Southwestern at Griffins Field.

Gabe Smith led the Griffins with three hits and five RBIs, including a homer, Austin Callovini had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, Drew Sowerwine hit a two-run homer, Luke Deakos and Matthew Gierer each had a hit and RBI and A.J. Sutberry had a hit.

Noah Kelly had a hit and the Piasa Birds' only RBI, while Hank Bouillon, Rocky Darr and John Watts also had hits on the day.

Jackson Rodgers struck out 10 batters for McGivney, while Charlie Darr fanned five for Southwestern.

The Griffins are now 7-0, while the Birds fall to 1-4.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 7, COLLINSVILLE 5: Mater Dei jumped to an early 4-1 lead before Collinsville came back with four in the to take the lead, but the Knights scored twice in the bottom of the fourth, then added an insurance run in the fifth to take the win at Mater Dei's park.

Rolondo Colon, Nick Palmisano and Chris Thilman all had hits and RBIs for the Kahoks, while Parker Conley had the only other hit.

Brennan Jones struck out five for Collinsville, with Drew Stroud fanning two.

Mater Dei is now 3-1, while the Kahoks drop to 0-10.

MASCOUTAH 12, JERSEY 0 (5 innings, 10-run rule): A seven-run second inning was the highlight for Mascoutah in their Mississippi Valley Conference win at Jersey's park.

Jacob Rudolph had three hits and a RBI for the Indians, while Christian Harris and Brayden Knobel each had two hits and two RBIs, Ryan Bibb, Jayden Mueller and Brendan Brock all had two hits and a RBI, both Preston Wright and Lance Funk had a hit and Aiden Marti drove home a run.

Knobel threw a five inning no-hitter, walking one and striking out nine, while Alex Coffman had the only strikeout for the Panthers.

Mascoutah is now 7-0, while Jersey drops to 2-2.

CARLINVILLE 15, AUBURN 4 (5 innings, 10-run rule): Carlinville scored in every inning, including a five-run fourth, to defeat Auburn on the road.

Henry Kufa had three hits and two RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Kolton Costello had two hits and two RBIs, Carson Wiser had two hits and a RBI, Evan Bethard had a hit and two RBIs, Lonny Rosentreter, Kyle Bloome Ethan Trimm and Liam Tieman all had a hit and drove home a run each and Ayden Tiburzi also drove in a run.

Tyler Smith had two hits and a RBI for the Trojans, while Gillock had a hit and RBI and both Drew Grosenheider and Hayden Smith also had hits.

Costello struck out four on the mound for Carlinville, while Smith and Brody Barnes both had a strikeout for Auburn.

The Cavvies are now 2-0 on the year.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 7, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Kendall Kamp had a hat trick, Macie Lucas had a brace (two goals) and both Kinsley and Olivia Mouser had strikes as Roxana shut out McGivney at Roxana's park.

Kamp had three assists to go along with her hat trick and Jada Covington and Lucas both assisted twice for the Shells, who saw Kaylyn Dixon make two saves to record her clean sheet.

Roxana is now 3-0-1, while the Griffins go to 1-2-0.

JERSEY 4, HIGHLAND 3: Jersey bounced back from a loss at McGivney by rallying for three goals in the second half to gain all three points over Highland at home.

Maggie Gorman, Sally Hudson, Chloe Whited and Brooklyn Winters all scored for the Panthers, while Boston Talley had two assists and both Hudson and Whited also assisted.

Carly Daniels had five saves in goal, while Lauren Lyons had three saves in goal to help give Jersey the win.

The Panthers are now 3-2-0, while the Bulldogs drop to 0-4-0.

CARLINVILLE 4, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 1: Marlee Whitler had a hat trick while Maycee Gall also struck as Carlinville won at Springfield Lutheran.

Gall also had two assists for the Cavaliers, while both Mia Smith and Lauren Summers also had assists.

Carlinville is now 1-1-0 on the season, while the Crusaders are 0-1-0.

TRIAD 10, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Maddie Milligan, Karen Speer and Gabbie Wood all had braces (two goals), while Carson Bohnenstiehl, Caty Burton, Laney Harshany and Kinlee Lippert also had goals as Triad took the three points in the MVC match at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Bohnenestiehl and Savannah Stauffer both had a pair of assists for the Knights, while Harshany, Desiree Hensiek, Anna Keller, Macy Mell and Speer also had assists.

Grace Cawvey and Reagan Chigas both shared the clean sheet for Triad.

The Knights improve to 4-0-1, while the Eagles are now 2-2-0.

O'FALLON 5, COLLINSVILLE 0: Avery Christopher had a brace (two goals), while Mackenzie James, Aubrey Mister and Josie Nieroda all had strikes as O'Fallon took all three points over Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference match at OTHS Stadium.

Christopher, Kylie McMinn and Nieroda all had assists for the Panthers, while Grace Vincent made three saves in keeping the clean sheet. The Kahoks' Jenna Feldmann had six saves in goal.

O'Fallon is now 3-1-0, while Collinsville goes to 3-3-0.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 9, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Edwardsville scored twice in the second, added single runs in the third and fourth, and iced the game with a six-run sixth to take the Southwestern Conference win at East.

Lexi Gorniak, Ryleigh Owens and Brooke Tolle all had two hits and a RBI forthe Tigers, with Gorniak hitting a solo home run, Avery Hamilton had a hit and two RBIs and Sam Sanders and Lexie Griffin both had a hit and RBI.

Ava Hamilton and Aileen Walker both had the only Lancer hits, while Lily Mentzer had the only RBI.

Tolle threw six innings to get the win, walking one and striking out five, while Owens pitched the seventh, walking one and fanning one.

Edwardsville improves to 5-0, while East is now 5-5.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 4, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Mater Dei scored twice in both the fourth and sixth innings to go on to the win over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Ella Palm had two hits for the Knights, while Katie Huels had a hit and drove home three runs, Josie Pryzgoda had a hit and Audrey Clark drove home the other Mater Dei run.

Kiley Beth Kirchner had the only hit of the day for the Explorers, who saw Lauren Lenihan go all the way in the circle, walking two and striking out 12. Clar also had a complete game, walking four and fanning six.

Mater Dei is now 2-0, while Marquette falls to 6-2.

TRENTON WESCLIN 5, ROXANA 0: A four-run second was more than enough for Wesclin in their win over Roxana at Trenton City Park.

Grace Travous had two hits for the Warriors, while Anna Gall had a hit and a RBI, Aisley Toennies had a hit and Hailey Rakes drove in a pair of runs.

Lexi Ryan had two hits for the Shells, while Payton Hartman and Grace Ray also had hits on the day.

Rakers tossed a complete game, striking out 16, while Ryan fanned nine and Calista Stahlhut struck out three.

Roxana is now 2-2 on the season.

MASCOUTAH 16, CIVIC MEMORIAL 6 (6 innings, 10-run rule): Mascoutah scored 10 times in the sixth inning to break a tie and give the Indians the win at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Isabel Cunningham had four hits and five RBIs for Mascoutah, including a home run, while Makayla Heady had three hits and four RBIs, also hitting a homer, Ellie Lowe had three hits and drove home six runs, including a home run, Rachel Richter had three hits and Amelia Hardimon, Tiffanie Hunt and Daisy Wilson also had hits.

Avari Combes, Ally Hardy and Kaydence all had two hits for the Eagles, while Kelbie Zupan hit a grand slam homer, and both MaKayla Collman and Bryleigh Ward also had hits.

Richter struck out three in the circle for the Indians, while Katy Hallstead fanned four for CM.

Mascoutah is now 4-3, while the Eagles drop to 0-6.

O'FALLON 13, COLLINSVILLE 10: O'Fallon had a seven-run fifth inning, only to see Collinsville counter with five in the top of the sixth, but the Kahoks would get no closer as the Panthers won at home.

Rylee Branon had three hits and four RBIs for the Panthers, while Reagan Hoefle had two hits and two RBIs, Ryah Bagia and Elizabeth Collins had two hits and drove home a run each, Courtney Settles had two hits, Malia Robertson had a hit and two RBIs, Maya Robison had a hit and a RBI and Austen Vickery had a hit.

Riley Doyle had three hits and three RBIs for the Kahoks, including a homer, Mackenzie Young had two hits and two RBIs, including a homer run, Brylee Anderton had two hits, Brianna Wellen hit a grand slam homer, Katie Bardwell had a hit and drove home a run and Caleigh Reynolds also had a base hit.

Kylee Nesbit had three strikeouts for O'Fallon, whille Kandra Butcher fanned two for Collinsville.

The Panthers are now 2-4, while the Kahoks go to 3-5.

TRIAD 14, STAUNTON 8: A nine-run second set the tone for Triad in going on to the win at Staunton.

Sam Jarman hit a pair of homers for the Knights in going on to a three hit day with four RBIs, Jenna Bohnenstiehl had three hits and drove in a run, Layla Moore had three hits and drove in two, Sam Hartoin had two hits and a RBI, Malorey Kessinger and Logan Looby each had a pair of hits, Ella Moore had a hit and a RBI and Ali Grenzbach had a hit on the day.

Moore struck out two in the circle for Triad, while Kessinger fanned two.

The Knights are now 5-5. while the Bulldogs go to 2-2.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, ALTON 3: Southwestern scored the tie-breaking run in the seventh inning to take a very close game over Alton.

Hannah Nixon had four hits and a RBI for the Piasa Birds, with Josie Bouillon getting three hits and driving home two, Megan Bailey, Abby McDonald and Sydney Baumgartner all had two hits apiece and Blythe Roloff had a hit and RBI.

Lyyna Fisher had three hits and a RBI for the Redbirds, while Allyson Haegele had a hit and RBI and Darcie Flanigan, Emma Kiger, Reese Plont and Alissa Sauls also had hits.

Baumgartner went all the way in the circle for Southwestern, walking one and striking out two, while Haegele fanned two for Alton.

The Birds are now 3-2, while the Redbirds go to 1-4.

