TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 57, ALTON 52: At East Side's gym, the Flyers rallied from a first-quarter deficit to take a close decision over visiting Alton.

The Redbirds took a 15-10 lead after the first quarter, with East St. Louis going ahead at halftime 29-27, kept the lead at 45-43 after three quarters, with the Flyers outscoring Alton in the fourth quarter 12-9.

Robert McCline led the Flyers with 16 points, with Montreal Stacker adding 14 points, Taylor Powell came up with 11 points, Arlandis Brown scored seven points, Nielan Sanders had four points, Derrion Enlow had three points and David Cross had two points.

East Side is now 3-0, while Alton goes to 4-3.

SIUE CHARTER 49, CARLINVILLE 44: SIUE Charter's successful run at the start of the season continued with a close win at Carlinville's Big House.

The Cavaliers led at the end of the first quarter 16-11, with the Cougars coming back to tie the game 28-28 at halftime, taking a 42-37 lead after three quarters, with the two teams tying in the final quarter 7-7 to give SIUE Charter the win.

KeJuan Rives and Tra'Veon Dennis scored 12 points each for the Cougars, while Jalen Wiley added 11 points, Travis Harrell had nine points and Breon Johnson had five points.

Dom Alepra led Carlinville with 20 points, while Tristan Thompson had seven points, both Matt Dunn and Sawyer Smith each had six points and Tate Duckles had five points.

The Cougars are now 4-2, while the Cavies went to 1-3.

COLLINSVILLE 77, BELLEVILLE WEST 65: A pair of Kahok players came up big in scoring to help Collinsville stay undefeated with a win over the Maroons at the West gym.

The Kahoks led at every turn, with edges of 18-16, 39-27 and 59-49 after the first three quarters, outscoring West in the fourth quarter 18-16.

Nick Horras had a very big game for Collinsville with 34 points, while Jamorie Wysinger added 22 points, Zach Chambers hit for 11 points, Stanley Carnahan had four points and both Tyree Brister and Chase Reynolds had three points each.

The Kahoks move on to 7-0, while the Maroons are now 4-2.

TRENTON WESCLIN 62, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 33: Wesclin took a large first-quarter lead and didn't look back in taking the win over Southwestern.

The Warriors held the lead throughout, holding edges of 21-9, 35-16 and 52-26, outscoring the Piasa Birds in the fourth quarter 8-7.

Ian Brantley led Southwestern with 17 points, with Cason Robinson and Ryan Lowis both scoring five points, Rocky Darr came up with four points and Logan Keith scored two points.

Wesclin stayed undefeated at 8-0, while the Birds go to 2-4.

STAUNTON 52, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 36: Staunton outscored EAWR 36-19 in the final three quarters after trailing 17-16 after the first quarter to take the win at home.

After the Oilers held the lead after the first quarter, the Bulldogs led the rest of the way, 28-20 at halftime and after three quarters 42-29, outscoring EAWR in the fourth 10-7.

Tookie Smith led the Oilers with 19 points, while Malyk Spiller had seven points, Devon Green added five points, Tamarion Marshall scored three points and Malachi Carter hit for two points.

Staunton is now 4-4, while EAWR goes to 1-7.

NORTH GREENE INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

HARDIN CALHOUN 62, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 39: In the North Greene Invitational tournament, Calhoun jumped out to a lead, going on to the win over the host Spartans.

The Warriors led all the way through, holding advantages of 16-8, 38-14 and 49-25 after the first three quarters, then North Greene outscored Calhoun in the fourth quarter 14-13.

Connor Longnecker led the Warriors with 17 points, with Jack Zipprich scoring 16 points, both Chase Caselton and Jack Webster each had eight points, Lane Eilerman had four points, Jake Snyders hit for three points and Drew Wallendorf, Charlie Kallal and Cade Sievers all scored two points each.

Calhoun is now 1-2, while North Greene goes to 1-4.

In the earlier semifinal, Greenfield Northwestern won over Barry Western 55-42.

In other games played on Tuesday, Madison defeated Bunker Hill 62-23, Freeburg got past Roxana 58-52, Marquette Catholic won at Father McGivney Catholic 56-32, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won at Highland 57-47, Civic Memorial defeated Gillespie 71-35, O'Fallon won over Edwardsville 64-46, Centralia won over Jersey 61,34, while the results for games pitting Maryville Christian at Metro-East Lutheran and Valmeyer at Sparta were not available.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 51, JERSEY 39: Calhoun went into the lead early on and held it throughout to take a win at Ringhausen Gym.

The Warriors took the lead at 15-8 after the first quarter, then took a 25-16 edge at halftime, then went ahead 39-26 after three quarters, with the teams tying in the fourth quarter 12-12, giving Calhoun the win.

Kate Zipprich led the Warriors with 15 points, Audrey Gilman added on 13 points, Kiera Sievers and Sadie Kiel both scored nine points and Gracie Klaas had five points.

Tessa Crawford led the Panthers with 16 points, with Meredith Gray hitting for eight points, Cali Breden and Casey Kallal both scored four points, Elle Smith had three points and Neely Goetten had two points.

Calhoun is now 4-1, while Jersey goes to 4-4.

COLLINSVILLE 62, BELLEVILLE WEST 42: Collinsville used a big second-quarter onslaught to take the Southwestern Conference win over West at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Kahoks led all the way through, holding edges of 12-10, 38-19 and 43-30 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Maroons in the fourth quarter 19-12.

Talesha Gilmore was again Collinsville's top scorer, hitting for 20 points, while Ella Guerrero had 17 points, Katie Bardwell scored 14 points, Carsyn Moad hit for seven points and both Ashley Janini and Danajah Willis each scored two points.

The Kahoks are now 5-3, while the Maroons now slip to 0-7.

TRIAD 55, FREEBURG 28: Triad went out to a big first-quarter lead and held it the rest of the way in taking the win over Freeburg at Rich Mason Gym.

The Knights led leads of 18-4. 29-15 and 51-22 after the first three quarters, with both teams equal in the final quarter at 4-4.

Makenna Witham led Triad with 17 points, while Savannah Hildebrand scored 16 points, Erica Boyce came up with 12 points, Delaney Hess had nine points and Maddie Hunt scored a single point.

The Knights are now 6-2, while the Midgets go to 3-4.

In other games played on Tuesday, Marissa-Coulterville won over Metro East Lutheran 46-8, O"Fallon won at Edwardsville 49-38 and Alton won over East St. Louis 82-32.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 7, BELLEVILLE 3: The Edwardsville hockey team scored five straight goals after trailing early in the second period to take their second win the season over Belleville Tuesday night at the McKendree Rec-Plex rink in O'Fallon.

After falling behind early in the game, the Tigers came back with two quick goals from Luke Thomlinson and Joe Viox to draw level at 2-2, but Belleville scored early in the second to take back the lead. The Tigers went to work and got goals from Dean Schlarmann 13 seconds after Belleville went ahead, Fred Bramstedt back-to-back, Will Lukowski and Schlarmann again to go ahead 7-3. There was no scoring in the third period.

Edwardsville outshot Belleville in the game 44-19.

The Tigers are now 8-0-0. while Belleville goes to 6-2-1.

MONDAY'S RESULT

ALTON 4, BETHALTO 1: Keller Jacobs scored twice for Alton as the Redbirds took the first of what is, in effect, a home-and-home series against Bethalto at the East Alton Ice Arena Monday night. The second game was set for Tuesday night, but no results is available at this time.

Jacobs got the first goal of the game from assists by Lawson Bell and Caden Clark, then Bell scored 32 seconds later to double the Redbird lead. Brock Green scored in the second period for Bethalto, but later in the second, Ethan Taul scored to make it 3-1 for Alton. In the third, Jacobs scored his second goal to put the game away for Alton.

The Redbirds outshot the Eagles 41-24.

Alton is now 4-4-1, while Bethalto is 1-9-0.

