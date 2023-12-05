BOYS BOWLING

ALTON 36, COLLINSVILLE 4

Alton won nearly all the head-to-head match-ups in taking a decisive win over Collinsville in a dual meet at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

Gabe Futney led the way for the Redbirds with a 647 series, including a high game of 253, while Brayden Buchanan had a 638 set, including a 256 high game, Roman Cross had a 634 series, with a high game of 252, Sam Ottwell tossed a 592 series, with a high game of 228, Eric Braundmeier had a two-game series of 398, with a high game of 209, and Austin Rathgeb had a single game of 154.

The top bowler for the Kahoks was Jacob Taylor, who threw a 630 series with a high game of 233, with Hayden LaDrew throwing a 577 series, with a high game of 198, Daniel Wilde had a two-game series of 396, with a high game of 245, Price had a two-game set of 355, having a high game of 222, Jack Starr had a single game of 170 and Brody Hogensen had a single game of 135.

The Redbirds junior varsity also won over the Kahoks, taking a 5-2 decision. Ben Schultz had both the high series for Alton with a 590 and the high game with a 234. The Kahoks top bowler was Hogensen, with a two-game series of 352, while the high game went to Coats, who had a 217.

GIRLS BOWLING

COLLINSVILLE 38, ALTON 2

Collinsville led all the way through, taking all but two of the points in their win over the visiting Redbirds at Camelot Bowl.

Laila Jaoko had both the high game, at 222, and high series, at 575, for the Kahoks, while Taylor Mordis was right behind with a 574 set.

The Redbirds got a 524 series from Jillian Dwiggins, along with the team's high game of 191, while Ava Taulbee got a win in the final head-to-head matchup 167-158,

The Kahok JV won over the Redbirds in their meet 7-0.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 83, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 9

In a Gateway Metro Conference game played at Hooks Gym, McGivney had little trouble in taking the win at Metro-East.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Griffins led from start to finish, with leads of 29-0, 52-4 and 76-7 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Knights in the fourth quarter 7-2.

Sami Oller led the Griffins with 23 points, while Natalie Beck added 16 points, Emily Johnson had nine points, both Devin Ellis and Jada Zumwalt had eight points apiece, Julia Behrmann and Alexa Jones both scored five points each, Katherine Empson and Sabrina Ivnik both had three points, Peyton Ellis hit for two points and Mia Lieberman had a single point.

McGivney moves to 4-2, while Metro-East is now 0-4.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 47, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 38

[Pranger, Weiner Lead Explorers Past Maryville Christian Girls Basketball Squad]

CIVIC MEMORIAL 74, EAST ST. LOUIS 24

[Eagles Win Big Over East Side In Home Opener]

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 53, GRANITE CITY 39

EAWR won back-to-back games for the second time this season with a win over Granite at Granite City Memorial Gym.

Megan Sykes led the Warriors with nine points, while both Tyhlee Simms and Hailee Wyatt each scored seven points, Lhailone Douglas came up with five points, Tailyah Sykes had four points, Isabella Mangi had three points, Kailee Basteen scored two points and both Sophia Mangi and Avery Wallace scored a single point.

The Oilers are now 6-3, while Granite slips to 0-5.

HIGHLAND 55, BELLEVILLE WEST 28

MVCHA HOCKEY

In Thursday's results from the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association, Columbia defeated Bethalto 4-2, Edwardsville got past O'Fallon 4-2, Belleville won over Triad 9-2, Granite City won over Highland 9-2 and St. John Vianney Catholic defeated Collinsville 6-3.

Alton beat Bethalto 4-2 on Monday, Dec. 4 at East Alton Ice Arena.

More like this: