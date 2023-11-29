BOYS BASKETBALL

TRIAD 41, COLUMBIA 40

In the first of several close games on the Tuesday slate, Triad took a narrow win at Columbia's gym.

The Eagles led after the first quarter 12-10, then upped the lead to 22-14 at halftime. The Knights came back to take a 28-27 lead after three quarters, with the fourth quarter ending in a 13-13 stalemate to give Triad the win.

Ethan Stewart led the Knights with 17 points, while Drew Winslow added 13 points, Tyler Thompson came up with eight points, Donny Becker scored two points and Landon Zawodniak hit for a single point.

Triad ups its mark to 3-1, while Columbia goes to 3-2.

COLLINSVILLE 67, ROCHESTER 32

Collinsville jumped to a big lead early on and held Rochester to nine points in the first half as the Kahoks won at the Rockets' gym.

Collinsville held leads of 23-2, 39-9 and 62-22 after the first three quarters, with Rochester outscoring the Kahoks in the fourth quarter 10-5.

Jamorie Wysinger led the way for Collinsville with 17 points, while Nick Horras came up with 13 points, Zach Chambers scored 10 points, Tyree Brister hit for nine points, Stanley Carnahan scored six points, both Jace and Evan Wilkinson had five points each and Chase Reynolds hit for two points.

The Kahoks are now 5-0, while the Rockets go to 1-1.

ST PIUS X CATHOLIC (FESTUS, MO.) 63, VALMEYER 56

St. Pius came away from Valmeyer's gym with a close win on Tuesday.

Aiden Crossin led the Pirates with 16 points, while Landon Roy came up with 13 points, Jacob Brown scored 11 points, Tanner Frierdich had 10 points, Chase Snyder hit for five points and Jeremy Crossin scored two points.

The Lancers are now 1-1, while Valmeyer drops to 0-2.

NEW ATHENS 46, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 45

McGivney lost their home opener when New Athens scored on a putback with three seconds left to give the Yellowjackets a stunning one-point win.

The Griffins led at halftime 21-19, then led after the third quarter 32-31, with New Athens outscoring McGivney 15-13 to take the win.

Nolan Keller led McGivney with 18 points, with Noah Garner coming up with nine points, David Carroll had seven points, Ryker Keller scored six points and Spencer Sundberg had four points.

The Yellowjackets are now 2-2, while the Griffins go to 3-2.

AUBURN 57, CARLINVILLE 41

In Carlinville's home opener, Auburn took an early lead and kept building upon in their win at the Carlinville Big House.

The Trojans took a 13-10 lead after one quarter, built it into a score of 29-19 at halftime, then led 44-33 after three quarters and outscored the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter 13-8.

Dom Alepra led Carlinville with 17 points, while Triston Thompson had 11 points, Matt Dunn had five points and both Sawyer Smith and Camden Naugle both scored four points each.

Auburn is now 4-1 on the year, while the Cavies go to 1-1.

In other results on Tuesday, Roxana defeated Staunton 46-29, Alton lost its first game of the season at Jacksonville 55-54 in overtime, Edwardsville won over Chatham Glenwood 49-41, O'Fallon won at Granite City 90-69 and Belleville East won over Highland 62-51, with the result of the game between Madison at Maryville Christian not available.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CAHOKIA 55, GRANITE CITY 42

Cahokia jumped to a lead and never relinquished it at the Comanches won at home over Granite City.

Makayla Tanksley led the Warriors with 12 points, while Taliyah Sykes added 11 points, Tyhlee Simms had eight points, Hailee Wyatt came up with three points and Lhailone Douglas, Sophia Mangi, Megan Sykes and Avery Wallace all had two points each.

Cahokia is now 1-3, while Granite drops to 0-3.

In another girls game played on Tuesday, Edwardsville held off a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Highland 42-36.

MVCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY'S RESULT

BELLEVILLE 4, ALTON 1

Belleville took the lead with two goals in the second period and didn't look back in taking a 4-1 win over Alton at the East Alton Ice Arena.

Nolan Householder scored the only Redbird goal at 4:37 of the first period, assisted by Joe Stephan.

Belleville outshot Alton 42-21, wth Logan Seymour making 37 saves in goal.

Belleville is now 4-1-0 on the season, while the Redbirds go to 3-4-1.

GRANITE CITY 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0

Granite City went out to a 4-0 lead in the first period and didn't look back in taking the win of EAWR at the Wilson Park ice rink in Granite.

Luke Stepanek scored twice for the Warriors, who also got goals from Ayden Cooper, Trevor Harrison, Alex Vaughn, Tannen Nenniger and Jillian Albert.

Granite is now 6-1-1, while the Oilers go to 1-5-0.

In another game played on Monday, O'Fallon defeated Highland 12-1.

On Tuesday, two games that were scheduled for the McKendree Rec-Plex in O'Fallon --- Alton against O'Fallon and Collinsville against Columbia --- were postponed due to difficulties with the ice conditions in the rink. The MVCHA will announce make-up dates for the two games.

BOYS BOWLING

ALTON 32, BELLEVILLE EAST 8

Gabe Futney's 720 series, including a high game of 245, helped lead Alton to a dual meet win over Belleville East at East's home lanes.

Sam Ottwell rolled a series of 670, with a high game of 264, Roman Cross threw a 631 series, his high game being 247, Brayden Buchanan had a 598 set, with a high game of 223, Austin Rathgeb had a two-game series of 334, having a high game of 187, and Ryan Cook had a single game of 157.

The junior varsity Redbirds dropped a close 4-3 decision to the Lancers, with the high series belonging to Eric Braundmeier at 597, and the high game shared between Braundmeier and Gavin Goeway, who both had a 204.

