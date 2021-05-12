TUESDAY, MAY 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4: Metro-East scored in every inning but the second in going on to a Prairie State Conference win at Norris Dorsey Field.

Luke Neath had three hits and a RBI for the Knights, while Andrew Quandt had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, Erik Broekemeier hit a three-run homer and both Ethan Reynolds and Ethan Ashauer both had RBIs.

Neath struck out eight on the day for Metro-East, while Tyler Robinson fanned six for EAWR.

The Knights are now 3-5, while the Oilers go to 1-13.

After a quiet second inning, the Knights tied the game in the top of the third. Ethan Reynolds led off with a triple and Broekemeier drove him in on a sacrifice fly to right field. They then took the lead in the top of the 4th when pinch runner, Collin Jose, scored on an RBI single by Luke Neath. The Oilers scored a run in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 4-4.

Junior Clayton McCauley led the Oilers offense going 2-4. Teammates Kenny Beachum, Dillon Gerner, and Nick Kelsay each had RBI’s in the contest.

In the fifth inning, the Knights took the lead for good scoring one run, followed by two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to clinch the 8-4 win. Broekemeier led the Knight attack with 3 RBIs and Andrew Quandt provided two RBIs.

“I was proud of the guys for settling in after that first inning and coming up with clutch hits in big spots,” said MELHS Head Coach Joel Rempfer.

Luke Neath, after the shaky first inning, settled in to earn the win, pitching 6 innings, striking out 8, while walking only 1 batter and allowing just 2 earned runs. Michael Reynolds, who took the mound in the seventh inning, earned the save.

These same two teams will meet again this Thursday in Edwardsville in this home and away series.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, HARDIN CALHOUN 0: Southwestern scored three times in both the second and third innings, and it was enough to take the win over visiting Calhoun.

Charlie Darr had three hits for the Piasa Birds, while Gavin Day and Brady Salzman both had two hits and a RBI, Quinten Strohbeck had a pair of hits and both Marcus Payne and John Watts had a pair of RBIs each.

Kaden Baalman, Nick Baalman and Luke Wickenhauser had the hits on the day for the Warriors, while Grant Gilmer struck out three on the mound. Salzman also fanned three on the mound for Southwestern.

The Birds are now 4-11, while Calhoun drops to 1-5.

COLLINSVILLE 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Collinsville scored twice in the second and single runs in the third, fifth and sixth in going on to the road win at CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Nick Palmisano had two hits and drove in two runs for the Kahoks, while Rolondo Colon had a hit and a pair of RBIs and Gabe Williams also had a RBI.

Ian Heflin had a hit and RBI for the Eagles, while Landon Neilson and Charles Wineland had the other hits and Miguel Gonzalez drove in a run.

Jackson Parrill had three strikeouts on the mound for Collinsville, while Trent Moad fanned two, and Braden Arview struck out a pair for CM.

The Kahoks are now 4-15, while the Eagles drop to 11-4.

TRIAD 5, ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC 3: Triad scored a single run in the first, then scored twice more in both the fifth and sixth en route to a home win over St. John Vianney Catholic of Kirkwood, Mo.

Alex Peetz had two hits and a RBI for the Knights, while Drew Watts had a hit and RBI and Gabe Giacaletto also drove home a run.

Caleb Durbin struck out three for Triad on the mound, with Brady Coon fanning two.

The Knights are now 13-5, while the Golden Griffins slip to 21-10.

VALMEYER 9, DUPO 8 (8 innings): Valmeyer pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the eighth after Dupo had tied the game with three in the fifth and one in the sixth at Valmeyer's park.

Jacob Rowold had two hits and a RBI for the Pirates, while Ethan Rowe-Brown had two hits, Jacob Kempfer had a pair of RBIs and Clay Juelfs drove in another run.

Henry Weber struck out six on the mound for Valmeyer, while Kempfer fanned five.

The Pirates are now 6-6, while the Tigers are now 1-7.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 10, GILLESPIE 4: A five run first set the tone for McGivney in going on to the win at Griffins Field over Gillespie.

Jacob McKee had three hits and two RBIs for the Griffins, while Daniel Gierer had three hits and a RBI, Jackson Rodgers had two hits and drove in a run, Drew Sowerwine had a pair of hits, Gabe Smith drove home three runs on a bases clearing double and Matthew Gierer also drove in a run.

Rodgers struck out four in six innings of work on the mound for McGivney.

The Griffins improve to 13-4, while the Miners drop to 8-5.

ROXANA 11, COLUMBIA 9: Roxana's five-run fifth was the difference as the Shells went on to a road win at Columbia.

Gavin Huffman had two hits and four RBIs for Roxana, while Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett and Austin Martin both drove in a pair of runs and Holden Jones also drove home a run.

Jones struck out three on the day on the mound, while Connor House fanned two.

The Shells are now 7-6, while the Eagles dropped to 7-7.

BELLEVILLE EAST 10, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Belleville East hit Marquette with six runs in the first, then three more in the third in going on to the win at Gordon Moore Park.

Matt Lehr, Braden Coles, Carter Hendricks, Logan Dennis and Myles Paniagua all had hits for the Explorers, while Colten Roswell struck out three on the mound.

The Lancers are now 12-6, while Marquette goes to 1-13.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 12, CARLINVILLE 5: Northwestern scored four times in the second inning and added on three in the third in going on to a win at Carlinville.

Carson Wiser had a solo home run as part of a three hit, one RBI day for the Cavaliers, while Henry Kufa also homered in a three hits, two RBI day and both Ryenn Hart and Liam Tieman also had RBIs on the day.

Ayden Tiburzi had four strikeouts on the mound, while Kyle Bloome and TIeman both fanned two.

Carlinville is now 4-3 on the year.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 13, CARROLLTON 1: Routt jumped out to an 11-1 lead after three innings in going on to a road win at Carrollton.

Kyle Lenord, Jackson Cotner, Brady Cox, Gus Coonrod and Mason Baumgarnter all had two hits each for the Hawks, with Cox getting the team's only RBi.

Lenord struck out four on the mound for Carrollton, who drops to 1-4 on the year.

GIRLS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Peyton Hatfield and Claire Thurmone both had braces (two goals each), while Taylor Carson, Leah Hale, Marianna Jackson, Elizabeth Modrusic and Olvia Vaughn all scored goals as Granite struck seven times in the first half to take the three points at EAWR.

Modrusic also had an assist, while Reece Smallie and Mara Withers both shared the clean sheet.

The Warriors are now 7-5-1, while the Oilers drop to 0-6-0.

TRIAD 7, HIGHLAND 0: Breanna Zurek had a brace (two goals), while Gina Catanzaro, Laney Harshany, Savannah Stauffer and Gabbie Wood all scored in Triad's shutout win at home over Highland.

Avery Bohnenstiehl, Carson Bohnenstiehl, Harshany, Macy Mell, Karen Speer and Stauffer all had assists, while Grace Cawvey recorded the clean sheet.

The Knights are now 10-0-1, while the Bulldogs drop to 1-8-0.

COLLINSVILLE 4, ALTON 1: Megan Jeremias and Morgan Rader both had braces (two goals each) as Collinsville defeated Alton at Kahok Stadium.

Jordan Gary, Jeremias and Maria Voss all had assists for the Kahoks, while Alayna Rabozzi, assisted by Amy Pattan, had the lone Redbirds goal.

Sydney Sommer had three shaves for Collinsville, while Addi Miller had 11 saves for Alton and Peyton Baker had one save.

The Kahoks are now 7-4-0, while the Redbirds are now 2-7-0.

In other games, Belleville West defeated Edwardsville 2-1, Columbia won over Marquette Catholic 1-0 and Waterloo won at Civic Memorial 7-0.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 13, BELLEVILLE WEST 12 (8 innings); Edwardsville jumped to an 8-0 first inning lead, and led 9-1 before West rallied to tie the game 12-12 with four runs in the seventh, but the Tigers scored the winning run in the top of the eighth to get by the Maroons at West's park.

Tayler Hope had three hits and drove in three runs for Edwardsville, including a home run. Avery Hamilton had three hits and also drove home a run, Lexi Gorniak and Brooke Tolle both had two hits and a RBI, Sam Sanders had a pair of hits, Ryleigh Owens drove in a pair of runs and both Sydney Lawrence and Tatum Van Ryswyk also had RBIs.

Tolle, Owens and Hamilton each had a strikeout inside the circle,

The Tigers are now 11-2, while West drops to 6-8.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 9, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 7: EAWR scored in five of the seven innings in winning a close game at Metro-East.

Taylor Murray had three hits and two RBIs for the Oilers, while Madie Fry had two hits, Quenisha Warren drove home a pair of runs and Haley Davidson, and Kami Kearby also drove home a run each.

EAWR is now 2-6, while Metro-East falls to 0-4.

TRIAD 12, GRANITE CITY 0: Triad scored two runs in the first, four in the third and three each in the fourth and fifth in going on to a win over Granite at George Sykes Field in Wilson Park.

Sam Jarman had two hits and three RBIs for the Knights, while Layla Moore had two hits and a RBI, Logan Looby had two hits and Ali Grenzbach, Sami Hartoin and Caroline Lehan all had RBIs.

Rileigh Hayes and Jasmine Turner had the only hits for the Warriors, who saw Mattie Lienemann strike out two in the circle. Moore went all the way for Triad, fanning 10.

The Knights are now 10-6, while the Warriors fall to 0-9.

COLLINSVILLE 10, ALTON 2: A seven run Collinsville seventh broke open a close game as the Kahoks went on to win at Alton.

Brianna Wellen had four hits and three RBIs for Collinsville, while Brylee Anderton had four hits and drove in a run, Amber Gassmann had two hits and Jerrica Asbeck, Katie Bardwell and Mackenzie Young all had RBIs.

Audrey Evola, Alyson Haegele and Emma Kiger all had two hits for the Redbirds, while Alissa Sauls had the only two RBis on the day.

Kandra Butcher went all the way in the circle for the Kahoks, striking out four, while Haegele fanned four and Kiger struck out two for Alton.

Collinsville is now 9-8, while the Redbirds go to 6-6.

CARLINVILLE 18, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 6: Carlinville scored three times in both of the first two innings, then came up with seven more in the fifth to take the win at Northwestern.

Catie Sims had three hits and three RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Olivia Kunz had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, Morgan Broaddus had three hits, Karly Tipps had a homer as part of her two hit, four RBI day, Bella Hanner had two hits and two RBIs, Alexis Norwood had two hits and a RBI and both Loralei Wofford and Ella Walker had a RBI apiece.

Sims struck out seven in the circle for Carlinville while Wofford fanned a pair of Tiger batters.

The Cavvies are now 1-6 on the season.

CARROLLTON 8, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 5: Carrollton scored three runs in both the second and sixth to go on to a win over visiting Jacksonville Routt Catholic.

Layna Mullink had three hits and two RBIs for the Hawks, while Ava Uhles had two hits and a RBI and Hannah Rhoades, Marissa Cox, Paige Henson, Beclyn PInkerton and Alayna Snyder all had RBIs.

Rhoades struck out six Rocket batters en route to another complete game.

Carrollton is now 6-6 on the year.

In two other games played, Valmeyer defeated Dupo 15-0 and Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Father McGivney Catholic 16-1.

WRESTLING

In meets held yesterday evening, Alton won twice in a triangular meet at the Redbirds Nest, defeating Jersey 42-27 and Mascoutah 48-35.

Meanwhile at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center, Edwardsville won over Roxana 54-12.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5390, and it will appear in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

