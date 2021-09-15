TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 SPORTS ROUNDUP

The storms that moved through the St. Louis area late Tuesday afternoon played havoc with some of the games and matches that were scheduled for Tuesday. The rain forced postponements in soccer matches between Alton at Collinsville and O'Fallon at Edwardsville, along with a girls' tennis meet between Belleville West and Edwardsville and forced the O'Fallon-Edwardsville golf meet to be called off after 12 holes were played. Also, girls golf meet between Civic Memorial and Collinsville, along with Marquette Catholic and Waterloo, along with girls tennis meets between Alton and Marquette and Highland at Collinsville and Hillsboro and East Alton-Wood River, all were washed out.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

In games that were played before the storms hit and inside Tuesday night:

TUESDAY

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CALHOUN 25-25, TRIOPIA 15-19

Tuesday night, Calhoun's volleyball girls "played very well," their head coach Melissa Zupprich said and easily beat Triopia in two, 25-15 and 25-19.

Calhoun Top stats

Aces Lacy Pohlman 4

Kills Audrey Gilman 8

Kate Zipprich 3

Joy Hurley & Lacy Pohlman 2

Blocks Kate Zipprich 2

Digs Jaelyn Hill 7