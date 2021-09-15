CARROLLTON 25-20, CALHOUN 20-22

Monday night, Carrollton edged Calhoun 25-20, 25-22.

Melissa Zipprich provided these top stats for the Warriors:

Aces- McKenzie Baalman 2

Josie Hoagland 2

Kills - Audrey Gilman 5, Joy Hurley, Lacy Pohlman& Maddie Buchanan 3 each.

Blocks Kate Zipprich 1

Digs Jaelyn Hill 22

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, GRANITE CITY 13-12: Marquette Catholic had little trouble in sweeping Granite at Marquette Family Arena.

Emma Bohannon had four points and an ace for the Explorers, while Eleanour Brass served up two points, Olivia Ellebracht had four points and a kill, Torrie Fox had eight points, three aces, a kill, and two assists, Allison Geiger came up with four kills, Kylie Murray had a point, seven kills and two blocks, Ryan O'Leary had four points and two aces, Abby Williams had eight points, three kills, a block, and two assists, Natalie Wills had a pair of kills and Allison Woolbridge had a point and nine assists.

Marquette is now 11-1, while the Warriors fall to 5-13.

BREESE CENTRAL 25-25, ROXANA 11-12: Breese Central was in control from start to finish in picking up a two-set win over Roxana at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Lily Daughtery had a kill for the Shells, with Abby Gehrs having two kills and two blocks, Bailey Hill had two points and five assists, Kinsley Mouser had two kills and three assists, Peyton Petit had two kills and a block, Genna Pruitt had two points and an ace, Calista Stahlhut came up with a kill and an assist and Destiny Vuylsteke had two kills and two blocks.

The Cougars are now 12-0, while Roxana goes to 9-6.

WATERLOO 25-25, JERSEY 8-20: Jersey rallied in the second set, but Waterloo took the Mississippi Valley Conference opener at Havens Gym.

Kari Krueger had three kills, two aces, a block and five digs for the Panthers, while Kendall Davis had seven digs, Brooke Anderson had four assists and a dig and Carly Daniels had two kills, an assist and a block.

The Bulldogs improve to 6-4, while Jersey is now 8-6.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 14-17: Metro-East hung tough, but Gibault came up with the home win over the Knights.

Lexi Bozarth had a kill for Metro-East, while Tay Heard had three kills, Sarah Henke also had a kill, Vivienne Runnalls had a point, an ace and four assists, Sidnee Schwarz also had a point and an ace.

The Hawks are now 7-8, while the Knights drop to 3-7.

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, JERSEY 2: Both Bryce Davis and Brayden Zyung had braces (two goals each), while Parker Scottberg, Kameron Tharp and Ben Werts all scored as CM won their Mississippi Valley Conference match at Jersey.

Zyung had three assists for the Eagles, while Werts, Tharp, Scottberg, Tyler Mills and Joey Aiello also had assists, while Tommy Strubhart made three saves in goal as he and Ryan Hailey shared the win.

Peyton Burch and Drake Goetten scored for the Panthers, with assists going to Keegan Griffith and Evan Lacy, while Zach Wargo had 12 saves in the nets.

CM stays undefeated at 9-0-0, while Jersey is now 3-5-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, FREEBURG 0: Thomas Hyten's first-half strike, assisted by Tanner Garner, was the difference as McGivney took all three points on the road at Freeburg.

Sam Chouinard recored the clean sheet in goal for the Griffins.

McGivney is now 3-6-0, while the Midgets drop to 7-6-0.

GIRLS GOLF

TRIAD 167, JERSEY 199: Triad's Makenna Keith was the medalist with a thee-over-par 38 for nine holes as the Knights took a dual meet with Jersey at Westlake Country Club

In addition to Keith, Triad had Emma Hill with a 40, Layla Moore shot a 44, Makenna Jensen had a 45 and both Alexa Shreve and Paige Hawkes each shot a 50.

Bria Tuttle led the Panthers with a 45, followed by Jerra LaPlant's 49, Madi Darr shot a 51, Emma Breitweiser had a 54, Miranda Raymond came up with a 58, and Lindsay Duggan fired a 61.

