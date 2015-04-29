Tuesday Scoreboard
TUESDAY'S SCORES
BASEBALL
Edwardsville 4, Alton 0
Piasa Southwestern 11, Hillsboro 1 (6 Innings)
Hardin-Calhoun 2, Carrollton 0
Belleville East 2, Granite City 1
Belleville West 6, Collinsville 2
Belleville Althoff 4, Centralia 2
SOFTBALL
Edwardsville 14, Alton 0 (5 Innings)
Hardin-Calhoun 3, Carrollton 2 (10 Innings)
Roxana 4, Piasa Southwestern 1
Collinsville 9, Belleville West 3
Breese Mater Dei 18, Metro-East Lutheran 0 (5 Innings)
Belleville East 17, Granite City 1 (5 Innings)
O'Fallon 16, East St. Louis 0 (5 Innings)
Triad 14, Waterloo Gibault 7
GIRLS SOCCER
Breese Mater Dei 0, Alton 0 (Draw)
Edwardsville 2, Granite City 1
Marquette 3, Waterloo Gibault 0
Roxana 3, East Alton-Wood River 0
Carlinville 3, Jersey 1
Belleville West 2, Belleville East 1
Oakville 1, Belleville Althoff 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Edwardsville 26-24-25, O'Fallon 24-26-20
BOYS TENNIS
Alton 9, Granite City 0
2015 NBA PLAYOFFS
West 1st Round: Houston 103, Dallas 94 (Rockets win series 4-1)
West 1st Round: San Antonio 111, LA Clippers 107 (Spurs lead series 3-2)
