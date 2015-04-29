TUESDAY'S SCORES

BASEBALL

Edwardsville 4, Alton 0

Piasa Southwestern 11, Hillsboro 1 (6 Innings)

Hardin-Calhoun 2, Carrollton 0

Belleville East 2, Granite City 1

Belleville West 6, Collinsville 2

Belleville Althoff 4, Centralia 2

 

SOFTBALL

Edwardsville 14, Alton 0 (5 Innings)

Hardin-Calhoun 3, Carrollton 2 (10 Innings)

Roxana 4, Piasa Southwestern 1

Collinsville 9, Belleville West 3

Breese Mater Dei 18, Metro-East Lutheran 0 (5 Innings)

Belleville East 17, Granite City 1 (5 Innings)

O'Fallon 16, East St. Louis 0 (5 Innings)

Triad 14, Waterloo Gibault 7

GIRLS SOCCER

Breese Mater Dei 0, Alton 0 (Draw)

Edwardsville 2, Granite City 1

Marquette 3, Waterloo Gibault 0

Roxana 3, East Alton-Wood River 0

Carlinville 3, Jersey 1

Belleville West 2, Belleville East 1

Oakville 1, Belleville Althoff 0

 

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 26-24-25, O'Fallon 24-26-20

 

BOYS TENNIS

Alton 9, Granite City 0

 

2015 NBA PLAYOFFS

West 1st Round: Houston 103, Dallas 94 (Rockets win series 4-1)

West 1st Round: San Antonio 111, LA Clippers 107 (Spurs lead series 3-2)

