Tuesday Scoreboard
TUESDAY'S SCORES
BASEBALL
Alton 4, O'Fallon 0
Edwardsville 4, Collinsville 0
Hardin-Calhoun 14, Greenfield 3
Staunton 4, East Alton-Wood River 3
Civic Memorial 10, Metro-East Lutheran 1
Carrollton 4, North Greene 1
Granite City 21, East St. Louis 1 (4.5 Innings)
Belleville East 1, Belleville West 0 (8 Innings)
Belleville Althoff 12, Cahokia 2
SOFTBALL
Alton 2, O'Fallon 0
Marquette 4, Bunker Hill 0
Edwardsville 10, Collinsville 0 (6 Innings)
East Alton-Wood River 8, Civic Memorial 2
Highland 18, Roxana 2
Hardin-Calhoun 4, Greenfield 2
Carrollton 3, North Greene 2 (9 Innings)
Granite City 16, East St. Louis 3 (4.5 Innings)
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Edwardsville 25-26, Belleville West 15-24
GIRLS SOCCER
Marquette 3, Normal University 1
Civic Memorial 8, East Alton-Wood River 0
Highland 5, Jersey 0
Nerinx Hall 3, Collinsville 1
Granite City 1, Belleville East 0
MLB
Washington 2, St. Louis 1 (10 Innings)
2015 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Atlantic Semifinal: Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 0 (Red Wings lead series 2-1)
Metropolitan Semifinal: Washington 2, NY Islanders 1 (OT) (Series tied 2-2)
Central Semifinal: Chicago 3, Nashville 2 (3OT) (Blackhawks lead series 3-1)
Pacific Semifinal: Calgary 3, Vancouver 1 (Flames lead series 3-1)
2015 NBA PLAYOFFS
East 1st Round: Cleveland 99, Boston 91 (Cavaliers lead series 2-0)
East 1st Round: Washington 117, Toronto 106 (Wizards lead series 2-0)
West 1st Round: Houston 111, Da
