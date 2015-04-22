TUESDAY'S SCORES

 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

BASEBALL

Alton 4, O'Fallon 0

Edwardsville 4, Collinsville 0

Hardin-Calhoun 14, Greenfield 3

Staunton 4, East Alton-Wood River 3

Civic Memorial 10, Metro-East Lutheran 1

Carrollton 4, North Greene 1

Granite City 21, East St. Louis 1 (4.5 Innings)

Belleville East 1, Belleville West 0 (8 Innings)

Belleville Althoff 12, Cahokia 2

 

SOFTBALL

Alton 2, O'Fallon 0

Marquette 4, Bunker Hill 0

Edwardsville 10, Collinsville 0 (6 Innings)

East Alton-Wood River 8, Civic Memorial 2

Highland 18, Roxana 2

Hardin-Calhoun 4, Greenfield 2

Carrollton 3, North Greene 2 (9 Innings)

Granite City 16, East St. Louis 3 (4.5 Innings)

 

Article continues after sponsor message

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 25-26, Belleville West 15-24

 

GIRLS SOCCER

Marquette 3, Normal University 1

Civic Memorial 8, East Alton-Wood River 0

Highland 5, Jersey 0

Nerinx Hall 3, Collinsville 1

Granite City 1, Belleville East 0

 

MLB

Washington 2, St. Louis 1 (10 Innings)

 

2015 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Atlantic Semifinal: Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 0 (Red Wings lead series 2-1)

Metropolitan Semifinal: Washington 2, NY Islanders 1 (OT) (Series tied 2-2)

Central Semifinal: Chicago 3, Nashville 2 (3OT) (Blackhawks lead series 3-1)

Pacific Semifinal: Calgary 3, Vancouver 1 (Flames lead series 3-1)

 

2015 NBA PLAYOFFS

East 1st Round: Cleveland 99, Boston 91 (Cavaliers lead series 2-0)

East 1st Round: Washington 117, Toronto 106 (Wizards lead series 2-0)

West 1st Round: Houston 111, Da

More like this:

Jul 3, 2023 - Alton Senior Legion Team Take Two Of Three In Washington, Mo., Fourth Of July Tournament

Sep 5, 2023 - Tigers Tie For Third In Champions Bracket Of Heather Bradshaw Invite, Jersey Wins Futures

May 30, 2023 - Weekend Legion Baseball Roundup: 17-Under Team Captures Third In Tourney, 15-Under Squad Takes Title

Sep 13, 2023 - Tuesday Sports Roundup: CM, MELHS, Triad Capture Soccer Matches, Explorers Win Volleyball Match

Sep 20, 2023 - Boys Soccer Round-Up: Redbirds Lose OT Heartbreaker; Triad, Marquette Both Earn High Scoring Shutouts

 