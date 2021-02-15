Tuesday School Closings Announced
Tuesday, February 16, School Closings
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Alton School District 11
Bethalto District 8 Schools
Brussels School District 42
Bunker Hill School District
Carlinville District 1
Carrollton CUSD 1
Collinsville District 10
Granite City Schools
East Alton Wood River District 14
Edwardsville District 7 Schools
Edwardsville School District 7
Evangelical School Godfrey
Gillespie School District 7
Granite City School District #9
Greenfield CUSD 10
Jersey School District #100
Lewis and Clark Community College
Maryville Christian School
Montessori Children's Home Godfrey
Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto
Principia College
ROE 40 ACE - Greene
Carlinville Schools
ROE 40 ACE - Jerseyville
Carlinville Schools
ROE 40 ACE - Macoupin
Schools
Roxana Comm. Unit District 1
SIU Dental School
Edwardsville Schools
SIU Edwardsville
Edwardsville Schools
SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start
Southwestern District 9 Schools
St. Ambrose School in Godfrey
St. Boniface in Edwardsville
St. Mary's in Edwardsville
Staunton School District 6
Triad Community District 2
Trinity Lutheran School Edwardsville
Troy R3 Schools
William Bedell ARC School
Wood River
Wood River Hartford District 15
Wood River
If you have a school closing, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930.
More like this: