Tuesday, February 16, School Closings Alton School District 11 Bethalto District 8 Schools Brussels School District 42 Bunker Hill School District Carlinville District 1 Carrollton CUSD 1 Collinsville District 10 Granite City Schools East Alton Wood River District 14 Edwardsville District 7 Schools Edwardsville School District 7 Evangelical School Godfrey Gillespie School District 7 Granite City School District #9 Greenfield CUSD 10 Jersey School District #100 Lewis and Clark Community College Maryville Christian School Montessori Children's Home Godfrey Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto

Principia College ROE 40 ACE - Greene

ROE 40 ACE - Jerseyville

ROE 40 ACE - Macoupin

Schools Roxana Comm. Unit District 1 SIU Dental School Edwardsville Schools SIU Edwardsville Edwardsville Schools SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start Southwestern District 9 Schools St. Ambrose School in Godfrey St. Boniface in Edwardsville St. Mary's in Edwardsville Staunton School District 6 Triad Community District 2 Trinity Lutheran School Edwardsville Troy R3 Schools William Bedell ARC School

Wood River Wood River Hartford District 15

