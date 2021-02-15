Tuesday, February 16, School Closings

Alton School District 11

Bethalto District 8 Schools

Brussels School District 42

Bunker Hill School District

Carlinville District 1

Carrollton CUSD 1

Collinsville District 10

Granite City Schools

East Alton Wood River District 14

Edwardsville District 7 Schools

Edwardsville School District 7

Evangelical School Godfrey

Gillespie School District 7

Granite City School District #9

Greenfield CUSD 10

Jersey School District #100

Lewis and Clark Community College

Maryville Christian School

Montessori Children's Home Godfrey

Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto
Principia College

ROE 40 ACE - Greene
Carlinville Schools

ROE 40 ACE - Jerseyville
Carlinville Schools

ROE 40 ACE - Macoupin
Schools

Roxana Comm. Unit District 1

SIU Dental School

Edwardsville Schools

SIU Edwardsville

Edwardsville Schools

SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start

Southwestern District 9 Schools

St. Ambrose School in Godfrey

St. Boniface in Edwardsville

St. Mary's in Edwardsville

Staunton School District 6

Triad Community District 2

Trinity Lutheran School Edwardsville

Troy R3 Schools

William Bedell ARC School
Wood River

Wood River Hartford District 15
Wood River

If you have a school closing, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930.

