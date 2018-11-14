Tuesday Roundup/Scores: Jersey girls win in OT, McGivney, Roxana girls dominate, Alton falls in hockey Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TUESDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP GIRLS BASKETBALL ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC JERSEY 48, BREESE CENTRAL 43 (OT): Clare Breden scored a game hight 21 points as the Panthers held off Breese Central in an overtime thriller. Brooke Tuttle sent the game into extra time with a free throw with 2.2 seconds left, then Breden took over in overtime, drawing back-to-back charges to help Jersey to the win. The Panthers meet Springfield Lanphier in their next game Wednesday night. "We showed resilience throughout the game, especially late," Jersey head girls basketball coach Kevin Strebel said. "We weren't perfect - we had some defensive communication lapses and some questionable shot choices. Our players attacked the basket for some big shots late. We reached the free-throw line and converted, and we defended well at times, including taking a couple of charges. Breese Central is a strong program, so we don't take the victory lightly." In other action Tuesday, Alton defeated Calhoun 52-48. Jersey plays Lanphier at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, while Calhoun meets Southeast at 6 p.m. Wednesday. DUPO CAT CLASSIC FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 50, VALMEYER 15: Anna McKee had a game high 16 points as the Griffins opened their season with the win over the Pirates in the Dupo Cat Classic. McKee went four-for-ten from three point range as McGivney advanced to the semifinals of the tournament. The Griffins will play Roxana in the semifinals Thursday evening. GREENVILLE 73, MELHS 39 Greenville topped Metro East Lutheran High School 73-39 Tuesday evening. Sami Kasting and Destiny Williams had identical stats in the game for the Knights with 13 points and 4 rebounds apiece. Taylor Bradley, Anna Stewart and Caitlyn Reynolds added 4 rebounds each. Rylee Pickett exploded for 21 points for Greenville, while Natalie Ibert had 11 points and Megan Halterman had 10 points. Nancy Fritzsche and Ally Cantrill had 8 points each for Greenville. ROXANA 36, DUPO 25: Olivia Mouser scored 14 points as the Shells defeated the host Tigers in the Dupo Cat Classic quarterfinals. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Roxana faces Father McGivney in the semifinals Thursday evening. MVCHA HOCKEY BELLEVILLE 3, ALTON 2: William Messinger scored at literally the last second of the game – actually 0.6 left – to give Belleville a 3-2 win over Alton in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game Tuesday night at O’Fallon. Tristan Mouser and Tristen Seymour had goals for the Redbirds, who lost their second consecutive game. TUESDAY SCOREBOARD GIRLS BASKETBALL Jersey 48, Breese Central 43 (OT) Greenville 73, Metro-East Lutheran 39 Father McGivney Catholic 50, Valmeyer 15 Edwardsville 80, Granite City 11 Alton 52, Hardin Calhoun 48 MVCHA HOCKEY (MONDAY RESULTS) Collinsville 6, Triad 2 Freeburg/Waterloo 8, Edwardsville 1 Granite City 9, Alton 3 TUESDAY RESULT Belleville 3, Alton 2 (Note: Send all sports roundup and scores information to dbrannan@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930). Steven Spencer also contributed to this story. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Sip, Sample, Stroll, Luis, and More!