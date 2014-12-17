Jersey's Jake Varble led all scorers on Tuesday night with a 14-point performance in his team's 60-47 victory over Carlinville.

TUESDAY'S SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carrollton 95, Bunker Hill 68

Hardin-Calhoun 66, West Central 50

Piasa Southwestern 72, Staunton 45

Madison 63, Alton Marquette 47

Litchfield 56, Roxana 49

Civic Memorial 48, Mascoutah 44

Jersey 60, Carlinville 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WATERLOO GIBAULT CANDY CANE CLASSIC – FIRST ROUND

Columbia 60, East Alton-Wood River 37

Windsor (MO) 64, Roxana 49

BOWLING

Alton bowling team now in IHSA record books

The Alton High School boys bowling team shot a school team series record game Tuesday night against Granite City of 3,388. The Alton individual scores were: Mat Gorman, 738; Jacob Donahue, 547; Tyler Stevenson, 659; Justin Amistadi, 651; and Lucas Pejakovich, 793.

The Alton score of 3,388 ranks 17th place in the Illinois High School Association record books. Pejakovich’s 793 places him 11th highest series in the IHSA. Pejakavich shot a 988 in the Columbia Tourney and was the top bowler there. Over the last seven games, Pejakavich is averaging 254/game.

“Great job by Lucas and the rest of the team,” Alton coach Jeff Woszczynski said.

JERSEY, CIVIC MEMORIAL

BOYS: Jerseyville 3,079, Waterloo 2,262

BOYS: Civic Memorial 29, Highland 11

GIRLS: Waterloo 2,484, Jerseyville, 2,323

GIRLS: Highland 38.5, Civic Memorial 1.5

HOCKEY

Civic Memorial 6, Highland 0

NHL

St. Louis 5, Los Angeles 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEYVILLE 60, CARLINVILLE 47: Z. Ridenhour had 18 points to lead the visiting Panthers to a 60-47 non-conference win over Carlinville Tuesday night.

Jake Varble had 14 points for Jerseyville, with Jake Witt and Luke Shivley each scoring 11.

The Panthers host Piasa Southwestern in a Pack The Place game Friday night.

CARROLLTON 95, BUNKER HILL 68: Carrollton got 19 points from Jacob Stendeback and 18 from Luke Palan as the Hawks had no trouble getting by Bunker Hill 95-68 at home Tuesday night.

The Hawks took a 41-30 lead at halftime and were never seriously threatened by the Minutemen in the non-conference match.

Jeremy Watson and Jacob Smith each added 12 points for the Hawks. Christian Summers led the Minutemen with 19 points, with Chase Williams adding 18 and Michael Yates 12.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 66, WEST CENTRAL 50: Blake Booth had 18 points to lead Hardin-Calhoun to a 66-50 win over West Central on the road Tuesday night.

Mitch Bick had 17 and Gus Baalman 11 as the Warriors improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Western Illinois Valley.

The Warriors also took the JV curtain-raiser 60-28.

Hardin takes on Brussels in the annual Apple Crate Game Friday night.

LITCHFIELD 56, ROXANA 49: Trace Genry had 20 points, but it wasn't enough as Litchfield handed Roxana a 56-49 loss in Litchfield Tuesday nigh.

Randy Skiff had 13 points for the Shells (6-3) and Chance Foss added 11.

BOYS BOWLING

JERSEYVILLE 3,079, WATERLOO 2,622: Kevin Mangrum rolled a 703 series and Jacob Freand a 618 set as Jerseyville remained unbeaten in the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference's Mississippi Valley division with a decisvie win over Waterloo Tuesday afternoon.

Mangrum had individual games of 235, 267 and 201, while Freand rolled games of 211, 224 and 183.

Brandon Handler added a 603 series (223, 223, 191) and Trevor Ayers had a two-game set of 439 (203, 236).

CIVIC MEMORIAL 29, HIGHLAND 11: Ryan Hayes carded a 647 series and Alex Zukas added a 621 as Civic Memorial defeated Highland 29-11 in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Mississippi Valley division match at Airport Bowl Tuesday.

Hayss had games of 210, 233 and 204 for the Eagles, with Zukas rolling 172, 269 and 180. Dalton Harshbarger had a 614 set (190, 233, 191), Jacob Troekler a 608 (191, 224 and 193) and Phillip Ramos a 608 (196, 207 and 205). The Bulldogs were led by Jordan Buske, who had a 674 series (182, 258 and 234).

CM had a total pinfall of 3,098 to Highland's 2,810.

GIRLS BOWLING

WATERLOO 2,484, JERSEYVILLE 2,323: Emily Stemmler had a 517 series, but it wasn't enough as Jerseyville's girls bowling team fell to Waterloo in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Mississippi Valley division match Tuesday.

Stemmler had games of 203, 177 and 137 as the Panthers fell to 5-4 on the season.

Taylor Stocks had a 489 series for the Panthers (199, 162, 128) and Lindsay Vanost had a 475 set (158, 157, 160).

HIGHLAND 38.5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1.5: Joanna Krankel rolled a 447 series for Civic Memorial's girls bowling team, but Highland had no trouble topping the Eagles in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Mississippi Valley division match Tuesday.

Krankel had games of 154, 161 and 131 to pace her side.

The Bulldogs were led by Lexi Korte's 576 series (156, 214 and 206).

HOCKEY

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, HIGHLAND 0: Brayden Emerick had a hat trick and Civic Memorial had a five-goal outburst in the third period as the Eagles blanked Highland 6-0 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Rink Tuesday.

Jacoby Robinson, Konnor Loewen and Aaron Scott also scored for the Eagles, who improved to 2-5-2 in the MVCHA Class 1A West. Highland fell to 2-6-2 in the Class 1A East.

CM outshot the Bulldogs 26-11

NHL

ST. LOUIS 5, LOS ANGELES 2: Vladimir Tarasenko had his second hat trick of the season as St. Louis overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 at Scottrade Center Tuesday night n the front end of a home-and-home series.

Marian Gaborek had scored twice for the defending Stanley Cup champions in the second period, but Tarasenko scored his first goal at 12:29 of the second. A three-goal explosion in 2:30 of the third period, with Jaden Schwartz, Tarasenko and Alexander Steen beating Kings goalie Jonathan Quck proved decisive. Trasenko scored into an empty net with 1:24 left iced it for the Blues, who won their fifth straight game.

Tarasenko's second hat trick this year is the first time a Blues player has accomplished the feat since Brett Hull did it in the 1995-96 and 1996-97 seasons.

Jake Allen had 21 saves for the Blues, who went to 21-8-4 on the year. They travel to Staples Center at 9:30 pm Thursday to start a three-game western pre-holiday swing that includes games at San Jose and Colorado.

Note: Dan Brannan contributed to this roundup.

