TUESDAY, MAY 7 SPORTS ROUND-UP

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 5, ALTON 1: Ellie Neath had a hat trick, while Blakely Hockett and Kelley Flannery also scored at Edwardsville scored four unanswered goals in the second half in the Tigers' 5-1 win over Alton's soccer girls at Public School Stadium.

Kaylee Spiller, Maggie Young, Neath, Caroline Wylie, and Harper Cochran had the assists for the Tigers, while Emma Brinkmeyer was in goal to take the win.

Edwardsville is now 11-3-1, while the Redbirds go to 3-17-0.

HIGHLAND 3, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: Madison Emig, Lola Schlarmann, and Peyton Beard all found the back of the net, as Highland took all three points from Metro-East Lutheran at Knights Field.

Payton Frey assisted twice for the Bulldogs, while Emig had the other assist, while Sophia Fleming was in goal to take the win.

Highland is now 10-10-0, while the Knights are 1-18-2.

GRANITE CITY 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Madison Vasiloff had a double brace (four goals), while Chloe Evans, Savanhna Khammanyvong, Abby Knight, and Claire Thurmond also had goals in Granite City's big win over CM at Gene Baker Field.

Khammanyvong had four assists for the Warriors, with Taylor Carson, Thurmond, and Vasiloff also having assists. Kathryn Gartner had three saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

Granite is now 10-5-3, and the Eagles go to 15-8-1.

TRIAD 2, COLLINSVILLE 1: Alina Ayran and Maggie Conreaux both scored for Triad, while Ava Smith got Collinsville to within 2-1 late, but the Kahoks' rally fell short as the Knights captured the three points in Collinsville's home finale and Senior Night match at Kahok Stadium.

Maddie Hunt and Reece Windsor had assists for the Knights, while Cloe Graumentz had five saves in goal to give Triad the win.

The Knights are now 15-4-1, while Collinsville is now 2-13-1.

BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 4 BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Edwardsville broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with three runs, adding another run in the seventh to take the win at East's park.

Joe Chiarodo had two hits for the Tigers, while Greyson Rathgeb had a hit and RBI, both Chase Alwardt and Lucas Krebs had a hit each, and Hunter Baugh and Evan Moore drove in a run each. Both Chase Milburn and Ethan Stewart struck out one batter each.

Edwardsville is now 19-8, while the Lancers go to 17-11.

GREENVILLE 6, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3: A three-run fifth inning made the difference as Greenville won over Marquette at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

Carson Bauer had two hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while Joe Stephan had a pair of hits, and Jack Pruett had a hit and RBI. Scott Vickrey had five strikeouts while on the mound, while both Drew Zacha and Cohen Green fanned one apiece.

The Comets are now 14-14-1, while Marquette drops to 12-15.

COLLINSVILLE 3, O'FALLON 0: Collinsville scored twice in the third and once in the fourth in going on to a critical Southwestern Conference win over O'Fallon at Blazier Field.

Kris Alcorn had a hit and the Kahoks' only two RBIs, while both Adam Bovinett and Luke Robinson had the other hits. Ethan Bagwell had a dominant performance on the mound, striking out 12, while Bryce Lemp fanned one.

Collinsville is now 13-14, while the Panthers go to 18-11.

FRANKLIN SOUTH COUNTY 10, CARLINVILLE 0: New Berlin scored five times in both the second and fourth innings to take a 10-run rule win over visiting Carlinville.

Mason Wise had two hits for the Cavaliers, while both Noah Byots and Bryce Widner had the other hits Byots and Noah Convery both struck out two batters each on the mound.

The Vipers are now 16-10, with Carlinville going to 3-20.

SOFTBALL

JERSEY 12, GRANITE CITY 1: Jersey scored twice in the first and third, and seven in the second, and it helped give the Panthers a 10-run rule win at home over Granite City.

Ashlyn Brown had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for Jersey, while Katie Deist, Maleah Derrick, and Caroline Ward all had two hits and a RBI, and both Emily Colllins and Ellie Davis had two hits each. Brown struck out eight in the circle, her first of the game setting the school record for most career strikeouts.

Audrey Barnes had a hit and the Warriors' only RBI, while Madison Tanksley ha the other hit. Christine Myers went all the way inside the circle, fanning two.

The Panthers are now 6-13, while Granite is now 5-19.

GREENVILLE 8, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3: A four-run first inning helped propel Greenville to the win over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Meredith Zigrang had two hits and three RBIs for the Explorers, while Kennedy Eveans had the other two hits. Eveans also went all the way in the circle, striking out five.

The Comets are now 12-15, while Marquette goes to 4-16.

CARROLLTON 9, HARDIN CALHOUN 8: In a hard-hitting rivalry game at Carrollton's park, Hayden McMurtry's two-out single scored Courtney Waldheuser with the winning run as the Hawks nipped Calhoun in a thriller.

Lauren Flowers had four hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for Carrollton, while McMurtry had three hits and two RBIs, including the game-winner. Vanna Holmes had two hits, and Megan Camden had a solo homer for her only hit and RBI. Flowers had three strikeouts in the circle, while Hannah Uhles fanned two.

Grace Ballard had three hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Audrey Gilman came up with two hits and three RBIs, Katie Matthews and Lacy Pohlman both had two hits and a RBI each, and Layna Longnecker had a pair of hits. Gilman struck out five inside the circle, while Longnecker fanned three.



The Hawks are now 28-2, while Calhoun goes to 22-5-1.

BELLEVILLE WEST 9, ALTON 4: West got out to a 6-0 lead after four-and-a-half innings, and went on to the Southwestern Conference win at Redbirds Park.

Alaina Laslie had two hits for the Redbirds, while Sophia Hennegan, Lauren O'Neill, and Grace Presley all had hits and RBIs. Presley also struck out eight while in the circle, while Makenzie Rayfield fanned one.

The Maroons are now 10-20, while Alton falls to 8-11.

EDWARDSVILLE 17, EAST ST. LOUIS 0: Edwardsville scored eight runs in the first, six in the second, and three in the third to take a 15-run rule win over East St. Louis at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center.

Remington Werden had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Jillian Lane had two hits, and Jillian Hawkes had a hit and two RBIs. Kylie Linker had seven strikeouts in throwing a complete game in the circle.

Jayson Scott had the only hit of the day for the Flyers, while Aniyah Luby threw a complete game in the circle as well, having no strikeouts.

Edwardsville is now 18-7, while East Side goes to 1-12-1.

CARLINVILLE 12, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: After spotting Southwestern a 1-0 lead early on, Carlinville scored two in the third, three in the fifth, five in the sixth, and a single run in the seventh to take the win at the Piasa Birds' park.

Abby McDonald had three hits and a RBI for Southwestern, while Maddie Seymour had a hit and RBI. Mya Greenwell went all the way inside the circle, striking out two.

The Cavaliers are now 20-6-1, while the Birds are 14-12-1.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 20-23: Edwardsville took a very close match over Marquette at Lucco-Jackson Gym

Lucas Gebhardt served up six points for the Tigers, while Nick Paschall had three aces, both Colin Donaldson and Logan Jasutis both had seven kills, Siimon Stearns had two blocks, and Paschall had 16 assists, and Jasutis had 13 assists.

Edwardsville is now 18-12, while the Explorers go to 7-15.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Granite City defeated Metro-East Lutheran 25-17, 17-25, 25-16, O'Fallon won at Collinsville 25-9 25-13, and Belleville East defeated Alton 25-10, 25-18.

In a boys tennis dual meet played on Tuesday, Granite City won over Hillsboro 9-0.

