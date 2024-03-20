SOFTBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 13, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 12: In a wild game at Griffins Park, an error on a pop fly in the infield allowed the winning run to score as McGivney came from behind to win over Metro-East.

The Knights scored a single run in the first, but the Griffins countered in the third with three runs to go in front 3-1. Metro-East tied the game with two runs in the fifth, but McGivney scored three in the home half to go up 6-3. It became 7-3 for the Griffins with a single run in the sixth, but the Knights exploded for nine runs to go up 12-7. McGivney then scored six in the bottom of the seventh to take the win.

Both Julia Behrmann and Alexa Jones had two hits and two RBIs for the Griffins, while Jada Zumwalt had a hit and two RBIs. Taylor Weber had a grand slam homer as part of a two-hit, four RBI day for the Knights, while Jada Robinson hit a two-run shot for her only hit and RBIs.

Zumwalt struck out five in pitching a complete game in the circle for McGivney, while Alexis Weber went all the way for Metro-East, fanning 15.

Both the Griffins and Knights are now 1-1.

TRIAD 17, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7: Triad scored in every inning, jumping out to a big lead in defeating Southwestern at home.

The Piasa Birds went out to a 3-0 lead after the top of the first, but the Knights scored four times in both the first and second to go up 8-3. Southwestern scored twice in the third and fourth, with Triad scoring three runs in the home halves of both innings, then adding on one in the fifth and two in the sixth to finish the 10-run rule win.

Addison Haggerty had four hits and an RBI for the Knights, while Delaney Hess had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs, and Chloe Seger and three hits and two RBIs.

Maddy Fenstermaker had three hits and an RBI for the Birds, while Grace Strohbeck had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.

Both Hess and Jillian Monahan struck out two batters inside the circle for Triad, while Southwestern saw Strohbeck fan one.

The Knights are now 2-3, while the Birds go to 1-1.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: Northwestern jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back in taking the win over EAWR at Leroy Emerick Field.

The Tigers scored twice in the first and once in the second, with the Oilers hitting for a single run in the third. Northwestern the scored once in the fifth and twice in both the sixth and seventh, while EAWR scored twice in the bottom of the seventh as the Tigers won.

Hailey Pratt had the only two hits to go along with a RBI for the Oilers, while Chloe Driver also drove home a run. Jordan Ealey went all the way in the circle, fanning nine.

Northwestern opens their season 1-0, while EAWR is now 1-3.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 22, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 3: CM scored in double figures in the first two innings in going on to the win over Gibault at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The Hawks scored twice in the first and once in the second for their only runs, while the Eagles scored 11 runs in the first, 10 in the second, and once in the third in taking a 15-run rule win.

Isabella Thein had four hits, including a home run, and five RBIs for CM, while Avari Combes and four hits and two RBIs, and Skylar Johnson came up with three hits, including a homer, and five RBIs, Megan Griffith also had three hits and a RBI.

Emma Wade went all the way inside the circle, striking out one.

The Eagles are now 3-1, while Gibault falls to 0-3.

HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 10, CONCORD TRIOPIA 0: Calhoun led all the way through in taking a 10-run rule win over visiting Triopia.

The Warriors scored four times in the first, once in the second, three in the fourth and twice in the fifth to take the win.

Anabel Eilerman had two hits and three RBIs for Calhoun, while both Audrey Gilman and Katie Matthews had two hits and two RBIs each. Layna Longnecker and Gilman both struck out five while in the circle, with Eilerman fanning two.

The Warriors open the season at 1-0, while the Trojans go to 1-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

COLUMBIA 2, MARQUETTE 0: The Marquette Catholic girls soccer team fell 2-0 to a tough Columbia team at Columbia. The Explorers were missing senior starting forward Jamie Jarzenbeck, but were tied with the Eagles 0-0 at the half.

Columbia scored early in the second and then again with under 4 minutes to play. Jessica Eales was a standout with 10 saves for the Explorers.

JERSEY 8, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: Eight different players scored for Jersey as the Panthers took the three points and Knights Field.

Karley Deist, Kaelyn Drainer, Annie Hanson, Maddie Hediger, Addison Kelly, Lacy Kendall, Chelsea King, and Maria Schroeder all scored for the Panthers, while Ella Smtih assisted twice, and Deist, Drainer, Hanson, Heidger, Kelly, and Grace Russel also had assists.

Both Abby Crawford and Lauren Lyons had two saves in goal in sharing the win.

Rosa Sanchez had the goal for the Knights and Alison Waller an assist while playing the defensive role while the team was short-handed.

MELHS head girls coach Jason Waller said the scores are not showing how much his MELHS team is coming together and he expects solid play the rest of the season.

Jersey is now 2-1-0, while the Knights are 1-2-0.

HIGHLAND 2, STAUNTON 1: Madalyn Roach and Maddie Molitor found the back of the net in Highland's win over Staunton at home.

Sophia Fleming had six saves in goal for Highland to help take all three points.

Highland is now 3-1-0, while Staunton goes to 1-1-0.

GRANITE CITY 5, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Savannha Khammanyvong and Madison Vasiloff both had a brace (two goals each), while Lucy Klumpp also scored as Granite won over West at Bob Goalby Field.

Khammanyvong also assisted twice, while Taylor Carson, Megan Sykes and Vasiloff also had assists, and Kathryn Gartner had six saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

The Warriors are now 2-1-0, while the Maroons go to 0-2-0.

