TUESDAY, MARCH 18 BASEBALL ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

ROXANA 15, STAUNTON 1: Roxana scored 13 runs in the first two innings in going on to a 10-run rule win over Staunton at Roxana City Park.

The Shells scored five runs in the first, and eight more in the second, with the Bulldogs scoring their only run in the top of the third. Roxana scored twice more in the bottom of the inning to take the win.

Kyle Campbell had two hits and five RBIs for the Shells, while Kael Hester had two hits and three RBIs, Mason Crump came up with two hits and a RBI, Elias Theis had two hits, Aiden Briggs had a hit and two RBIs, and Dalton Carriker had a hit and RBI.

Matt Overby had a hit and the Bulldogs' only RBI, while both Brady Gillen and Carter Legendre had the only other hits. Dillon Pritchett struck out three while on the mound, and Gillen fanned one for Staunton, while both Hester and Trevor Gihring struck out two for Roxana, and Carriker fanned one.

The Shells are now 4-2, while the Bulldogs go to 1-5.

DE SMET JESUIT 9, EDWARDSVILLE 5: Edwardsville took a 5-1 lead in the fourth, but DeSmet came back to score five in the home half and didn't look back in taking the win in Creve Coeur, Mo.

The Tigers scored a single run in the second, which was countered by the Spartans in the third. Edwardsville then scored four times in the top of the fourth, only to see DeSmet score five in the bottom of the inning, then added three more runs in the sixth to take the win.

Lucas Huebner had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Tigers, while Tyler Powell had two hits and a RBI, Evan Moore, Kolton Wright and Greyson Rathgeb all had two hits each, Lucas Krebs had a hit and two RBIs, and Joe Chiarodo, Chase Alwardt, and Hunter Baugh all had hits.



Ethan Stewart and Baugh both struck out three while on the mound, while Eric Herman fanned two.

The Spartans are now 3-1, while Edwardsville goes to 2-2.

TRIAD 7, MT. VERNON 3: Brady Coon's solo homer was the highlight as Triad won at Mt. Vernon

The Knights scored a single run in the first, with the Rams scoring all three of their runs in the bottom of the second. Triad tied the game with two runs in the third, then scored single runs in the fifth and sixth, followed by two runs in the seventh, to win.

Landon Loomis had two hits and drove in two runs for the Knights, while Wyatt Suter and Coon both had two hits and a RBI, Carter Vandever had a pair of hits, Gabe Deaver had a hit and RBI, Brad Weber had a hit, and Hayden Bernreuter drove in a run.

Coon also struck out three while on the mound.

Triad is now 3-1, while Mt. Vernon slips to 1-4.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, JERSEY 3: A three-run fourth inning was enough to propel Southwestern past Jersey at Southwestern's park.

The Panthers scored single runs in the third and fourth to take a 2-0 lead, but the Piasa Birds scored three in the fourth and one in the fifth to go ahead 4-2. Jersey scored one in the sixth, with Southwestern holding on to win.

Hunter Newell had three hits for the Birds, while both Rocky Darr and Ryan Lowis had two hits each, Parker LeMarr and Marcus Payne each had a hit and RBI, and Adam Hale also drove in a run.

Kaeden Hutchens had two hits for the Panthers, with J.R. Wells having a hit and two RBIs, Easton Heafner, Gage Walker, and Zach Weiner all had hits, and Luke Swanson also had a RBI.

Colin LeMarr struck out six on the mound for Southwestern, with Lowis fanning three. Weiner struck out two for Jersey, and Wells fanned one.

The Birds are now 2-0, while the Panthers go to 2-2.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 19, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: McGivney scored all of their runs in the first three innings in going on to a 15-run rule win over Metro-East at Griffins Field.

The Griffins scored three times in the first, nine in the second, and seven in the third, while the Knights scored their only run in the top of the third to create the final score.

Omar Avalos and Issac Wendler had two hits and two RBIs each for the Griffins, with Justin Terhaar having two hits and an RBI, Nolan Keller, Ben Sink and Nathan Terhaar had a hit and two RBIs each, Kannon Kamp and Gerold Myatt both had a hit and RBI apiece, Nick Franklin and Drew Kleinheider both had hits, and Ty Etcheson, Mason Holmes, A.J. Sutberry, and Reilly Sutberry all had RBIs.

Thijson Heard and Owen Halusan had the only hits for Metro-East, while Abe Oberhauser, Gage Trendley, and Andrew Adams all struck out one batter each. Sink struck out six for McGivney, while David Carroll fanned three.

The Griffins are now 4-0, while the Knights fall to 2-1.

ALTON 11, GRANITE CITY 0: It was all Alton as the Redbirds jumped to the early lead and went on to the 10-run rule win at Redbirds Field, dealing Granite its first loss of the season.

Alton scored four runs in the first, single runs in the second and third, and five more runs in the fourth to take the win.

Logan Bogard had a hit and two RBIs for the Redbirds, while both Alex Pilger and Austin Rathgeb had a hit and RBI each, Jack Puent had a hit, and Alex Siatos also had an RBI.

Article continues after sponsor message

Evan Budde, Lucas Haddix and Aiden Harris had the only hits for the Warriors, who saw Budde strike out two while on the mound, while Dakota Armour fanned one. Siatos fanned five for Alton, with Colton Wendle striking out one.

The Redbirds go to 2-1, while the Warriors are now 3-1.

BUNKER HILL 16, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 3: Two big innings helped Bunker Hill go on to the win at Springfield Lutheran.

The Crusaders scored twice in the home half of the first to go ahead 2-0, but the Minutemen scored six runs in the second, eight in the third, and two more in the fourth, before Lutheran scored once in the fifth as Bunker Hill went on to win.

Roland Thyer had three hits for the Minutemen, while Kaleb Softley and Brennan Fulton both had two hits and three RBIs, Jack Wilcox and Dean Throne had two hits and two RBIs apiece, Braden Fulton had a hit and two RBIs, Ethan Heiens had a hit and RBI, and both Mason McCurdy and Kameron Johnson both had a hit.

Wilcox struck out eight while on the mound, with Johnson fanning one.

Bunker Hill is now 2-2, while the Crusaders drop to 1-1.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 7, HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 6: A four-run sixth inning for Triopia was the difference, as a Calhoun rally fell just short in the WIVC game at Calhoun.

The Trojans went ahead 2-0 in the first, but the Warriors tied the game in the fourth with two runs of their own, with Triopia scoring one in the fifth and four in the sixth to take a 7-2 lead. Calhoun scored twice in both the sixth and seventh innings, but came up just short.

Jack Zipprich had a big day at the plate for the Warriors, with four hits and two RBIs, while Cooper Klocke had two hits and a RBI, Jack Goode had a hit and drove in two runs, and Cade Sievers, Max Toppmeyer, and Easton Wallendorf all had hits.

Jack Webster struck out four while on the mound for Calhoun, with Jake Hillen fanning two.

The Trojans are now 2-2, while the Warriors open their season 0-1.

RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 9, CARLINVILLE 0: Lincolnwood scored in all but the first and seventh innings in going on to the shutout win over Carlinville at Loveless Park.

The Lancers scored single runs in the second, third and fifth innings, two runs in the fourth, and four more in the sixth in taking the win.

Blake Killam had the only hit for the Cavaliers, who also saw Cash Enrietta and Bryce Widner strike out three batters each on the mound.

Lincolnwood is now 3-0,, while Carlinville opens its season 0-1.

BREESE CENTRAL 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Central scored all of its runs in the first three innings in shutting down CM at Central's home park.

The Cougars scored a single run in the bottom of the first, with the Eagles countering with a run in the top of the second, while Central scored twice in the home half, and added another run in the third. CM scored a single run in the fourth to complete the scoring, with the Cougars taking the win.

Jacob Flowers had three hits and an RBI for the Eagles, while Elijah Gruen had two hits, Tanner Holkamp had a hit and RBI, and both Carter Braun and Tyler Mills had a hit.

Both Trent Harris and Andrew Nation had two strikeouts each for CM while on the mound.

Central is now 2-1, while the Eagles fall to 1-2.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4: A six-run second inning was the key as Northwestern won at home over EAWR.

The Tigers scored once in the first and six times in the second to go ahead 7-0. The Oilers scored twice in the fifth to cut the lead to 7-2, with Northwestern scoring twice in both the fifth and sixth innings, and EAWR came up with two in the top of the sixth to make the 11-4 final.

Tim Melton had two hits for the Oilers, while both Dillon Gerner and Drake Champlin had a hit and two RBIs each, and Elijah Brown had the only other hit.

Gerner struck out eight while on the mound for EAWR, and Jakob Stockman fanned two.

The Tigers are now 1-3-1, while the Oilers go to 1-2-1.

HIGHLAND 11, FREEBURG 1: Highland opened its season in a big way, scoring once in the first and third, then hit Freeburg with nine runs in the fourth to take a 10-run rule win at home.

Chase Knebel had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Deklan Riggs had a hit and two RBIs, Trey Koishor and Keaton Favre each had a hit and RBI, Jake Ottensmeier, Trent Clemons, and Brayden Bircher all had hit, and Carter Holthaus, Adam Munie, and Alex Howard all had RBIs.

Clemons struck out four for Highland on the mound, while Knebel fanned two.

The Bulldogs open the season 1-0, while the Midgets are now 1-1.

More like this: