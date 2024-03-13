BASEBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10, GREENVILLE 10

Dillon Gerner drove in four runs on the day, while Drake Champlin struck out 11 on the mound as EAWR and Greenville battled to a draw in a game called by darkness at the Comets' home park.

The Oilers scored twice in the first, with the Comets countering with a single run to make the score 2-1, but EAWR scored five times in the second and twice more in the fourth to go up 9-1. Greenville scored once in the fifth and four times in both the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game 10-10, when the game was called due to the gathering darkness.

Gerner had two hits to go along with his four RBIs for the Oilers, while Devon Barboza had two hits and drove home two runs, Champlin had a hit and a pair of RBIs, Tim Melton had a hit and RBI, and Hayden Copeland and Cannan Cook both had a hit apiece.

Champlin went four innings on the mound for EAWR, allowing a run on a hit, while walking one and fanning 11, Barboza went 1.2 innings, allowing five runs on three hits and striking out two, and Copeland went an inning, giving up four runs on three hits, walking three.

Both the Oilers and Greenville open the season 0-0-1.

VALMEYER 10, RED BUD 7

Valmeyer scored the first eight runs of the game over the opening three innings, then held off a comeback attempt by Red Bud to take the win on the road, the Pirates' first of the season.

Valmeyer scored three times in the first and four in the second to go ahead 7-0, with the two teams trading runs in the third. The Pirates then scored single runs in the fifth and sixth, with the Musketeers plating three runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh to create the 10-7 final.

Chase Snyder led the way for Valmeyer with two hits and three RBIs, while both Luke Blackwell and Landon Roy had two hits each, Jake Killy had a hit and three RBIs, and both Coats and Ripken Voelker each had a hit and drove home two runs.

Both Gavin Rau and Voelker struck out two each while on the mound, with Blackwell fanning one, and Evan Hill pitching the seventh to preserve the win.

The Pirates are now 1-1, while Red Bud starts off its season 0-1.

SOFTBALL

SALEM 6, TRIAD 5

Salem picked up the winning run in the top of the sixth to hand Triad its second loss in as many games, spoiling the Knights' home opener.

The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, only to see Triad take the advantage with three in the third. Salem then countered with three run of the own in the fourth, with the Knights scoring twice in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 5-5. The Wildcats pushed across the winning run in the top of the sixth to take the win.

Andie Green had two hits and two RBIs to lead Triad, with Phoebe Feldman having two hits, Alyssa DeWitte socked her first home run of the season, a solo blast, for her only hit and RBI, and Addison Haggerty had the only other hit for the Knights.

Delaney Hess gave up five runs, three earned, on seven hits inside the circle, walking two and striking out four, while Jillian Monahan allowed an unearned run on a hit, walking two and fanning three.

Salem opens its season at 1-0, while Triad drops to 0-2.

GRANITE CITY 6, MARQUETTE 3

Granite City scored five of its six runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take their season opener at home over Marquette.

The Explorers jumped in front with two runs in the opening inning, with the Warriors scoring once in the second and three times in the fourth to go ahead 4-2. Marquette got a single run in the top of the fifth, but Granite scored twice in the home half and went on to take the win.

Chloe Randolph led the Warriors with two hits, with Rachel Willaredt and Olivia Essington both having a hit and two RBIs, Christine Myers had a hit and drove home a run, and both Cheyenne Gaddie and Morgan Buckingham each had a hit.

Jayla Dickson, Hailey Noss, and Sofia Lamiere all had two hits each for the Explorers, while both Alyssa Coles and Meredith Zigrang each had a hit and RBI, and Kennedy Eveans also had a hit.

Both Myers and Eveans went all the way in the circle, with Myers allowing three runs, two earned, on nine hits while striking out nine, and Eveans gave up six runs, four earned, on six hits, fanning three.

Granite opens the season at 1-0, while Marquette begins at 0-1.

COLUMBIA 7, JERSEY 5

Columbia scored two unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth innings, and it proved to be the difference in the Eagles' season-opening win at Jersey.

Columbia and the Panthers traded two runs each in the first inning, then the Eagles hit for single runs in the fourth and fifth, then both teams traded three-run innings in the seventh, giving Columbia the win.

Maleah Derrick led Jersey with three hits, while Ellie Davis had two hits and two RBIs, Ashlyn Brown came up with a pair of hits, Rose Brainerd had a hit, Ava Pegram drove home a pair of runs, and Caroline Ward also had an RBI.

Brown went all the way inside the circle, allowing seven runs, three earned, on eight hits, walking two and striking out 14.

The Eagles open the season 1-0, while the Panthers start off 0-1.

GREENVILLE 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6

A pair of three-run innings were the catalysts as Greenville won over EAWR at Leroy Emerick Field.

The Oilers took a 2-0 lead in the first, but the Comets came back with three runs in the third and one in the fourth to take a 4-2 lead. EAWR tied it up in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of runs to make it 4-4, but Greenville scored three more times in the sixth, and once in the seventh, while the Oilers could only come up with single runs in both innings to give Greenville the win.

Jordan Ealey had two hits to lead EAWR, while Chloe Driver had a hit and two RBIs, Hailey Pratt had a hit and RBI, Lily Tretter came up with a hit, and KayLynn Buttry drove in a run.

Ealey went six innings in the circle, giving up seven runs on 12 hits, while Pratt pitched in the seventh, allowing an unearned run without a hit.

The Comets open up 1-0, while the Oilers are now 0-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 7, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2

Kinsley Mouser's hat trick set the pace as Roxana won its season opener in the Metro Cup showcase over Southwestern at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

The Shells spotted the Piasa Birds a 2-0 halftime lead before scoring seven unanswered goals in the second half to take the three points.

Mouser also added an assist to give her a seven-point night for Roxana, while Reagan Lynn, Kylee Slayden, Gianna Stassi and Sidney Ufert all found the back of the net. Slayden also added two assists, while Stassi had one.

Genna Pruett had four saves in goal, as she and Kaitlyn Garland shared the win.

The Shells open their season 1-0-0, while the Piasa Birds are now 0-2-0.

GRANITE CITY 1, COLLINSVILLE 0

Abby Brinker's first-half strike was all Granite needed to take the three points in their season opener over traditional rival Collinsville at Gene Baker Field.

Karly VanDyke had nine saves in goal for the Kahoks, while Savanhna Khammanyvong had the clean sheet for the Warriors.

Granite City opens up at 1-0-0, while Collinsville is now 0-2-0.

O'FALLON 1, TRIAD 0

In a season-opening blockbuster in the Metro Cup showcase at Belleville Althoff Catholic, a second-half goal from Claire Nieroda, assisted by Amanda Fischer, gave O'Fallon the three points over Triad.

Kendall Joggerst made three saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Panthers.

O'Fallon opens the season 1-0-0, while the Knights start off 0-1-0.

