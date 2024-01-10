TUESDAY, JANUARY 9 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 48, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 44: At Southwestern's gym, the Piasa Birds couldn't overcome a slow start as visiting Jersey led from wire-to-wire and won 48-44 in a non-conference matchup.

The Panthers posted leads of 12-2, 25-9 and 34-26 after the first three quarters, with Southwestern making it close at the end, outscoring Jersey in the fourth quarter 18-12.

Jersey was paced in scoring by Jaxon Brunaugh with 23 points, while Abe Kribs had 12 points and Francis Vogel had 11 points.

Ian Brantley led the Birds with 20 points, while Rocky Darr came up with 11 points, Ryan Lowis hit for five points, Greyson Brewer scored four points and both Connor Wood and Cason Robinson had two points each.

The Panthers are now 8-11, while Southwestern drops to 12-7.

EAST ST. LOUIS 70, BELLEVILLE EAST 57: At the Belleville East gym, East St. Louis took an important road win over the Lancers in a SWC game.

The Flyers led all the way through, holding advantages of 24-16, 40-28, and 52-42 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Lancers in the fourth quarter 18-15.

Taylor Powell led East Side with 22 points, with Montreal Stacker coming up with 19 points, Arlandis Brown scored 18 points, Robert McCline had five points, Curtis Bownes had three points, Isahia Brown scored two points and Davis Bynum had a single point.

The Flyers are now 10-6, while East goes to 9-9.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 55, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 48: Marquette's slump continued with a close loss at Althoff in a Gateway Metro Conference game.

The Crusaders took an 11-9 lead after the first quarter, with the Explorers pulling ahead at halftime 27-26. Althoff took back the lead after the third quarter 37-32, then outscored Marquette in the fourth 19-15 to take the win.

Jaden Rochester led the way for the Explorers with 18 points, while Braden Kline added 17 points, Sean Williams had six points, Brady Bechtold scored five points and Jaylen Cawthon hit for four points.

The Crusaders are now 11-7. while Marquette goes to 14-5.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 39, FATHER MCGIVNEY 34: Metro-East won its first conference game, and second overall, of the season with a win at McGivney.

Nolan Keller led the Griffins with nine points, while Chase Jansen added eight points, David Carroll and Noah Garner scored six points each, Drew Kleinheider had three points and Spencer Sundberg scored two points.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Knights are now 2-10 on the year, while McGivney slips to 7-10.

In other results on Tuesday, Granite City won at Highland 51-44, Collinsville rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Alton 57-51, Litchfield won at East Alton-Wood River 71-52 and Edwardsville nipped Belleville West 55-53.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIGHLAND 56, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 31: Highland led all the way in taking a home win over Marquette.

Larissa Taylor led the Bulldogs with 22 points, with Jordan Bircher adding nine points, Sophie Schroeder came up with six points, Sophia Fleming, Payton Frey and Abby Schultz all had five points each and Lauren Maas scored four points.

Allie Weiner led the Explorers with eight points, with Kel'c Robinson and Meredith Zigrang both adding six points each, Addison Pranger added five points, and Laila Davis, Izzy Hough and Katie Johnson all had two points each.

Highland is now 14-7, while Marquette is now 7-10.

HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 57, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 22: In the second day of the North Greene Lady Spartan Invitational, Calhoun had little trouble in seeing off the host Spartans.

The Warriors led wire-to-wire, with quarter scores of 13-2, 36-5 and 48-16 after the first three quarters, then outscored North Greene in the fourth 9-6 to advance.

Audrey Gilman led Calhoun with 14 points, while Kate Zipprich added 12 points, Bralyn Lammy and Stella Gress each had seven points, Sadie Kiel scored five points, Anna Oswald had four points, Gracie Klaas and Claire Hagen both scored three points apiece, and Layla Johnson scored two points.

Chelsey Castleberry led the Spartans with 13 points, while Kierra Hurt added four points, Larissa Hebering scored three points and Layna Bushnell had two points.

The Warriors are now 14-4, while North Greene goes to 1-12.

MT. VERNON 67, TRIAD 46: Mt. Vernon built up a big first-half lead in coasting to the win over visiting Triad.

The Rams led from wire-to-wire, having scores of 11-7, 30-22 and 49-35 after the first three quarters, then went on to outscore the Knights in the fourth quarter 18-11.

Savannah Hildebrand led Triad with 17 points, while Erica Boyce had 10 points, Makenna Witham scored seven points, Maddie Hunt had four points, Delaney Hess and Cameran Powers had three points each and Lexi Metcalf hit for two points.

Mt. Vernon is now 16-3, while the Knights go to 10-9.

In other results from Tuesday, East St. Louis won over Belleville East 64-47 and Marissa-Coulterville defeated Maryville Christian 54-32.

More like this: