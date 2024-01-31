BOYS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 75, LUTHERAN ST. CHARLES 60

A.J. Tillman scored a career-high 21 points to help lead Edwardsville take a win over Lutheran St. Charles, Mo., at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers led from start to finish, with quarter leads of 20-7, 39-20, and 52-40 after the first three quarters, but the Cougars outscored Edwardsville in the fourth quarter 23-20.

To go along with Tillman's 21 points, Donovan Coates hit for 12 points for the Tigers, Kris Crosby scored 10 points, Herbert Martin had eight points, Bryce Pryor scored six points, and Iose Epenesa had two points.

Edwardsville is now 16-9, while Lutheran St. Charles goes to 6-13.

TRIAD 50, ROCHESTER 47

Drew Winslow had a big night, scoring 29 points in taking a close win at Rochester.

In addition to Winslow's big game, Tyler Thompson added eight points for the Knights, Landon Zawodski hit for seven points, Ethan Stewart scored four points, and Brody Hasquin had two points.

Triad is now 17-8, while the Rockets drop to 11-15.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 50, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 33

In a Gateway Metro Conference game played at Hooks Gym, Marquette took a win over Metro-East.

The Explorers led all the way, possessing leads of 14-4, 23-14, and 32-25 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Knights in the fourth quarter 18-8.

Jaden Rochester led Marquette with 25 points, while Braden Kline added 12 points, Brody Bechtold had eight points, Jayden Cawthon scored four points, and Sean Williams had three points.

Both Ian Skelton and Drew Suhre both led Metro-East with nine points each, with Junior Brown scoring seven points, Thijson Heard hit for four points, Brady Bishop scored two points, and both Landyn Jefferson and Kaleb Turner each scored one point each.

The Explorers are now 19-7, with the Knights going to 4-16.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 67, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 64

In another GMC game at the COR gym, McGivney lost a close decision to the homestanding Silver Stallions.

Nolan Keller had a big game for the Griffins with 35 points, while Chase Jansen added 11 points, Noah Garner had eight points, both David Carroll and Issac Wendler scored four points each, and Spencer Sundberg had two points.

COR is now 12-13, while McGivney goes to 8-17.

HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 45, CONCORD TRIOPIA 27

In a WIVC game at Triopia, Calhoun came up with a big win on the road.

The Warriors led all the way through, with quarter scores reading 14-6, 23-17, and 30-20, with Calhoun outscoring the Trojans in the fourth quarter 15-7.

Connor Longnecker again led the Warriors, this game with 10 points, while Drew Wallendorf and Jack Webster both scored nine points each, Jack Zipprich and Lane Eilerman both had five points apiece, and Chase Caselton came up with four points.

Calhoun is now 17-8, while Triopia slips to 11-13.

In other games played on Tuesday, Jersey won at Havens Gym over Mt. Vernon 50-41, O'Fallon won at Alton 53-45, Staunton won at Mt. Olive 76-15, Red Bud won over Civic Memorial 63-50,

In results from Monday, Roxana defeated Gillespie 69-42, while Sandoval defeated Maryville Christian 55-38.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

In other results from Tuesday, Dupo won at Maryville Christian 56-51, Highland won over Jersey 57-51, Chatham Glenwood won at Triad 49-39, O'Fallon defeated East St. Louis 71-29, and Edwardsville won at Collinsville 60-26.

MVCHA HOCKEY

In results from Monday in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association, at RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville, the host Tigers defeated Collinsville 10-1, while at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O'Fallon, Columbia won over St. John Vianney Catholic 5-3, and at the East Alton Ice Arena, Freeburg/Waterloo defeated Bethalto 5-1, and Triad got past East Alton-Wood River, also by 5-1.

