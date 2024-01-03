GIRLS WRESTLING

WONDER WOMEN TOURNAMENT IN COLUMBIA, MO.

TIGERS PLACE THREE WRESTLERS IN TOP EIGHT OF CLASSES, FINISH 17TH AT WONDER WOMEN TOURNAMENT: Edwardsville had three wrestlers place in the top eight of their respective weight classes in finishing 17th, while Highland's lone wrestler finished second in her weight class, at the Wonder Women Tournament, one of the biggest tournaments of its kind, held this past weekend at Battle High School in Columbia, Mo.

Nixa, Mo. won the event with 209.5 points, with Lebanon, Mo. placing second at 166.5 points, third place went to Tulsa, Okla., Union with 155 points, in fourth place was Liberty, Mo., just outside of Kansas City, with 135 points and Rockwood Lafayette of WIldwood, Mo. rounded out the top five with 128 points. The Tigers had 77 points to finish 17th in the 80-plus team field, while the Bulldogs tied for 59th with 28 points.

Olivia Coll finished eighth at 105 pounds, being pinned in the seventh place match by Madison Haney of Troy Buchanan at 39 seconds, while Holly Zugmaier was seventh at 125 pounds, winning her final bout over Carmen Hill of Capital City High of Jefferson City, Mo. 4-0. and Tayla Phillips-Hollingsworth took seventh place at 235 pounds, winning her final match over Loghan Sumner of Blair Oaks of Wardsville, Mo. by fall at 1:30.

Going 3-2 on the weekend for Edwardsville were Genevieve Dykstra at 100 pounds, Allie Chong at 115 pounds and Lydia Blind at 140 pounds, while both Gigi Lindhorst at 110 pounds and Abbrey Dewurff at 155 pounds both went 2-2, and going 1-2 in the tournament were Olive Lindhorst at 130 pounds, Madison Aldrich at 135 pounds, Abigail Hayes at 170 pounds and Victoria White at 190 pounds.

Highland's August Rottman finished second at 170, losing in the title bout to Millie Azlin of Bixby, Mo., 3-0.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 44, VALMEYER 38: McGivney returned from its Holiday break with a win over visiting Valmeyer.

Chase Jansen led the Griffins with 15 points, while David Carroll had eight points, Nolan Keller scored seven points, and Noah Garner had six points.

Issac Wendler hit for five points and Drew Kleinheider scored three points for the Griffins.

McGivney is now 6-9 on the year, while the Pirates go to 3-9.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

In one of two games scheduled on Tuesday, Breese Central went out to a 34-17 halftime lead in going on to defeat Civic Memorial 54-37.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 9, COLLINSVILLE 1: Edwardsville goalie Kai Vetter saw his shutout string end at 222 minutes, but the Tigers stayed perfect in the MVCHA with a big win over Collinsville Tuesday at RP Lumber Center.

Luke Thomlinson scored four goals in a game for the fourth time this season for the Tigers, while Fred Branstedt, Konnor Goclan, Max Perham and Dylan Jochimstahler also had goals for Edwardsville. Both Goclan and Joe Viox had two assists each, while Jackson Ruf also had an assist.

The Kahoks' lone goal was scored by Owen Stinnett, from Eric Denny at 5:14 of the third period.

The Tigers outshot Collinsville 32-16.

Edwardsville is now 17-0-0 in MVCHA play, with the Kahoks going to 1-12-1.

In a game on New Year's Day, Edwardsville shut out St. John Vianney Catholic 7-0.

