BOYS BASKETBALL

RICK MCGRAW MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 74, LITCHFIELD 63

ALSO: OGDEN HAS CAREER NIGHT WITH 34 AS EAGLES WIN SHOOTOUT AGAINST LITCHFIELD

TRIAD 44, NOKOMIS 29

In the quarterfinals of the Rick McGraw Memorial Tournament at Litchfield, Triad advanced to the last four with a win over Nokomis.

Drew Winslow once again led the Knights, scoring 16 points, with Tyler Thompson coming up with 13 points, Ethan Stewart hit for seven points, Landon Zawodniak scored five points, and Brody Hasquin had three points.

Triad is now 13-6, while the Redskins fall to 11-10.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 50, ROXANA 30

ALSO: EXPLORERS TOP SHELLS AND MOVE INTO LITCHFIELD TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS

JERSEY MID-WINTER CLASSIC

EDWARDSVILLE 70, CAHOKIA 45

ALSO: EDWARDSVILLE NETS 13 THREE-POINTERS IN 70-45 ROMP OVER CAHOKIA

GRANITE CITY 49, ALTON 46

ALSO: BREWER LEADS GRANITE CITY WITH 17 POINTS, HITS CLUTCH FREE THROWS WITH WALKER TO GIVE WARRIORS 49-46WIN OVER ALTON

In another game at the Okawville Tournament, Highland won over Madison 56-30.

GIRLS BASKETBALL



FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 64, LITCHFIELD 11

McGivney had very little trouble in seeing off Litchfield in a game played at the McGivney gym.



The Griffins led all the way, holding advantages of 19-3. 36-9, and 52-9 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Purple Panthers in the fourth quarter 12-2.



Natalie Beck led McGivney with 17 points, while Emily Johnson added 12 points, Katherine Empson, Mia Lieberman and Sami Oller all had six points each, both Sabrina Ivnik and Izzie Venarsky had five points apiece, Jada Zumwalt scored four points and Julia Behrmann had three points.



The Griffins are now 13-7, while Litchfield goes to 3-19.

37th HIGHLAND INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT



In the quarterfinals of the 37th Highland Invitational Tournament, on Monday, Alton defeated Okawville 45-29, while Nashville upset O'Fallon 63-56. In another quarterfinal on Tuesday, Breese Central won over the host Bulldogs 48-44.



WATERLOO 54, COLLINSVILLE 51

In the consolation quarterfinals of the tournament on Tuesday, Waterloo rallied in the second half to outscore Collinsville 36-20 to eliminate the Kahoks and advance to the consolation semifinals.



Collinsville held a 20-12 lead after the first quarter, then went ahead 31-18 at halftime, but the Bulldogs cut the lead to 39-36, then outscored the Kahoks 18-12 in the fourth quarter to take the win.



Talesha Gilmore came up with a big game for Collinsville with 28 points, while Ella Guerrero scored 12 points, Katie Bardwell hit for four points, Carsyn Moad had three points, and both Karly VanDyke and Danajah Willis had two points each.



Waterloo is now 7-14, while the Kahoks go to 10-11.



HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 49, CONCORD TRIOPIA 31

In a WIVC game postponed from an earlier date, Calhoun led all the way in taking the win at Triopia.



The Warriors led from wire-to-wire, with quarter scores of 13-3. 28-17 and 41-21, while the Trojans outscored Calhoun in the fourth quarter 10-8.

Kate Zipprich again led the Warriors, this time with 17 points, while Audrey Gilman came up with 11 points, Claire Hagen had nine points, Stella Gress scored five points, Bralyn Lammy, Anna Oswald and Longnecker all scored two points, and Sadie Kiel had a single point.Calhoun is now 18-4, while Triopia slips to 11-8.

GILLESPIE 60, CARLINVILLE 43

At the Macoupin County Tournament at Piasa Southwestern High, Gillespie pulled away in the second half to take a win over Carlinville and advance in the tournament.



The Miners led from start to finish, holding leads of 10-6, 20-17, and 45-25, with Carlinville outscoring Gillespie in the fourth quarter 18-15.



Isabella Tiburzi led the Cavies with 15 points, while both Braley Wiser and Kaitlyn Reels scored nine points each, Jordyn Loveless and Ruthie Reels had four points apiece, and Hannah Gibson hit for two points.



The Miners are now 18-6, while Carlinville goes to 18-5.

GIRLS WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE TAKES FIVE CHAMPIONSHIPS, WINS INAUGURAL 618 SCRAMBLE

Edwardsville's girls wrestling team won five individual championships in winning the inaugural 618 Scramble Tuesday at Warren "Babe" Stahlhut Arena in the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

The Tigers won the team championship with 214 points, with Collinsville coming in second with 82 points, Robinson finished third with 77 points, Alton came in fourth with 62 points and Belleville West rounded out the top five with 61 points.

Genevieve Dykstra won the 100-pound weight class, going 3-0 and pinning teammate Alison Kirk at 3:27 in her final match, while Olivia Coll needed just one match to win the 105-pound division, winning over teammate Maddy Allen 8-2. Holly Zugmaier won the 125-pound division, winning all three of her matches by fall, pinning Emma Ford of the Kahoks at 1:46.

Lydia Blind won both of her matches at 140 pounds, winning by fall over Brynn Swyers of Vandalia at 3:18, while Tayla Phillips-Hollingsworth won the 235-pound division in two matches, pinning Paycee Dunlap of Robinson in only 16 seconds.

Second place finishers for Edwardsville were Kirk, Allen, Gigi Lindhorst at 110 pounds, Norah Swaim at 120 pounds, Olive Lindhorst at 130 pounds and Abbrey DeWerff at 170 pounds. Coming in third were Allie Chong at 115 pounds, Madison Aldrich at 135 pounds, and Marissa Wiley at 170 pounds.

GIRLS BOWLING

COLLINSVILLE 27, BELLEVILLE EAST 13

Laila Jaoko had the high series for Collinsville, with a 592, while Caici Buckman's 226 held up as the high game as the Kahoks took a dual meet against East at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville.

In the junior varsity match, Kellen Stephens threw the high series of 529 as the Lancers shut out the Kahoks 7-0.

Collinsville is now 8-1 on the season in dual meets.

DWIGGINS FINISHES 16TH OVERALL, ALTON COMES IN SIXTH IN HIGHLAND CROSSTOWN CHALLENGE

Jillian Dwiggins finished in 16th place overall as Alton came in sixth in the Highland Crosstown Challenge, held Monday at both Hi-Top Bowl and Poplar Junction Lanes in Highland.

Mascoutah won the team title with a score of 5,681, with the host Bulldogs second with a 5,551, O'Fallon came in third with a 5.287, fourth place went to Taylorville with a 5,241, and Triad rounded out the top five with a score of 5,007. The Redbirds were sixth with a 4,912 score.

Dwiggins had a six-game series of 1,070 to place 16th, while Kamryn Buchanan was 24th with a 977 series and Clara Veloff was 27th with a six-game set of 959.

The high games for the Redbirds were Veloff with a 190 in the opening game, Ava Taulbee threw a second game score of 185, while. Dwiggins had the high game in the third with a 238, with Taulbee right behind with a 237. The fourth game belonged to Berlynn Clayton, who shot an 186, while Dwiggins also threw an 186 in the fifth game, and Veloff rounded out the tournament with the high game in the sixth at 223.

The Redbirds wind up the regular season with a dual meet Jan. 22 at Edwardsville, then will compete in the final two rounds of the Southwestern Conference tournament Jan. 29-30 at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville in the Monday session, then at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville the next day for the final round. The IHSA regional is set for Feb. 3, hosted by Decatur Eisenhower, at Spare Time Lanes in Decatur.

