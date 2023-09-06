Marquette Catholic vs. Gibault Catholic Dual Match

The Explorers and the Hawks played nine holes Tuesday afternoon at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo. The par that day was 36.

Both Marquette's JV and varsity teams played. The varsity squad shot a combined 167, beating the Hawks' 206.

Michael Wilson led the way with a 40 followed by Carson Jones (41), Tyler Morelli (42), Sean Williams (44), Andrew Belden (44), and Henry Freihoff (45).

The JV team also beat the Hawks recording scores from Sam Rea (41), Adam Erik (43), Matthew Cain (43), Landon Mayer (45), Chase Pruitt (45), and Ethan Dempsey (46).

O’Fallon Invitational Golf Tournament @ Tamarack Golf Course in Shiloh, Ill.

With a team score of 371, the Father McGivney girls golf team tied for fifth place in an 18 team field. The Griffins counted scores from Sarah Hyten, Riana Thakker, Riley Ramsey, and Emily Moody. Also representing the team were Kendall Riechmann and Avery Grenzebach.

Hyten led the Griffins with an even-par score of 71 on her way to winning medalist honors. She won by a margin of 3 shots in the 98 player field.

Hyten Shot a 71 followed by Riana Thakker (97), Riley Ramsey (99), Emily Moody (104), Avery Grenzebach (105), and Kendall Riechmann (109).

Panthers Beat Roxana and East Alton-Wood River

The Jersey Panthers defeated both Roxana and East Alton-Wood River Tuesday at Westlake Country Club.

Team scores were as follows:

Jersey 187

Roxana 208

EAWR 208

Jersey senior Drew Margherio was the medalist shooting a 44.

Tim Melton finished second overall and Matt Bruce helped the East Alton-Wood River team score with by shooting a 47.

Other Panther's scores:

Logan Huitt 47

Michael Roberts 48

Caden Klunk 48

Bradley Deist 48

John Paul Vogel 49

Jersey's record is now 4-4.

