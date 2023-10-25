TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - REGIONALS

CLASS 1A AT DUPO

In the last two quarterfinal matches at the Dupo regional, Father McGivney Catholic defeated Lebanon 25-17, 25-18 and Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over New Athens 25-10, 25-12. The Griffins are now 21-15, while the Hawks go to 19-17 and will play each other in the second semifinal Wednesday at 7 p.m., with the first semifinal being Hardin Calhoun against Marissa-Coulterville at 6 p.m. Both the Greyhounds and Yellowjackets finish their seasons at 6-23.

CLASS 1A AT CARROLLTON

In the final two play-in matches at Carrollton, the host Hawks eliminated Madison 25-6, 25-5 and Greenfield Northwestern won over Bunker Hill 25-14. 25-10. Carrollton is now 25-7, while the Tigers go to 18-17 and will play each other Wednesday evening in the second semifinal at 7 p.m. The first semifinal pits Valmeyer against Maryville Christian at 6 p.m. The Trojans' season ends at 0-13, while the Minutemaids conclude their season at 1-26.

CLASS 1A AT JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC

In a pair of play-in matches of the Jacksonville Routt Catholic regional, New Berlin won over White Hall North Greene 25-21, 25-12, while the host Rockets won over Pawnee 18-25, 25-16, 25-13. The Pretzels are now 17-14-1, while Routt goes to 8-24, with both advancing to a Wednesday semifinal against each other, which starts at 7 p.m., with the first semifinal between Decatur Unity Christian meeting Franklin starting at 6 p.m. The final is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. The Spartans end their season at 5-24, while the Indians were eliminated at 12-15.

CLASS 1A AT PAYSON SEYMOUR

In two more play-in games at the Payson Seymour regional, Concord Triopia defeated Griggsville-Perry 25-8, 25-18 and the host Indians won over Barry Western 25-19, 25-18. The Trojans go to 25-10, while Seymour is now will play in the second semifinal on Thursday at 7 p.m., while the first semifinal between Mendon Unity and Pleasant Hill plays at 6 p.m. The Tornadoes conclude their season2-20, while the Wildcats were eliminated at 3-23.

CLASS 2A AT BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC

In the semifinals of the Althoff regional, Breese Central won over Roxana 25-17, 25-11, while the host Crusaders eliminated Trenton Wesclin 25-21, 25-22. The Cougars are now 31-4, while Althoff is now 27-8 and will meet in the final on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. The Shells finish up at 14-14, while the Warriors finish out at 23-12.

CLASS 2A AT EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER

The semifinals of the regional at EAWR Memorial Gym showed top seed Staunton winning over Gillespie 25-11, 25-12, while Carlinville won over Marquette Catholic 25-16, 25-21. The Bulldogs are now 26-10, while the Cavaliers go to 26-10 and will face each other in Thursday night's final at 6 p.m. The Miners were eliminated at 12-19 and the Explorers ended the season at 16-18.

CLASS 3A AT TRIAD

In the semifinals at Triad's Rich Mason Gym, Highland won over Jersey 25-20, 25-15, while Salem eliminated the host Knights 17-25, 25-21, 25-22. The Bulldogs are now 18-14, while the Wildcats go to 14-19 and will meet in the final Thursday night at 6 p.m. The Panthers' season ends at 6-25, while the Knights were eliminated at 18-18.

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 4A AT ALTON

In the semifinals at Alton's Redbirds Nest, Edwardsville defeated Quincy 25-17. 25-23 and Belleville West won over the host Redbirds 25-21, 25-12. The Tigers are now 24-12, while the Maroons improve to 17-18 and face each other in Thursday's final at 6 p.m. The Blue Devils end up at 21-14, while Alton finishes 16-17-1.

CLASS 4A AT O'FALLON

In the regional semifinals at the OTHS Panther Dome, the host Panthers won over Granite City 25-15, 25-10, while Collinsville won in a walkover over Belleville East 25-0, 25-0. O'Fallon is now 23-13, while the Kahoks are now 20-13-2 and play each other for the championship Thursday at 6 p.m. The Warriors were eliminated at 9-24, while the Lancers' season was ended at 21-15.

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A FREEBURG SECTIONAL - SEMIFINALS

TRIAD 2, FREEBURG 1: Charlie Gentemann and Wyatt Suter scored in the second half as Triad came from behind to defeat host Freeburg and advance to the sectional final Round of 16 match on Friday at Freeburg High.

Jacob Dulaney and Cory Warren assisted for the Knights, who also got one save in goal from Courtlan Dellamano en route to the win.

The Knights are now 21-1-1 and advance to the final, while the Midgets end their season 13-4-1.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 3, WATERLOO 1: Aiden Welch's second-half brace (two goals) and a strike from Hank Gomric, also in the second, help Althoff take the win over Waterloo and advance into the final against Triad.

Caeden Wille, assisted by Ethan Gardner, had put the Bulldogs into the lead in the first half, but the brace from Welch and goal by Gomric gave Althoff the win to advance. Bo Gomric also had an assist for the Crusaders, who got six saves in goal from Andrew Weir, while Parker LaCroix had four save fro Waterloo.

Althoff is now 21-4-1 and faces Triad in the final on Friday at 6 p.m., with the winner going to the Illinois College super-sectional quarterfinal match Halloween evening at 6 p.m. Waterloo finishes their season 18-5-0.

In the Class 3A Normal Community West sectional semifinals, at Triad's Knights Stadium, a second half brace (two goals) from Chris Munoz, along with Adam Reiniger's 21st goal of the season and a first half strike from Joe Garafalo gave Collinsville a 4-0 win over O'Fallon and a spot in the final on Friday. The Kahoks, now 14-6-1, meet Moline, now 16-0-3 after pulling off a 1-0 win over Normal Community after extra time and seven seconds away from a penalty shootout. The Panthers were eliminated at 13-8-0.

More like this: