GRANITE CITY 56, RIVERVIEW GARDENS 38: Granite City had three players score in double figures, in winning its second game of the season with a big victory over Riverview Gardens of north St. Louis County, in the Warriors' Senior Night game at GCHS Memorial Gym.

Emily Sykes led Granite with 14 points, with Megan Sykes adding 12 points, Kaillee Bastean hit for 11 points, Sophia Mangi scored six points, Gabby Semple had five points, Isabella Mangi had three points, Lhailone Douglas, and Thylee Simms had two points each, and Hayley Wallace and Kaylee Williams had a single point apiece.

The Warriors are now 2-23, while the Rams are now 1-15.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 63, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 29: Gibalut went out to an early lead and went from there to take the win over Metro-East at Hooks Gym.

The Hawks led from wire-to-wire, with quarter scores being 20-13, 33-19, and 53-26, outscoring the Knights in the fourth quarter 10-3.

Isabella McLeod led Metro-East with 10 points, while Grace Hopp scored eight points, Alexa Stock had three points, and Taylor Maack, Emily Kober, Emilie Quandt, and Jennifer Haynes all scored two points each.

Gibault is now 9-18, while the Knights go to 3-23.

TRIAD 53, COLUMBIA 37: Triad's top two scorers led the way in the Knight's win at Columbia.

The Eagles led after the first quarter 10-8, but the Knights rallied to take a 25-19 halftime lead, held on to the advantage after the third quarter 39-31, then outscored Columbia in the fourth quarter 14-6 to get the win.

Savannah Hildebrand led Triad with 20 points, while Makenna Withham added 18 points, Erica Boyce had eight points, Delaney Hess scored four points, Addi Jones had two points, and Lexi Metcalf hit for a single point.

The Knights are now 13-14, while the Eagles slip to 14-14.

HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 54, PAYSON SEYMOUR 23: Calhoun went on the road and had little trouble in taking a win over Payson Seymour.

The Warriors led all the way through, holding edges of 17-11, 34-14, and 46-16 after the first three quarters, with the Indians outscoring Calhoun in the running clock fourth quarter 9-8.

Kate Zipprich led the Warriors with 19 points, while Clare Hagen and Sadie Kiel both had seven points each, Anna Oswald hit for six points, Audrey Gilman scored five points, and Bralyn Lammy, Gracie Klaas, Stella Gress, Ella Sievers, and Eberlin all scored two points each.

Calhoun is now 27-4, while Seymour is 3-25.

O'FALLON 69, COLLINSVILLE 52: O'Fallon defeated Collinsville girls 69-52 on Tuesday at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Talesha Gilmore had another big game for Collinsville, scoring 23 points, while Ashley Janini and Ella Guerrero added nine points each.

Lily Carlisle came up with six points, Katie Bardwell scored three points, and Carsyn Moad had two points for the Kahoks.

The Panthers are now 23-6, while the Kahoks go to 12-16.

In other games played on Tuesday, Alton clinched the Southwestern Conference championship with a 70-29 win over Belleville East. and Edwardsville won at Rochester 47-35.

