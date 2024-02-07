TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 72, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 20: In a Gateway Metro Conference game at Maryville’s gym, Marquette had little trouble in taking the win over the Lions.

The Explorers led from start to finish, leading 23-10, 45-11, and 66-14, with the fourth quarter ending in a 6-6 deadlock.

Braden Kline led Marquette with 18 points, while Jaden Rochester came up with 16 points, Sean Williams scored 10 points, Jack Rea had nine points, both Brody Bechtold and Jaylen Cawthon each had seven points, Noah Menke had three points, and Carson Jones scored two points.

Levi Gray led Maryville with eight points, while Jayden Huff scored six points, Gavin Ambuehl had three points, Nate Laughlin scored two points, and Cade King hit for a single point.

The Explorers are now 21-7, while the Lions go to 4-23.

COLLINSVILLE 58, O’FALLON 48: Collinsville clinched the Southwestern Conference championship with their win over O’Fallon at the OTHS Panther Dome.

Jamorie Wysinger was the star of the game for the Kahoks with 23 points, while Nick Horras added 15 points. Teammate Zach Chambers scored 12 points, Stanley Carnahan had four points, Evan Wilkinson had three points, and Tyree Brister hit for a single point.

Collinsville is now 25-3, while O’Fallon is now 17-10.

HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 72, PLEASANT HILL 37: In a Western Illinois Valley Conference game, Calhoun had little trouble in seeing off Pleasant Hill at home.

The Warriors led all the way, holding advantages of 24-4, 37-19, and 61-32 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Wolves in the fourth quarter 11-5.

Connor Longnecker led Calhoun with 18 points, with Jack Webster adding 11 points, Jack Zipprich had nine points, Chase Caselton scored eight points, Jack Graner had six points, Drew Wallendorf scored five points, Lane Eilerman hit for four points, Mason Eilerman had three points, and Charlie Kallal, Jack Goode, Case Sievers, and Rodney Johnson all scored two points each.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Warriors are now 19-9, while Pleasant Hill goes to 4-17.

EAST ST. LOUIS 78, BELLEVILLE WEST 69: East St. Louis rallied from a first-quarter deficit to take the win over West at the Flyers’ gym.

The Maroons held a 23-12 lead after the first quarter, with East Side rallying to tie the game 34-34 at halftime, taking a 51-46 lea after the third quarter, with the Flyers outscoring West in the fourth quarter 27-23.

Davis Bynum led the Flyers with 20 points, with Robert McCline and Arlandis Brown both had 15 points each, Taylor Powell hit for 11 points, Derrion Enlow scored nine points, Lawson Bynum had seven points, and Nielan Sanders had a single point.

East Side is now 18-8, while the Maroons go to 14-13.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 60, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 36: In a Gateway Metro Conference game, Althoff got off to an early lead, and never looked back in taking the win at the McGivney gym.

The Crusaders led from wire-to-wire, with quarter scores reading 17-6, 28-16, and 44-21, outscoring the Griffins in the fourth quarter 16-15.

Nolan Keller was the leading scorer for McGivney with 12 points, while Drew Kleinheider hit for five points, David Carroll scored four points, Ryker Keller, Chase Jansen, and Issac Wendler all had three points apiece, and Will May, Justing Schrage, and Spencer Sundberg all had two points each.

Althoff is now 15-12, while McGivney goes to 10-18.

VANDALIA 60, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 57 (OT): In a South Central Conference tilt, Vandalia rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime, then outscored Southwestern in the extra frame to take the home win.

The Piasa Birds took a 16-9 lead after the first quarter, but the Vandals rallied to cut the Southwestern lead to 25-23 at halftime. The Birds led after the third quarter 42-37, with Vandalia rebounding to tie the game after regulation 52-52, then outscored Southwestern in the overtime 8-5 to win the game.

Ian Brantley had another big game for the Piasa Birds, scoring 32 points, while Cason Robinson had nine points, Ryan Lowis came up with seven points, Rocky Darr scored five points, and Connor Wood had four points.

The Vandals are now 11-15, while Southwestern falls to 18-10.

In other games played on Tuesday, Carrollton defeated Jersey 41-38, Devon Green scored his 1,000th career point in East Alton-Wood River’s 69-57 win over Mt. Olive, while Aidan Briggs also scored his 1,000th career point as Roxana defeated Civic Memorial 52-33, Granite City won at Waterloo Gibault Catholic 67-52. Two other results on the day saw Belleville East win over Alton 44-41, and Edwardsville defeated Waterloo 49-41.

More like this: