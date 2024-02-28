TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A

In the White Hall North Greene sectional first semifinal on Tuesday night, Winchester West Central defeated Madison 66-38 to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. The Trojans' season ended at 17-13, while the Cougars are now 30-3, and will play the winner of Wednesday night's semifinal between Hardin Calhoun-Brussels and Springfield Calvary in the final Friday night at 7 p.m.

In the Abington-Avon sectional first semifinal, Camp Point Central won over Peoria Heights 48-44, to advance to the final against the winner of Wednesday's second semifinal between Glasford Illini Bluffs and Peoria Christian Friday night, also as 7 p.m. The Panthers are now 26-8, while the Patriots end their season at 20-14.

CLASS 2A

In the Beardstown Sectional, Marquette Catholic took the first semifinal over Pleasant Plains 56-45 to advance to the final on Friday, where they'll play the winner of Hardin Calhoun-Brussels and Springfield Calvary in a 7 p.m. tip-off. The Explorers are now 26-8, while the Cardinals end their season 17-15.

In the Canton sectional, Taylor Ridge Rockridge defeated Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 31-28 to move on to the final on Friday at 7 p.m., going against the winner of Peoria Manuel and Macomb, who play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Rockets go to 27-6, while the Irish ends the season at 13-18.

CLASS 3A

In the Triad sectional at Rich Mason Gym, Centralia won over Highland 60-52 in overtime to move on to the Sweet Sixteen. The Orphans are now 31-2, and moves into the Sweet Sixteen to play the winner of Wednesday night's game between East St. Louis and Mt. Vernon on Friday night at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs end their season 21-13.

In the Lincoln sectional, Decatur MacArthur won over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 63-36 to move into the final, where they will play against Wednesday's winner of Mt. Zion and Rochester in a 7 p.m. tip-off. The Generals are now 30-5. while the Cyclones end their season at 17-19.

CLASS 4A

In the Pekin sectional on Tuesday night, at the OTHS Panther Dome in O'Fallon, Quincy defeated Belleville West 74-46, while at Dawdy Hawkins Gym in Pekin, Normal Community got past Moline 61-44. The Blue Devils improve to 31-3, with the Ironmen go to 29-5, with both schools set to play each other on Friday at 7 p.m. Belleville West ends their season at 19-14, while Moline ends up at 27-7.

MVCHA HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

In the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association finals, in the Class 2A final, in game one on Monday, Edwardsville defeated O'Fallon 5-4 in a shootout, taking the shootout 2-1, while on Tuesday night, the Tigers won over the Panthers 5-1 to sweep the best-of-three series 2-0 and win the MVCHA Class 2A title for the first time in 2021.

In the Class 1A final, in game one on Monday at East Alton Ice Arena, Freeburg/Waterloo defeated Triad 5-1 to take a one-game lead in the best of the best-of-three series. Game two was scheduled for Tuesday, but the result was not available. If a third and deciding game is needed, it will be played Thursday night at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O'Fallon, with a 7:30 p.m. face-off.

